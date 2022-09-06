Billy Horschel and Jon Rahm hit out at LIV Golf players in BMW PGA Championship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Billy Horschel and Jon Rahm hit out at LIV Golf players in BMW PGA Championship

By Press Association
September 6, 2022, 4:41 pm Updated: September 6, 2022, 10:01 pm
Billy Horschel will defend his BMW PGA Championship title this week (Steven Paston/PA)
Billy Horschel will defend his BMW PGA Championship title this week (Steven Paston/PA)

Defending champion Billy Horschel and world number six Jon Rahm have hit out at the LIV Golf players who will contest this week’s BMW PGA Championship.

DP World Tour members like Ian Poulter, Sergio Garcia and Lee Westwood are eligible for the event at Wentworth after their suspensions for playing in the inaugural event of the Saudi-backed breakaway were temporarily stayed on appeal.

American Talor Gooch and Mexico’s Abraham Ancer are in the field thanks to being in the world’s top 60, but Horschel believes they are being “hypocritical” in chasing ranking points having never shown any interest in the event before.

“Even though Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter have been stalwarts for the European Tour, I don’t think those guys really should be here,” Horschel said.

“I honestly don’t think that the American guys who haven’t supported the Tour should be here. Abraham Ancer, Talor Gooch… you’ve never played this tournament, you’ve never supported the DP World Tour. Why are you here?

“You are here for one reason only and that’s to try to get world ranking points because you don’t have it (on LIV Golf).

“It’s hypocritical because of what some of these guys have said when they said they wanted to play less golf. It’s pretty hypocritical to come over here and play outside LIV when your big thing was to spend more time with family and want to play less golf.

“I wouldn’t call Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter hypocrites because they never said they wanted to play less. The guys that have publicly stated they want to play less, those are the hypocrites.”

Billy Horschel
Billy Horschel will defend his BMW PGA Championship title this week (Malcolm Mackenzie/PA)

Horschel believes that players were “naive” to believe that they would not be suspended by the PGA Tour for joining LIV and that some failed to adequately weigh up the pros and cons.

“Maybe those guys aren’t smart enough to think on their own and maybe their agents gave them bad information” Horschel added.

“I know for a fact that certain agents just gave certain players bad information and some of those players are ticked (off) that they listened to their agents on that.

“Some of these agents led these guys down a bad road. They didn’t give them the entire information and they didn’t play devil’s advocate the way they should have.

“I guarantee if I was in their seat, my agent would have played devil’s advocate, or I would have played devil’s advocate. We did talk about what if LIV did come to us, what are the pros and cons.

“And we made a list. There was a lot of cons on that LIV Golf side and very few on the PGA Tour and DP World Tour. There’s a lot more pros on that side.”

The presence of the LIV players in the field has contributed to lower-ranked DP World Tour members missing out, with Rahm’s friend Alfredo Garcia-Heredia currently the first reserve.

“There are many players that have been key for European Tour golf and the Ryder Cup that have a lot of collective years on the European Tour,” Rahm said. “Them coming, I don’t necessarily think it’s a bad thing.

“What I don’t understand is some players that have never shown any interest in the European Tour, have never shown any interest in playing this event, being given an opportunity just because they can get world ranking points and hopefully make majors next year.

Jon Rahm
Spain’s Rahm hit out at the LIV Golf players who will contest this week’s BMW PGA Championship (Richard Sellers/PA)

“A perfect example, a good friend of mine is the first one out on the entry list right now.

“It doesn’t hurt me but it does bug me that somebody who has played over 20 DP World events this year cannot be given the opportunity to play a flagship event because some people that earned it, to an extent, are being given an opportunity when they couldn’t care any less about the event.

“They don’t know. They don’t care. They don’t know the history of this event.”

Two-time major winner Martin Kaymer withdrew from the tournament last week, telling Golf Digest: “I don’t need to go to a place where, feel-wise, you’re not that welcome. They don’t say it, but (it’s there).”

Former Ryder Cup player Oliver Wilson, who won the Made in HimmerLand event on Sunday, did not mince his words when asked about the decision of some LIV players to compete at Wentworth.

Oliver Wilson celebrates
Oliver Wilson won the Made in HimmerLand event on Sunday (Henning Bagger/AP)

“I’ve got a real issue with the guys that have never played here before coming to play,” Wilson told the Sky Sports Golf Podcast. “That’s just a bit of a dick move really.

“The European guys that are members, that have played here in the past, I don’t really have a problem with that.

“It’s an awkward one. This year they haven’t had enough events to play in. They need to play other events to keep themselves sharp; Wentworth is an amazing event, I understand why they would come here and play.

“The fact it’s in the courts is sad and it is dividing the players.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Keira Walsh won her 50th England cap on Tuesday (Mike Egerton/PA)
Barcelona agree world-record fee with Man City for England star Keira Walsh
A fan gets a haircut during the match (Charles Krupa/AP)
Fans removed from US Open for having a haircut in the stands
Alex Hales is back in the England squad (Mike Egerton/PA)
Alex Hales back in England squad for T20 World Cup as Jonny Bairstow replacement
Erling Haaland has made a brilliant start to his Manchester City career (Nick Potts/PA)
12 goals in eight games: Erling Haaland’s stunning start for Manchester City
Ryan Giggs will face a re-trial over allegations of domestic violence (Peter Powell/PA).
Ryan Giggs to face a re-trial over domestic violence charges
Thomas Tuchel has been sacked by Chelsea (Darko Bandic/AP)
Chelsea sack Thomas Tuchel after shock Champions League defeat by Dinamo Zagreb
Alex Hales has been recalled to the England T20 squad for the first time in over three years (David Davies/PA)
Alex Hales back in England squad for T20 World Cup as Jonny Bairstow replacement
Chelsea’s Pernille Harder signed for a reported record-breaking fee in 2020 (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Chelsea forward Pernille Harder is happy to see her record transfer fee broken
Manchester United’s Millie Turner, right, has returned to the squad after recovering from a rare artery condition (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Vital policy shift provides major boost for WSL players ahead of new campaign
Nick Kyrgios shows his frustration (Frank Franklin II/AP)
Nick Kyrgios devastated by US Open exit after defeat to Karen Khachanov

More from Press and Journal

Members from Highland RFC completed a centenary cycle.
Highland Rugby Football Club smash £10,000 target cycling 100 miles celebrating 100 years
0
Justin Bieber is meant to perform in Aberdeen next year.
Justin Bieber announces 'break from touring' - what it means for his Aberdeen show
0
Wildflower areas across Moray are to be expanded.
Wildflower areas and nature projects across Moray to benefit from £124,000 funding
0
Shane Strachan has been awarded position of Scriever. Supplied by National Library of Scotland.
Doric writer 'fair tricket' to be awarded position of Scots Scriever to promote language
0
A train at Montrose station.
Carmont flooding near Stonehaven disrupts Dundee to Aberdeen trains
0
Stonehaven town centre has been flooded.
All the disruption across the Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire amidst yellow weather warnings
0