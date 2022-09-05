Man charged with kidnapping missing jogger

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Man charged with kidnapping missing jogger

By Press Association
September 5, 2022, 8:03 am
Eliza Fletcher (Memphis Police via AP)
Eliza Fletcher (Memphis Police via AP)

A man has been charged with kidnapping over the disappearance of a Tennessee woman who was forced into a vehicle while she was out jogging last week.

Eliza Fletcher, 34, has still not been found, but Memphis police said they have evidence that leads them to believe she was seriously injured in the abduction near the University of Memphis campus.

Authorities said they have surveillance video of the abduction.

US marshals arrested 38-year-old Cleotha Abston on Saturday after police found his DNA on a pair of sandals discovered near where Ms Fletcher was last seen, according to the affidavit.

Police also linked the SUV vehicle involved in the case to a person living at a residence where Abston was staying.

Cleotha Abston
Cleotha Abston (Shelby County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

Abston attempted to flee when US marshals arrived at that residence but was captured, according to the police affidavit.

Memphis police said on Sunday morning he was charged with especially aggravated kidnapping and tampering with evidence.

A second person was also arrested but apparently in connection with an unrelated offence, since police said they did not believe that person was connected to the abduction.

Authorities have said Ms Fletcher was out jogging at around 4am on Friday when a man approached her and forced her into an SUV after a brief struggle. Ms Fletcher was reported missing when she did not return home.

Police said a witness reported seeing Abston cleaning the inside of the SUV in question a few hours after the abduction and that he was “behaving oddly”.

Ms Fletcher is the granddaughter of the late Joseph Orgill III, a Memphis hardware businessman and philanthropist, according to news outlets.

Her family had offered a 50,000-dollar (£43,000) reward for information in the case.

