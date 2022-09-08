Tommy Fleetwood back with a bang to lead the way at BMW PGA Championship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Tommy Fleetwood back with a bang to lead the way at BMW PGA Championship

By Press Association
September 8, 2022, 3:14 pm
Tommy Fleetwood enjoyed an impressive return to action at Wentworth (Adam Davy/PA).
Tommy Fleetwood shook off seven weeks of rust in style to set the pace in the first round of the BMW PGA Championship.

Fleetwood carded eight birdies in a flawless opening 64 at Wentworth, the Ryder Cup star covering his last seven holes in six under to lead by one from fellow Englishman Matthew Jordan.

Former Open champion Shane Lowry, who was in the same group as Fleetwood, is two shots off the lead following a bogey-free 66, while Rory McIlroy and defending champion Billy Horschel both shot 68 despite heavy rain showers making conditions difficult.

“It’s nice to be back more than anything,”  said Fleetwood, who has not played since finishing fourth in the Open at St Andrews as he spent time with his family following the death of his mother.

“Seven weeks off feels more like two years I guess. When you stand on the first tee, you don’t know what to expect, no matter how well you might have been practising or playing.

“It was a lovely grouping to come back to, best friends on Tour (Justin Rose was the third member). It’s always better that I played good rather than bad, but it was just nice to be back.”

Jordan had earlier carded nine birdies and two bogeys in his 65, which started at 6.50am following an unwelcome early alarm.

“It started with a four, but it was so early I can’t even remember exactly when it was,” the 26-year-old joked. “I’m staying with my girlfriend this week and she literally looked at me, moaned, told me to turn it off and then rolled over.”

Jordan, who finished fourth in Denmark on Sunday after heading into the final round a shot off the lead, added: “I’m delighted with the round.

“I’ve been playing well so there was a little bit of expectation from myself and so to go out and shoot a score like that, especially in this event, is very pleasing.”

McIlroy got off to a slow start with four straight pars but birdied the fifth and sixth before dropping a shot on the eighth after only being able to move his ball a few feet from heavy rough.

The FedEx Cup champion was able to see the funny side and said: “I was very surprised. I thought if I could get enough speed into it and get steep enough on it I could at least get it over the water and somewhere around the green.

“Harry (Diamond, his caddie) did say to me, ‘Are you not worried about this bank in front of you?’ and I said, ‘No, I can get over that’. I managed to get away with a bogey and I thought I played okay.

“The rain was on and off all day and that made it a little tricky, umbrellas up, umbrellas down, wet gear on, wet gear off. But the course is soft, so receptive. It’s target practice out there.

“If you can hit the ball in the fairway, you’ve got the ball in your hand with preferred lies so you can go low. I definitely feel the course is going to be very gettable for the rest of the week.”

