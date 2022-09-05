Reece James signs new five-year deal to stay at Chelsea until 2027

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Reece James signs new five-year deal to stay at Chelsea until 2027

By Press Association
September 5, 2022, 12:33 pm
Chelsea’s Reece James has made five Premier League appearances this term (Adam Davy/PA)
Chelsea's Reece James has made five Premier League appearances this term (Adam Davy/PA)

Chelsea defender Reece James has signed a new five-year contract to keep him at Stamford Bridge until 2027.

The England international has made 128 appearances for the Blues, scoring 10 goals, after coming through the Premier League club’s academy.

He helped Chelsea win the Champions League in 2021 and, having also been a three-time FA Cup runner-up and a Carabao Cup finalist, is targeting further silverware in west London.

“I am over the moon with my new contract and I’m thankful for the fans, the new ownership and everyone involved in the club,” James told Chelsea’s website.

“I cannot wait to see what the future holds, and I am sure we will have the chance of winning many trophies.

“I grew up supporting this club and I’ve been here since I was a six-year-old. I put pen to paper on a new deal because this is the club I want to be at. We have a bright future ahead of us.”

Wing-back James has 13 international caps and was part of the England squad which reached the final of the rearranged Euro 2020 tournament.

The 22-year-old was reportedly a long-term target for Real Madrid, with his previous deal due to expire in 2024.

Chelsea chairman Todd Boehly said: ‘We are thrilled to give Reece a new long-term contract at Chelsea.

“He is an outstanding player and a true Chelsea man, and we are all looking forward to watching him continue to flourish at Stamford Bridge.”

The club’s co-controlling owners Behdad Eghbali and Jose E. Feliciano added: “Reece is a very special footballer. His blend of physical and technical ability is a huge asset to our team now and for many years to come.”

