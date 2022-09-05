Manchester United’s star signing Antony hailed after making immediate impact

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Manchester United’s star signing Antony hailed after making immediate impact

By Press Association
September 5, 2022, 1:31 pm Updated: September 5, 2022, 1:47 pm
Antony celebrates a debut goal for Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA)
Antony celebrates a debut goal for Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA)

Antony’s dream debut goal set Manchester United on course for victory against Arsenal, with Diogo Dalot saying the deadline-day arrival has already made an impression on team-mates.

After a lengthy, and at times bumpy, pursuit of the 22-year-old, Erik ten Hag finally got his man as an agreement was struck with his former club Ajax for a deal which could reach 100million euros (£84.8million).

The fee has raised eyebrows but there is no doubting Antony’s potential, which he got the chance to show from the outset against Premier League leaders Arsenal just days after completing his move.

Manchester United v Arsenal – Premier League – Old Trafford
Antony and Marcus Rashford scored the goals to see off Arsenal (Martin Rickett/PA)

The Brazil international opened the scoring with a cool left-footed strike at a bouncing Old Trafford on Sunday, with Marcus Rashford’s brace sealing a 3-1 win after Bukayo Saka had equalised.

Dalot was delighted to have played his part in United’s fourth straight win and enjoyed his first taste of playing with right winger Antony.

“(Playing with Antony was) very good,” the Portugal right-back said. “He showed that in just two or three days that he could come on and make the difference he made with a beautiful goal, beautiful team goal.

“He is one more player to help, we want to build a very good squad this season and with him we are going have more quality.

“He has the advantage of knowing the way that the manager thinks.

Britain Soccer Premier League
Diogo Dalot celebrated Manchester United’s fourth straight win (Dave Thompson/AP/PA)

“He’s already adapted to his football side and now he’s adapted to his new team-mates and I think you could see in the minutes that he played that he showed some character, he showed some desire, which I’m sure every fan will love.

“The quality that he has, the mentality that he has, I think he will improve us.”

Dalot says the ability to converse with Antony in their shared mother tongue of Portuguese can make it easier to build a connection.

But the 23-year-old is confident of linking up well with everyone right now given the team’s growing coordination during his best run of individual performances in a United shirt.

“I feel it’s been a good moment, individually, collectively,” Dalot, who joined from Porto in 2018, said.

Manchester United v Arsenal – Premier League – Old Trafford
Erik ten Hag knows what his new signing Antony is capable of (Martin Rickett/PA)

“When collectively you are good, the individuals come afterward, this is what I’ve been fighting for, to show my level.

“This is the level I want to keep for a long time, there is still room for improvement and this is what I aim for every single day, to improve what I need to improve but keep the consistency, keep the level because these are the standards of this club.”

Put to Dalot that the players appear to be showing more fight, he added: “I think it comes for the messages the manager passes to us but the main point has been from ourselves – to be at this club you have to fight for it.

“You have to fight for 90 minutes every single game and this is what we are trying to do, then the quality will come up.

“But the basics, the standards of the club are like this and if we continue to do this for a big period of time I think we will get success.

“But we know it’s a marathon, not a sprint. This is going to be a long season and we need all the little points, the wins to build momentum and this game was a beautiful afternoon.”

While United celebrated a fourth straight victory, Premier League leaders Arsenal left Old Trafford frustrated as their perfect start to the season came to an end.

Mikel Arteta’s side played well for large periods but left empty-handed, leading Gabriel Jesus – a four-time Premier League winner with Manchester City – to underline the need to kill off opponents.

“The feeling is frustration because we play, we control the game and the first two goals we concede we were better than them, the opponent,” the in-form frontman said. “And then we just concede.

“But now is the time to learn from it and improve. We are doing so well this season but there are still things to improve for everyone, as individuals and as a team.

Manchester United v Arsenal – Premier League – Old Trafford
Gabriel Jesus was on the losing side for the first time this season (Martin Rickett/PA)

“Everyone is together and we stick together until the end.

“We came to play against a strong opponent and it’s always hard, it’s the Premier League.

“So we are not happy because, in my opinion, we could win because we play so much better.

“But that’s football, they have quality as well and then if you don’t go there and kill, you are going to have a big problem – and that’s what happened.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Jonnie Peacock displays the gold medal he won in the men’s 100m – T44 final at London 2012 (Anthony Devlin/PA)
On this day in 2012: Jonnie Peacock strikes gold at London Paralympics
Ellis Genge was arguably English rugby’s player of the season last term (Andrew Matthews/PA)
5 key players set to impress as this season’s Premiership gets under way
Ange Postecoglou is looking forward to the Champions League visit of Real Madrid (PA)
Ange Postecoglou reveals a taste for the big occasion ahead of Real Madrid clash
Rafael Nadal put his first grand slam defeat for more than a year down to a ‘bad match’ as he was stunned by American Frances Tiafoe in the fourth round of the US Open (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP)
Rafael Nadal puts his first grand slam defeat in over a year down to…
Frances Tiafoe produced a big shock at the US Open (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP)
Rafael Nadal handed first grand slam defeat of the season by Frances Tiafoe
Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder was delighted with his side’s resilience in a 1-0 derby victory over Sunderland (Mike Egerton/PA)
Chris Wilder pleased to see Middlesbrough get over the line against Sunderland
Rasmus Hojlund opened the scoring as Atalanta beat Monza. (Claudio Grassi/AP)
Atalanta take over at the top of Serie A with win at struggling Monza
Anthony Joshua, left, has agreed to fight Tyson Fury, right, in December (PA)
Anthony Joshua tells Tyson Fury he will be ‘ready in December’ for title fight
Middlesbrough’s Riley McGree, left, celebrates scoring the only goal against Sunderland (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray makes a losing return to Middlesbrough
Iga Swiatek made it through to the US Open quarter-finals (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP)
Iga Swiatek battles back to beat Jule Niemeier and reach US Open quarter-finals

More from Press and Journal

Councillor Ian Yuill and Councillor Miranda Radley discuss plans to tackle housing issues. Picture by Darrell Benns
'It's clearly unacceptable': Aberdeen City Council leaders pledge to improve social housing amidst mould…
0
Rothie Rovers Football Club manager Kevin Beaton. Picture by Darrell Benns
North Region Junior football: Rothie Rovers boss - 'I don't think many sides will…
0
People of all ages enjoy a spot of gardening.
Jim McColl: Young and old can be bitten by the gardening bug
0
Photographer Johnny Forbes is opening up a new gallery shop within the Bon Accord Centre. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
'Is there ever a right time to take a risk?' - new gallery shop…
0
Lossiemouth v Nairn County Lossiemouth's Dean Stewart, left, tries to get to grips with Nairn's Liam Shewan Photos by Sandy McCook
Dean Stewart pleased to make dream Lossiemouth return following prison sentence - and is…
Ross County's Jordan Tillson (l) and Aberdeen's Hayden Coulson in action in Dingwall.
Duncan Shearer: One effort from THIRTEEN corners not good enough from Aberdeen at Ross…