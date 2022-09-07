Joanna Hogg and Tilda Swinton discuss mothers, memory and The Eternal Daughter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Joanna Hogg and Tilda Swinton discuss mothers, memory and The Eternal Daughter

By Press Association
September 7, 2022, 1:23 pm
Tilda Swinton, right and Joanna Hogg (Joel C Ryan/AP)
Tilda Swinton, right and Joanna Hogg (Joel C Ryan/AP)

Joanna Hogg was extremely nervous about showing her mother her latest film, The Eternal Daughter.

The writer-director of The Souvenir films had, again, mined her own life for material and inspiration.

Here she wanted to make something about a woman about her age, in her 60s, and her mother on a trip together.

It would be a ghost story, in a way, with conversations about memory, regret, life and happiness.

But she never got the chance to talk it over with her mother, who died while Hogg was editing the film.

And she is feeling a bit fragile a few hours before its world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival, sitting beside her star and lifelong friend Tilda Swinton, who plays both the mother, Rosalind, and the daughter, Julie.

Italy Venice Film Festival 2022
August Joshi, from left, Carly-Sophia Davies, director Joanna Hogg and Tilda Swinton at the premiere of The Eternal Daughter (Domenico Stinellis/AP)

Hogg is not the only one feeling this way, either. This is the kind of film that gets under your skin.

And no-one is quite sure if they will make it out of the interview with dry eyes. (Spoiler: they do not).

“Maybe we’ll all just have a cry together,” Hogg said.

“I have tissues,” Swinton responded, handing one to Hogg.

“She was so looking forward to seeing this film. She loves ghost stories – loved ghost stories,” Hogg said.

“I was never brave enough to tell her what the film was about. But she probably knew because she was very intuitive.”

It is something Hogg had been mulling for many years.

There was a false start in 2008, but then she was emboldened by Swinton’s portrayal of the mother, Rosalind, in The Souvenir films. They wanted to go deeper into this woman who was a child in England in the Second World War.

Italy Venice Film Festival 2022
Tilda Swinton (Domenico Stinellis/AP)

In The Eternal Daughter, Julie would take her mother back to the large estate where she lived during the war, now a hotel, and ask her about her memories, with the idea that it would become a film.

The initial conceit was for Swinton to play Julie and to cast another, older actor for Rosalind. But Swinton had another idea – what if she just played both?

“It became a completely different film,” Swinton said.

“It was not about a relationship between two people. It was about something much more profound and mystical and psychiatric and painful. It became much deeper.”

Swinton, whose mother died a decade ago, talked often with Hogg about surviving that loss. Then Hogg suffered the same after the shoot. Though her mother was in her early 90s, it came as a surprise.

“As I was making it, I was wondering how I would be able to show it to her,” Hogg said, wiping away tears. “As a daughter I’m sitting here still feeling very guilty about what I’ve done, that somehow I’ll be struck by lightning, that I’ve done something bad.”

That anxiety that she felt then and is feeling even more deeply now became part of the fabric of the film.

Julie too feels guilty for wanting to make a film about her mother and says that it feels like trespassing.

Italy Venice Film Festival 2022
Director Joanna Hogg, Tilda Swinton and Carly-Sophia Davies (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

It is something Swinton can relate to as well. Both are the artist children of non-artists of a bygone generation.

“That in itself is a burden,” Swinton said. “Joanna and I share this sense of deep shame. The idea of being as vulnerable and exposing and having a kind of emotional relationship with the world feels so transgressive and such a betrayal.

“We have felt it all the years of making our work. So we are a mess today.”

They even wondered occasionally if the film would mean anything to anyone but them. It was so personal.

But as with many great films, though the conversations and anxieties presented in The Eternal Daughter are theirs, the specificity also makes it universal.

On set, the small crew would also contribute their own stories to the process. Everyone was personally invested, which Swinton said is rare when you are dealing with such “emotionally expensive” material.

“Having said that, it was so joyful,” Swinton said.

Hogg continued: “Yes, the darker the film, the lighter the shoot. (Ingmar) Bergman was an example of that. He had a great time on shoots.”

Italy Venice Film Festival 2022
Tilda Swinton (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Then, of course, there were the logistics of filming long conversations between two characters being played by the same actor.

Hogg and her cinematographer made what Swinton called a “radical filmmaking choice” to not shoot the typical over-the-shoulder angle that establishes an audience in the scene, but to just shoot Julie and Rosalind individually.

Sometimes Swinton would spend full days shooting as Rosalind and the next as Julie, and other times it was half days with a switch in the middle.

“The skill behind that was quite remarkable because she is shapeshifting and each day swapping from one character to another and doing it with no gimmicks,” Hogg said.

“It was strangely symbiotic and quite easy,” Swinton added.

As with all of Hogg’s films, there was no traditional script. The conversations are improvised, which allowed Swinton and Hogg, the one conversing with Swinton off camera as Julie or Rosalind, to follow their noses.

“Joanna’s way of working, and the way of working that I am now absolutely devoted to, is the most, for me, inspiring and responsive way of working I can imagine,” Swinton said. “I’m loathe to work any other way now.”

“I find it extremely inspiring to ask oneself what would one say next,” Swinton continued. “It’s a revelation.”

The editing of it, however, was “quite complicated,” weaving together thousands of hours of improvised material.

With every film, once it is done, Hogg says goodbye and lets it out into the world.

The Eternal Daughter, which is playing in competition at Venice, will screen at several more festivals before A24 sets a release date.

“It’s hopefully a gift for people. We’ve really opened ourselves up,” Hogg said. “And our parents would be horrified.”

Swinton added quickly, “Or not? Maybe not.”

Then, as if rehearsed, the two lifelong friends said in unison: “Maybe they wouldn’t be.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from World

(Yuki Iwamura/AP)
US says hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians have been forced to Russia
(Carlos Giusti/AP, File)
Ricky Martin sues nephew over false sexual abuse allegations
Iga Swiatek celebrates reaching the US Open semi-finals (Julia Nikhinson/AP)
Iga Swiatek eyes second grand slam title this season after reaching US Open semi
Nick Kyrgios throws his racket during his loss to Karen Khachanov (Charles Krupa/AP)
Nick Kyrgios cops biggest fine of US Open for behaviour in quarter-final loss
Iga Swiatek celebrates her win against Jessica Pegula (Julia Nikhinson/AP)
Iga Swiatek battles past Jessica Pegula to US Open semi-finals
The final suspect in the stabbing rampage in and around a Canadian reserve is dead from self-inflicted injuries, an official has said (Robert Bumsted/AP)
Second suspect in Canadian stabbing attacks dead from self-inflicted injuries
Jurgen Klopp’s side suffered a heavy defeat (Agostino Gemito/PA)
Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool are in ‘a difficult period’ after Napoli humbling
Richarlison celebrates scoring in Tottenham’s 2-0 win over Marseille in the Champions League (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Richarlison deserved a night like this – Tottenham boss Antonio Conte
(Royal Canadian Mounted Police via AP, File)
Canadian police arrest second suspect over stabbing attacks
Robert Lewandowski struck a hat-trick to sink Viktoria Plzen at the Nou Camp (Joan Monfort/AP)
Robert Lewandowski hits hat-trick as Barcelona thrash Viktoria Plzen

More from Press and Journal

Rich Hall brought his unique brand of stand-up humour and country charm to the Tivoli in Aberdeen.
REVIEW: Rich Hall brings a north-east style hoedown to the Tivoli Theatre
0
Aberdeen Sheriff Court Alexander Henderson...???. Picture by CHRIS SUMNER Taken 27/7/2011 POSITIVE ID BY CHRIS SUMNER NOT FOR WEB/NIBYLINE .
Jail for dealer caught with £10,000 of Class A drugs in BMW
Orkney tenants
Tenant satisfaction declines in Orkney as goodwill seen during pandemic fades
0
Independent councillor for Heldon and Laich John Cowe has raised concerns over people from Burghead, Hopeman and the surrounding areas travelling to Lossiemouth to see a GP amid proposed surgery closures.
No 'magic bullet' to solve transport issues for patients in Burghead and Hopeman facing…
0
Co-owner Karen Twist outside Kinlochewe Hotel.
Highland hotel under new family ownership after £450,000-plus sale
0
Children need to start phonics-based literacy as early as possible, says Anne Glennie. Photo: Shutterstock
International Literacy Day: Why this expert wants to put Biff, Chip and Kipper books…
0