Villarreal on the up with victory over Elche

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Villarreal on the up with victory over Elche

By Press Association
September 4, 2022, 11:37 pm
Destiny Udogie celebrates his goal in Udinese’s 4-0 victory over Roma (Andrea Bressanutti/AP)
Destiny Udogie celebrates his goal in Udinese’s 4-0 victory over Roma (Andrea Bressanutti/AP)

Villarreal moved into third place in LaLiga with a decisive 4-0 victory over Elche on Sunday.

Gerard Moreno opened the scoring in the 26th minute, tucking in his own rebound after an initial effort was blocked by Edgar Badia.

It took Giovani Lo Celso 10 more minutes to double the hosts’ advantage, who sent a left-footed strike into the top right from a tight angle.

Francis Coquelin trebled Villarreal’s tally after coming off the bench in the 79th minute and firing home from the centre of the area 10 minutes later.

That looked to be the final score before Jose Luis Morales got in on the action in the third minute of second-half stoppage time.

Unai Emery’s side ended the weekend level on 10 points with second-placed Barcelona, two behind league leaders Real Madrid.

Valencia, meanwhile, benefited from a full-squad effort as they dominated Getafe 5-1.

Toni Lato got the hosts off to an early lead in the seventh minute of a match that also saw first-half scores from Samuel Lino and Samu Castillejo before Nico Gonzalez and Hugo Duro put the game away after the break.

Both sides were down to 10 men late in the contest, with Valencia’s Ilaix Moriba seeing red in the 88th minute and Mauro Arambarri evening up the numbers in added time.

Elsewhere, Ruben Garcia’s 90th-minute goal lifted Osasuna to a dramatic 2-1 victory over Rayo Vallecano.

Aimar Oroz broke the deadlock early in the second half before Florian Lejeune levelled proceedings with 15 minutes remaining.

Denmark international Martin Braithwaite’s 83rd-minute goal, meanwhile, was the only score in Espanyol’s close 1-0 victory over previously-unbeaten Athletic Bilbao.

Lens eked out a 1-1 draw at Reims despite also playing with 10 men after Deiver Machado was punished for tripping Junya Ito in the 66th minute.

Folarin Balogun netted the opener five minutes later, but Lois Openda guaranteed his third-placed Ligue 1 side a point with an 82nd-minute equaliser.

It was the same scoreline at Brest and Troyes, who drew with Strasbourg and Rennes respectively. Both matches also saw men sent off, with Troyes losing Yoann Salmier in the 26th minute and Strasbourg’s Sanjin Prcic punished in the 31st of their contest.

Montpellier’s Valere Germain was given a red card in first-half stoppage time of the 3-1 home loss to Lille, for whom Jonathan David bagged a brace for the visitors.

It took just one goal from Dango Ouattara to give Lorient victory at Ajaccio, while Breel Embolo was the sole scorer in Monaco’s win at Nice and Clermont Foot sealed a 2-0 home victory over Toulouse.

Four different goalscorers sealed fourth-placed Serie A side Udinese’s 4-0 win over Roma, with Destiny Udogie opening proceedings in the fifth minute before Lazar Samardzic, Roberto Pereyra and Sandi Lovric netted in the second half.

Verona beat visiting Sampdoria 2-1 thanks to an Emilio Audero own goal and a strike from Scotsman Josh Doig, while the sides split the spoils in the other two Sunday contests, with Cremonese playing out a goalless draw with Sassuolo and Bologna’s meeting with Spezia ending 2-2.

Both Bundesliga clashes ended in clean sheet victories for the away teams.

Aaron Caricol’s 55th-minute strike was enough to give Mainz a win at 10-man Borussia Monchengladbach, who saw Ko Itakura sent off two minutes before the game-winner.

Hertha Berlin, meanwhile, sealed a 2-0 win at Augsburg. Second-half goals from Dodi Lukebakio and Marco Richter gave the capital club their first win of the campaign.

Elsewhere, Everton loanee Dele Alli netted in just his second match for Besiktas, his 35th-minute goal the second in his new side’s 3-2 victory over Ankaragucu, which lifted them to the top of the Turkish Super Lig table.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Huddersfield’s Yuta Nakayama was denied an equaliser when goal-line technology failed to detect his effort against Blackpool had crossed the line (PA)
EFL ‘incredibly frustrated’ by goal-line technology failure in Huddersfield game
Taylor Townsend has returned to tennis following the birth of her son (Adam Davy/PA)
Candid Taylor Townsend pleased with social media reaction to her weight issues
Premiership champions Leicester
Gallagher Premiership: Club-by-club guide to the 2022-23 campaign
Manchester United fans wave anti-Glazer banners in the stands during the Premier League match at Old Trafford on Saturday (Martin Rickett/PA)
Football rumours: Glazers set price to buy Manchester United
Joey Barton was suspended for six matches at the start of his Newcastle career for a training-ground fight with Ousmane Dabo at Manchester City (David Howarth/PA)
On this day in 2008: Joey Barton banned by FA over Ousmane Dabo incident
Nick Kyrgios shone under the lights in New York (Adam Hunger/AP)
US Open day 7: Nick Kyrgios ousts defending champion Daniil Medvedev
Nick Kyrgios has his eyes on the big prize after a stunning victory over defending champion Daniil Medvedev to continue his brilliant summer by reaching a first US Open quarter-final (Adam Hunger/AP)
Nick Kyrgios eyes off big prize after stunning victory over Daniil Medvedev
Serena Williams bade a likely farewell to tennis after losing to Ajla Tomljanovic on Friday (John Minchillo/AP)
The sporting weekend in pictures
Nick Kyrgios stunned defending champion Daniil Medvedev to continue his brilliant summer by reaching a first US Open quarter-final (Adam Hunger/AP)
Nick Kyrgios stuns Daniil Medvedev to reach first US Open quarter-final
Coco Gauff soaks in the adulation after her victory over Zhang Shuai (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP)
Coco Gauff not taking anything for granted as she reaches US Open last eight

More from Press and Journal

Tour of Britain Aberdeen Aberdeenshire
'Creating a long-lasting legacy': Tour of Britain success cements Aberdeenshire as cycling destination
0
The Paperchase store in Union Square is set to close its door.
Another blow to Aberdeen's shopping centres? Paperchase understood to be preparing to close
0
Machineheads go wild for Machine Head as the Metal Legends played The Lemon Tree in Aberdeen.
GALLERY: Were you at the Machine Head gig in The Lemon Tree?
0
Councils across the north and north-east consistently failing to investigate reports of mould and damp in social homes.
Investigation finds north-east councils consistently fail to fix mould and damp in social homes
0
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Business story on Aberdeen harbour Picture shows; Aberdeen harbour . Aberdeen harbour . Supplied by Aberdeen Harbour Board Date; Unknown
Aberdeen's green freeport can make a difference on a truly global scale
0
Billy Horschel celebrates victory on the final green at Wentworth.
Richie Ramsay: There will be a different atmosphere at this week's BMW PGA Championship…