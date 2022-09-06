Liam Plunkett confident USA’s new Major League Cricket will attract top stars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Liam Plunkett confident USA’s new Major League Cricket will attract top stars

By Press Association
September 6, 2022
Liam Plunkett is confident Major League Cricket will be able to attract the world’s top stars (Nigel French/PA)
Liam Plunkett is confident Major League Cricket will be able to attract the world’s top stars (Nigel French/PA)

Liam Plunkett believes England’s top stars will find it hard to resist the attraction of the big-money Major League Cricket competition in the United States next summer.

The inaugural 20-over event is set to involve franchises based in six US cities and offer higher salaries than any league in the world with the exception of the Indian Premier League.

Former England pace bowler Plunkett, part of the 2019 World Cup-winning team, is set to play in the competition next June and July and expects many current national team players to be tempted.

“Americans want to watch the best and I think we can attract them,” he told the Daily Mail.

“I think they will definitely jump on board when they see how big it is. With how many people love cricket here and the way Americans put on a show, you will get packed-out crowds.

“Hopefully you will get people like Jonny Bairstow, Andre Russell, all of these guys coming across to play. It is a lot of people’s dream to play sport in America.”

Plunkett added: “With the money that’s behind this, it’s going to be massive.

“It’s ‘go big or go home’. That is how they do stuff in America.”

MLC, which is sanctioned by USA Cricket, has secured investment from more than 20 organisations and individuals including tech entrepreneurs.

