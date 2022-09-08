Australia enshrines 43% greenhouse gas reduction target in law

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Australia enshrines 43% greenhouse gas reduction target in law

By Press Association
September 8, 2022, 10:37 am
Power stations in the Hunter Valley, Australia (Mark Baker/AP)
Power stations in the Hunter Valley, Australia (Mark Baker/AP)

Australia’s parliament has enshrined in law the government’s elevated target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 43% below 2005 levels by the end of the decade.

The Senate passed legislation supporting the target in a vote of 37 to 30 despite several senators who supported it wanting a more ambitious 2030 target.

The centre-left Labour Party government officially committed Australia to the 43% target after it came to power for the first time in nine years at elections in May. But entrenching it in law has made it more difficult for any future government to reduce the target.

An electric car charging at a supermarket carpark in Sydney
An electric car charging at a supermarket carpark in Sydney (Mark Baker/AP)

Climate change and energy minister Chris Bowen said the Senate vote provided certainty to clean energy investors while strengthening transparency and accountability in Australia’s carbon reduction processes.

“The message to investors is that Australia is open for business,” Mr Bowen told parliament.

The conservative opposition party voted against the Bill. The opposition has advocated a target of reducing emissions by between 26% and 28% since 2015.

Independent senator David Pocock insisted on several amendments touching on transparency and accountability before he supported the Bill.

These were soon passed by the House of Representatives, where the government holds a majority. The government holds some 26 of the 76 Senate seats.

Greens party senators supported the 43% ambition, although their proposed amendments to increase the target to at least 75% and ban future Australian coal and gas projects were defeated.

