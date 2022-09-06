Lufthansa pilots plan two-day strike over pay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News World

Lufthansa pilots plan two-day strike over pay

By Press Association
September 6, 2022, 8:26 am Updated: September 6, 2022, 10:38 am
Pilots at German carrier Lufthansa will stage a two-day strike from Wednesday unless the company makes a ‘serious’ offer in talks over pay, a union has said (Michael Probst/AP)
Pilots at German carrier Lufthansa will stage a two-day strike from Wednesday unless the company makes a “serious” offer in talks over pay, a union has said.

It would be the second strike in a week after pilots staged a walkout on Friday which led to hundreds of flights being cancelled.

The Vereinigung Cockpit union has called for a 5.5% pay rise for its members this year and an inflation-busting 8.2% increase in 2023.

Pilots are also seeking a new pay and holiday structure.

A strike by Lufthansa pilots last Friday led to hundreds of flights being cancelled (Michael Probst/AP)

The airline said those measures would increase its staffing costs by about 40%, or around 900 million euros (£776.4 million) over two years.

It has instead offered a one-off increase of 900 euros (£776), amounting to a 5% increase for senior pilots and an 18% increase for those starting the profession.

Lufthansa’s personnel chief Michael Niggemann accused the union of seeking to escalate the dispute.

“We will nevertheless do everything to achieve success with an improved offer despite the time pressure,” he said.

Strong unions have traditionally ensured good conditions for workers in Germany, using strikes to press their demands in labour disputes.

