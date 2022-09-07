Caroline Garcia finds path in tennis, reaching first grand slam semi-final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Caroline Garcia finds path in tennis, reaching first grand slam semi-final

By Press Association
September 7, 2022, 4:13 am
Caroline Garcia celebrates her victory over Coco Gauff (Frank Franklin II/AP)
Caroline Garcia feels she has finally found her path in tennis after powering her way past Coco Gauff and into her first grand slam semi-final at the US Open.

Eleven years after Andy Murray predicted Garcia would be world number one when, as a 17-year-old, she led Maria Sharapova at Roland Garros, the Frenchwoman is in the form of her life.

Gauff has also had a great summer but she had no answer to the unerring ball striking of Garcia, who will take on her former junior rival Ons Jabeur in the last four after a 6-3 6-4 victory.

“It was definitely a challenge,” said Garcia of the expectations placed on her shoulders. “When it was 2011 after the Sharapova match, it was a lot of pressure coming from actually nowhere. I was 150, 200 in the world, 17-years-old. My game was not ready.

“The weeks after I went back trying to play the same level, but it was not possible for me. It was tough because people were expecting a lot. But the game, I was not ready for anything of that. It took me some time to come step by step to the top.

“End of 2017, 2018 was a great year, a lot of success. We made some mistakes. I really hope and I think we learn from it. Now it’s a new year, trying to learn from every challenge. I think I grow up a lot with all the challenges on and off court.”

Garcia reached her first grand slam quarter-final five years ago and in 2018 hit a high of fourth in the world rankings, but there had been significantly more downs than ups since.

She was ranked 75th in mid-June when she headed to the grass courts of Bad Homburg in Germany and went on to pick up her first title in three years.

Coached for most of her career by her father Louis Paul, Garcia has thrived under new coach Bertrand Perret and arrived in New York buoyed by two further titles – on clay in Warsaw and the big hard-court event in Cincinnati.

Back in the top 20, Garcia has ridden that wave at Flushing Meadows and this win made it 13 consecutive victories.

What makes the Frenchwoman stand out is her determination to take the ball early. Gauff hit a 128 miles per hour serve in the second round but Garcia was standing on or inside the baseline to return and drilling the ball into the corners or at her opponent’s feet.

Coco Gauff shows her frustration
Coco Gauff shows her frustration (Charles Krupa/AP)

“I’m just trying to focus on my game, on what I like to do, how is the best way for me to play tennis,” said Garcia. “The path is very clear right now, which direction I have to go, under stress, under pressure. I’m just trying to follow this path.”

Gauff rallied after losing the first four games but was unable to really make life uncomfortable for Garcia, who dug herself out of the tight moments impeccably.

At 18, time is very much on Gauff’s side, and she will crack the top 10 for the first time after following up her maiden slam final at the French Open with a first quarter-final in New York.

The teenager said: “Her level was great. I knew it was going to be great coming in. I feel I didn’t play at the level I needed to to come out with the win today. Overall I’m super proud of myself on this tournament. But I’m hungry for more. So maybe next year.”

Ons Jabeur defeated Ajla Tomljanovic
Ons Jabeur defeated Ajla Tomljanovic (Julia Nikhinson/AP)

Earlier, Jabeur became the first African woman to reach the US Open semi-finals in the open era with a 6-4 7-6 (4) victory over Serena Williams’ conqueror Ajla Tomljanovic.

There were some moments of frustration for the Tunisian, who threw her racket several times, but she battled back from 5-3 down in the second set.

Jabeur said with a smile: “I apologise for my behaviour really. I wanted to keep calm but the racket kept slipping away from my hand.”

After reaching the Wimbledon final she is again close to a maiden slam title, and she said: “Definitely I believe more in myself. I made it to the final at Wimbledon so I believe I can make it another time. I know that I have it in me that I can win a grand slam.”

