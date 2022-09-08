Man arrested after four killed in livestreamed shootings in Memphis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News World

Man arrested after four killed in livestreamed shootings in Memphis

By Press Association
September 8, 2022, 2:46 pm
Memphis Police officers dealing with the incident as it unfolded (Daily Memphian via AP)
Memphis Police officers dealing with the incident as it unfolded (Daily Memphian via AP)

An alleged gunman who livestreamed himself driving around Memphis shooting at people, killing four and wounding three others in seemingly random attacks, was finally arrested after crashing a stolen car, police said.

The incident, which lasted hours, saw police warning people across the city to seek shelter, locking down a baseball stadium and university campuses and suspending public bus services, as frightened residents wondered where the man might strike next.

The suspect Ezekiel Kelly, 19, was taken into custody at around 9pm in the Memphis neighbourhood of Whitehaven, police spokeswoman Karen Rudolph said.

A Memphis Police officer loads a gun at a crime scene in the Whitehaven neighbourhood of Memphis
A Memphis Police officer loads a gun at a crime scene in the Whitehaven neighbourhood of Memphis (Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian via AP)

Memphis Police Director Cerelyn “CJ” Davis said during a news conference early on Thursday that four people had been killed and three others were wounded in seven shootings and at least two carjackings.

The first killing was at 12.56am on Wednesday, and officers responded to three more crime scenes before receiving a tip-off at 6.12pm that the suspect was livestreaming himself threatening to cause harm to citizens, Mr Davis said.

Police then sent out an alert warning people to be on the lookout for an armed and dangerous man responsible for multiple shootings and reportedly recording his actions on Facebook.

The suspect was arrested without incident two hours after the initial police alert when he crashed during a high-speed chase, and two guns were found in the vehicle, Mr Davis said.

Police did not discuss a motive or release the identities of those who had been killed or wounded.

Memphis has been shaken by several high-profile killings in recent weeks, including the shooting of a pastor during a daylight carjacking in her driveway, the shooting of an activist during an argument over money, and the death of a jogger abducted during her pre-dawn run.

“I understand it feels like so much violence and evil to experience in such a short time,” Memphis City Council member Chase Carlisle said on Twitter.

“We are SO much more than this.”

