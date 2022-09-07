The contenders in the running to become the next boss at Stamford Bridge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The contenders in the running to become the next boss at Stamford Bridge

By Press Association
September 7, 2022, 1:09 pm Updated: September 7, 2022, 1:21 pm
Graham Potter, Mauricio Pochettino and ZInedine Zidane are among the names linked with the Stamford Bridge vacancy (PA)
Chelsea have sacked Thomas Tuchel after 100 games at the Stamford Bridge helm. Here, the PA news agency looks at the contenders to replace the German coach in west London.

Graham Potter:

West Ham United v Brighton and Hove Albion – Premier League – London Stadium
Graham Potter, pictured, has overseen a steady rise at Brighton (John Walton/PA)

The early favourite for the vacant Chelsea role, Potter has excelled in shaping a fluent, progressive and threatening Brighton team – and all on a modest budget. Brighton’s stable and prudent board must also take great credit for the wider vision and strategy but Potter has proven himself a capable Premier League tactician. Brighton sit fourth in the embryonic Premier League table after a fine start to the new campaign. The 47-year-old Potter has not managed at Champions League level, and would face another new challenge in the shape of working with hard-nosed billionaire bosses like Chelsea’s new owners. But the former Ostersunds and Swansea manager is calm, authoritative and well-respected across the game.

Mauricio Pochettino:

Mauricio Pochettino File Photo
Mauricio Pochettino, pictured, built a formidable reputation at Tottenham (Nick Potts/PA)

The former Argentina defender cemented his reputation by driving Tottenham to the 2019 Champions League final, after stints with Espanyol and Southampton. The taskmaster coach replaced Tuchel at Paris St Germain and led the French giants to the Ligue 1 title in 2022 – but he could never quite impose his will on PSG’s superstar squad. Pochettino has taken a break from coaching since his sacking by PSG in July 2022.

Zinedine Zidane:

Chelsea v Real Madrid – UEFA Champions League – Semi Final – Second Leg – Stamford Bridge
Zinedine Zidane, pictured, has become a possible target for Chelsea (Adam Davy/PA)

World Cup-winning France maestro Zidane led Real Madrid to two LaLiga titles and three Champions League crowns across two stints with the Spanish giants. A majestic player who became a demanding coach, his standing and reputation has formed the bedrock of his managerial style. Boasts all the background and clout to make an immediate impression on the Chelsea squad, but yet to prove himself capable of building a lasting regime.

