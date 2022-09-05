Harry Styles admits he has ‘no idea what I’m doing’ when acting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Harry Styles admits he has ‘no idea what I’m doing’ when acting

By Press Association
September 5, 2022, 2:34 pm Updated: September 5, 2022, 4:24 pm
Harry Styles (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)
Harry Styles (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Harry Styles already has an enviable acting resume for a newcomer, from Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk to the upcoming Don’t Worry Darling and My Policeman.

But the pop star said on Monday at the Venice International Film Festival that, with acting, he often feels as if he has “no idea what I’m doing”.

Styles’ arrival on the Lido, where Don’t Worry Darling is having its world premiere Monday night, has been one of the most anticipated events of a festival full of stars.

At a press conference before the premiere, Styles was peppered with questions about his fans, his career and whether or not he would work with director Olivia Wilde again — neither of which he answered.

In Don’t Worry Darling, Styles plays Jack, who works for the mysterious Victory Project, run by Chris Pine’s charismatic cult-like leader, in a mid-century-styled experimental community.

Florence Pugh plays Jack’s wife Alice, who gets every comfort in the world in exchange for not asking questions. But soon, she starts to see cracks in the veneer.

Italy Venice Film Festival 2022 Don’t Worry Darling Arrival
Harry Styles arrives for the photocall of the film Don’t Worry Darling (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

“I think it’s fun to get to play in worlds that aren’t necessarily your own. This world that is supposedly so perfect, it’s really fun to play pretend in there,” Styles said. “There wasn’t too much acting.”

Styles took several days off from his Madison Square Garden appearances to attend the Don’t Worry Darling premiere in Venice, with Wilde and co-stars Pine and Gemma Chan.

But though he juggles two high-profile careers in the arts, he said he does not see many parallels between music and acting.

“Personally I find them to be kind of opposite in a lot of ways. I think making music is a really personal thing,” Styles said.

“There’s aspects of acting where you’re drawing from experiences you’ve had but for the most part you’re pretending to play someone else. I think that’s what I find the most fun about it: playing pretend.”

He added: “I think the fun part is you never know what you’re doing. Music I’ve done for longer, but what I like about acting is I feel like I have no idea what I’m doing.”

Fans were already gathering in front of the theatre early Monday to get a prime perch in front of the red carpet for the premiere, hours in advance. Many had personal stories about how Styles’ music impacted their lives.

“I’m incredibly grateful to the people who’ve supported me in my life and the fans in particular have always provided me with a place to be myself and feel comfortable doing so and express myself,” he said about what it is like to mean so much to so many people.

“I would like to hope I can give that space back to them.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from World

The death toll of a 6.8 magnitude earthquake that shook China’s south-western province of Sichuan has reached at least 65 (Cheng Xueli/Xinhua/AP)
Death toll from south-western China earthquake rises to 65
Russian President Vladimir Putin reaches down to a table with his right hand (Alamy/PA)
US: Russia is buying millions of rockets from North Korea to use in Ukraine
Rafael Nadal put his first grand slam defeat for more than a year down to a ‘bad match’ as he was stunned by American Frances Tiafoe in the fourth round of the US Open (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP)
Rafael Nadal puts his first grand slam defeat in over a year down to…
Frances Tiafoe produced a big shock at the US Open (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP)
Rafael Nadal handed first grand slam defeat of the season by Frances Tiafoe
Investigators near the scene of a stabbing in Weldon, Saskatchewan (Heywood Yu/The Canadian Press/AP)
One suspect being sought over 10 stabbings in Canada found dead
Rasmus Hojlund opened the scoring as Atalanta beat Monza. (Claudio Grassi/AP)
Atalanta take over at the top of Serie A with win at struggling Monza
Anthony Joshua, left, has agreed to fight Tyson Fury, right, in December (PA)
Anthony Joshua tells Tyson Fury he will be ‘ready in December’ for title fight
Iga Swiatek made it through to the US Open quarter-finals (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP)
Iga Swiatek battles back to beat Jule Niemeier and reach US Open quarter-finals
Pep Guardiola (right) has tried to downplay expectations of Erling Haaland (left) in the Champions League (Nick Potts/PA)
Pep Guardiola: Erling Haaland cannot win Champions League for City on his own
US Coast Guard vessels search the area on Monday (Stephen Brashear/AP)
US Coast Guard ends search for nine missing in seaplane crash

More from Press and Journal

Councillor Ian Yuill and Councillor Miranda Radley discuss plans to tackle housing issues. Picture by Darrell Benns
'It's clearly unacceptable': Aberdeen City Council leaders pledge to improve social housing amidst mould…
0
Rothie Rovers Football Club manager Kevin Beaton. Picture by Darrell Benns
North Region Junior football: Rothie Rovers boss - 'I don't think many sides will…
0
People of all ages enjoy a spot of gardening.
Jim McColl: Young and old can be bitten by the gardening bug
0
Photographer Johnny Forbes is opening up a new gallery shop within the Bon Accord Centre. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson
'Is there ever a right time to take a risk?' - new gallery shop…
0
Lossiemouth v Nairn County Lossiemouth's Dean Stewart, left, tries to get to grips with Nairn's Liam Shewan Photos by Sandy McCook
Dean Stewart pleased to make dream Lossiemouth return following prison sentence - and is…
Ross County's Jordan Tillson (l) and Aberdeen's Hayden Coulson in action in Dingwall.
Duncan Shearer: One effort from THIRTEEN corners not good enough from Aberdeen at Ross…