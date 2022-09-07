Chelsea pushing to have Graham Potter in charge before the weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Chelsea pushing to have Graham Potter in charge before the weekend

By Press Association
September 7, 2022, 6:05 pm Updated: September 7, 2022, 9:23 pm
Chelsea were expected to hold talks with Graham Potter, pictured, over the vacant manager’s job (Aaron Chown/PA)
Chelsea were expected to hold talks with Graham Potter, pictured, over the vacant manager’s job (Aaron Chown/PA)

Chelsea hope to have Graham Potter installed as manager in time to take charge of Saturday’s Premier League trip to Fulham, the PA news agency understands.

The new Chelsea owners are thought to be confident of selling their long-term Stamford Bridge vision to the highly-rated Seagulls boss.

The Blues were expected to meet Potter for talks over the vacant manager’s job on Wednesday afternoon, having sacked Thomas Tuchel earlier in the day.

Brighton were understood to have given Chelsea permission to hold talks with Potter, with the 47-year-old thought to be keen on the switch.

Blues bosses Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali are thought to be looking for a manager who will stay at Stamford Bridge for the long-run.

Potter has a hefty compensation clause in his Brighton deal, but Chelsea’s owners are understood to be relaxed about meeting the buyout fee.

Chelsea sacked charismatic manager Tuchel on Wednesday morning, just hours after the Blues’ chastening 1-0 Champions League defeat at Dinamo Zagreb.

Graham Potter file photo
Graham Potter has moved closer to being installed as the new Chelsea manager (Zac Goodwin/PA)

The club’s owners were understood to have already made the decision to unseat Tuchel ahead of that loss in Croatia.

Boehly and Eghbali have been at the Stamford Bridge helm for 100 days since their £4.25billion purchase from Roman Abramovich.

The ambitious US owners are understood to have felt they could not wait any longer to take action, fearing the Blues losing further ground on Premier League champions Manchester City.

Chelsea’s board are thought to have analysed Tuchel’s 100 games as Blues boss, identifying a worrying trend of 24 goals conceded in the first 50 matches and 53 in the second half-century.

Boehly and Eghbali will approach and interview a small number of candidates, with Brighton’s Potter chief among a tight group of names.

Former Tottenham and Paris St Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino and ex-Real Madrid chief Zinedine Zidane are also thought to be in consideration.

Tuchel replaced Frank Lampard as Chelsea boss in January 2021 and steered the club to their second Champions League triumph just four months later, with a stunning 1-0 win over Manchester City in Porto.

The Blues’ poise and threat dwindled slowly at the tail-end of last season though, with £98million signing Romelu Lukaku disappointing and eventually heading back to Inter Milan on loan for this term.

Manchester City v Chelsea – UEFA Champions League – Final – Estadio do Dragao
Thomas Tuchel lifting the Champions League trophy after Chelsea defeated Manchester City 1-0 in Porto in May 2021 (Adam Davy/PA)

Tuchel guided Chelsea through the murky waters of UK Government sanctions amid the fallout of Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The 49-year-old kept Chelsea’s show on the road while Abramovich conducted a quickfire sale, with Los Angeles Dodgers part owner Boehly eventually winning a very public race.

Chelsea’s new owners were understood to have been desperate for Tuchel’s tenure to continue as a success, but a nucleus of growing problems left them feeling the only option was to make a change.

Boehly and Behdad are thought to have felt Tuchel had lost his way tactically, struggling to get the best out of players.

New chairman Boehly has acted as interim sporting director since taking the Chelsea helm, and Tuchel had huge influence on the Blues’ summer transfer policy.

The Blues spent a record £273m in overhauling the squad, but more work is expected to follow in January.

Chelsea have since slipped to three defeats in seven matches at the start of the new campaign, with Tuchel’s tactics changeable and his demeanour increasingly tetchy.

Tuchel’s relationship with Chelsea’s players was understood to have become increasingly strained, while communication with the Blues’ new owners had proved troublesome across another turbulent summer.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Jurgen Klopp’s side suffered a heavy defeat (Agostino Gemito/PA)
Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool are in ‘a difficult period’ after Napoli humbling
Richarlison celebrates scoring in Tottenham’s 2-0 win over Marseille in the Champions League (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Richarlison deserved a night like this – Tottenham boss Antonio Conte
Robert Lewandowski struck a hat-trick to sink Viktoria Plzen at the Nou Camp (Joan Monfort/AP)
Robert Lewandowski hits hat-trick as Barcelona thrash Viktoria Plzen
Frances Tiafoe celebrates his win over Andrey Rublev (Mary Altaffer/AP)
This is wild – Francis Tiafoe beats Andrey Rublev to reach semi-finals
Liverpool were heavily beaten in Naples (Agostino Gemito/PA)
Liverpool suffer Champions League humiliation against Napoli
Richarlison scored twice (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Richarlison scores twice as Tottenham win on Champions League return
Giovanni van Bronckhorst says Rangers cannot compete in Champion League (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Giovanni van Bronckhorst: Rangers cannot compete with Champions League’s best
Aryna Sabalenka celebrates defeating Karolina Pliskova (Seth Wenig/AP)
Aryna Sabalenka sweeps aside Karolina Pliskova to reach US Open semi-finals
Real Sociedad coach Imanol Alguacil has no fears over facing Manchester United for a second time in three seasons (Martin Rickett/PA)
Imanol Alguacil confident Real Sociedad can compete with Manchester United
Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford will miss a month with a thigh injury (Peter Byrne/PA)
Everton and England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford ruled out for a month

More from Press and Journal

George Harmon.
Ross County defender George Harmon dealt injury setback after suffering hamstring tear
0
CR0037872 Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup semi-final between Formartine United and Huntly. Pictured are Robbie foster for huntly and Ryan Spink Picture by Paul Glendell 07/09/2022
EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Formartine edge past Huntly to reach final
To go with story by Chris Cromar. Newburgh cafe visited by Holywood stars Picture shows; Trellis Cafe staff. Newburgh. Supplied by Trellis Cafe Date; 06/09/2022
'They were lovely': North-east cafe welcomes Holywood stars
0
Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson is booked for a challenge on Ross County's Callum Johnson.
Aberdeen midfielder Leighton Clarkson to serve two-game ban after charge of serious foul play
CR0037894 ________________________________________ Details: Comedy legends Ford Kiernan and Greg Hemphill, best known for their roles as Jack and Victor in Still Game visit the Co-op on Union Street to sign their own brand of whisky and gin. Pictured:Ford Kiernan and Greg Hemphill, signing bottles and getting photos taken with fans Picture by Paul Glendell 07/09/2022
Video: Around 400 Still Game fans meet the stars at Aberdeen bottle signing
0
An international team of geoscientists have shed some light on the ancient mystery. Supplied by Gerd Altmann/Pixabay/PA Wire.
Aberdeen University scientist's study of rocks 'paints a vivid and terrifying picture' of what…
0