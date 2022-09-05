South-west China quake leaves dozens dead and triggers landslides

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

South-west China quake leaves dozens dead and triggers landslides

By Press Association
September 5, 2022, 12:16 pm Updated: September 5, 2022, 3:40 pm
Fallen rocks are seen on a road near Lengqi Town in south-west China’s Sichuan Province (Xinhua via AP)
Fallen rocks are seen on a road near Lengqi Town in south-west China’s Sichuan Province (Xinhua via AP)

At least 30 people were reported killed following a 6.8 magnitude earthquake that shook China’s south-western province of Sichuan on Monday.

The incident triggered landslides and shook buildings in the provincial capital of Chengdu, whose 21 million residents are already under a Covid-19 lockdown.

The temblor struck a mountainous area in Luding county shortly after noon, the China Earthquake Networks Centre said.

A landslide following an earthquake in Luding County of south-west China’s Sichuan Province (CCTV via AP)

Sichuan, which sits on the edge of the Tibetan Plateau where tectonic plates meet, is regularly hit by earthquakes. Two quakes in June killed at least four people.

Along with the deaths, authorities reported stones and soil falling from mountainsides, causing damage to homes and power interruptions, state broadcaster CCTV said.

One landslide blocked a rural highway, leaving it strewn with rocks, the Ministry of Emergency Management said.

Buildings shook in Chengdu, 125 miles away from the epicentre. Resident Jiang Danli said she hid under a desk for five minutes in her 31st floor apartment. Many of her neighbours rushed downstairs, wary of aftershocks.

“There was a strong earthquake in June, but it wasn’t very scary. This time I was really scared, because I live on a high floor and the shaking made me dizzy,” she told The Associated Press.

The earthquake and lockdown follow a heatwave and drought that led to water shortages and power cuts due to Sichuan’s reliance on hydropower. That comes on top of the latest major lockdown under China’s strict “zero-Covid” policy.

The past two months in Chengdu “have been weird,” Ms Jiang said.

The US Geological Survey recorded a magnitude of 6.6 for Monday’s quake at a relatively shallow depth of six miles. Preliminary measurements by different agencies often differ slightly.

China’s deadliest earthquake in recent years was a 7.9 magnitude quake in 2008 that killed nearly 90,000 people in Sichuan. The temblor devastated towns, schools and rural communities outside Chengdu, leading to a years-long effort to rebuild with more resistant materials.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from World

The death toll of a 6.8 magnitude earthquake that shook China’s south-western province of Sichuan has reached at least 65 (Cheng Xueli/Xinhua/AP)
Death toll from south-western China earthquake rises to 65
Russian President Vladimir Putin reaches down to a table with his right hand (Alamy/PA)
US: Russia is buying millions of rockets from North Korea to use in Ukraine
Rafael Nadal put his first grand slam defeat for more than a year down to a ‘bad match’ as he was stunned by American Frances Tiafoe in the fourth round of the US Open (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP)
Rafael Nadal puts his first grand slam defeat in over a year down to…
Frances Tiafoe produced a big shock at the US Open (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP)
Rafael Nadal handed first grand slam defeat of the season by Frances Tiafoe
Investigators near the scene of a stabbing in Weldon, Saskatchewan (Heywood Yu/The Canadian Press/AP)
One suspect being sought over 10 stabbings in Canada found dead
Rasmus Hojlund opened the scoring as Atalanta beat Monza. (Claudio Grassi/AP)
Atalanta take over at the top of Serie A with win at struggling Monza
Anthony Joshua, left, has agreed to fight Tyson Fury, right, in December (PA)
Anthony Joshua tells Tyson Fury he will be ‘ready in December’ for title fight
Iga Swiatek made it through to the US Open quarter-finals (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP)
Iga Swiatek battles back to beat Jule Niemeier and reach US Open quarter-finals
Pep Guardiola (right) has tried to downplay expectations of Erling Haaland (left) in the Champions League (Nick Potts/PA)
Pep Guardiola: Erling Haaland cannot win Champions League for City on his own
US Coast Guard vessels search the area on Monday (Stephen Brashear/AP)
US Coast Guard ends search for nine missing in seaplane crash

More from Press and Journal

Councillor Ian Yuill and Councillor Miranda Radley discuss plans to tackle housing issues. Picture by Darrell Benns
'It's clearly unacceptable': Aberdeen City Council leaders pledge to improve social housing amidst mould…
0
Rothie Rovers Football Club manager Kevin Beaton. Picture by Darrell Benns
North Region Junior football: Rothie Rovers boss - 'I don't think many sides will…
0
People of all ages enjoy a spot of gardening.
Jim McColl: Young and old can be bitten by the gardening bug
0
Photographer Johnny Forbes is opening up a new gallery shop within the Bon Accord Centre. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
'Is there ever a right time to take a risk?' - new gallery shop…
0
Lossiemouth v Nairn County Lossiemouth's Dean Stewart, left, tries to get to grips with Nairn's Liam Shewan Photos by Sandy McCook
Dean Stewart pleased to make dream Lossiemouth return following prison sentence - and is…
Ross County's Jordan Tillson (l) and Aberdeen's Hayden Coulson in action in Dingwall.
Duncan Shearer: One effort from THIRTEEN corners not good enough from Aberdeen at Ross…