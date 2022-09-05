Pep Guardiola: Erling Haaland cannot win Champions League for City on his own

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News World

Pep Guardiola: Erling Haaland cannot win Champions League for City on his own

By Press Association
September 5, 2022, 9:20 pm Updated: September 5, 2022, 9:43 pm
Pep Guardiola (right) has tried to downplay expectations of Erling Haaland (left) in the Champions League (Nick Potts/PA)
Pep Guardiola (right) has tried to downplay expectations of Erling Haaland (left) in the Champions League (Nick Potts/PA)

Pep Guardiola has warned that Erling Haaland cannot be expected to win the Champions League for Manchester City alone.

City manager Guardiola is hoping the prolific Norwegian can make the difference for his side as they bid to finally claim Europe’s top prize after several years of near misses.

The 22-year-old boasts a stunning record in the competition having netted 23 times in 19 games for previous clubs Salzburg and Borussia Dortmund, while he has also made a brilliant start at City.

Haaland has scored two hat-tricks since joining City
Haaland has scored two hat-tricks since joining City (Nick Potts/PA)

Since his £52million summer switch from Dortmund, Haaland has scored 10 goals in six Premier League outings, including two hat-tricks.

Yet Guardiola remains cautious about expecting too much from him as he prepares for the start of City’s latest Champions League campaign away at Sevilla.

The Spaniard told reporters at a press conference: “All the players that came in this season, they try to make us better, otherwise (signing them) would make no sense.

“If that is going to help us win the titles, I don’t know, but if we rely all on Erling’s shoulders we are not going to win the Champions League.

“We have to do well to help him, to create more chances and then he scores goals. Hopefully he can do it.

“He came here because we convinced him – we felt we didn’t have many strikers and he could play with us, try to be involved in the way we play. He’s settled good.

“I understand completely that everyone talks about Erling but I have three, four, five new players and it’s the same for them all, to settle as quickly as possible.

The Norwegian was prolific at Dortmund
The Norwegian was prolific at Dortmund (David Inderlied/PA)

“Hopefully he can help us, of course, but we are not going to just win for Erling. He has a special quality and maybe in the important games he can solve the problems we have, but if we don’t play good we aren’t going to win games in the Champions League or even the Premier League.”

City are without defenders Kyle Walker and John Stones for Tuesday’s Group G opener at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium.

Right-back Walker was forced off in the latter stages of Saturday’s draw at Aston Villa while Stones has also picked up a knock and was withdrawn after training on Monday.

Kyle Walker has been forced out of the game through injury
Kyle Walker has been forced out of the game in Spain through injury (Nick Potts/PA)

With Aymeric Laporte also still recovering from knee surgery, deadline-day signing Manuel Akanji could make his debut.

Guardiola said of Stones and Walker: “Both are injured. That’s why we are lucky the club gave us Manu Akanji, otherwise we would be in real trouble. That’s why the club moved quick to bring in another player in this position.

“We are in a difficult position but it is what it is, mainly because of this incredible schedule of many years. The players are human beings and they cannot sustain this demanding situation for a long time.”

Guardiola is hopeful neither are seriously injured but is not yet sure when they will return. Another summer signing, midfielder Kalvin Phillips, could feature in Spain after a spell out with a shoulder injury.

