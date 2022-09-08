Thomas Frank and Ange Postecoglou among early names linked with Brighton job

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Thomas Frank and Ange Postecoglou among early names linked with Brighton job

By Press Association
September 8, 2022, 4:43 pm
Brentford manager Thomas Frank is one of the names being linked with the Brighton job following Graham Potter’s departure (Bradley Collyer/PA Images).
Brentford manager Thomas Frank is one of the names being linked with the Brighton job following Graham Potter’s departure (Bradley Collyer/PA Images).

Brighton are seeking a new manager after Graham Potter left to take over at Premier League rivals Chelsea.

The high-flying Seagulls sit fourth in the top flight following a strong start to the season on the back of a maiden top-half finish last term.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some potential contenders for the vacancy at Amex Stadium.

Ange Postecoglou

Australian Ange Postecoglou took charge of Celtic in 2021
Australian Ange Postecoglou took charge of Celtic in 2021 (Steve Welsh/PA)

Celtic boss Postecoglou has emerged as the early frontrunner. The Australian helped the Hoops regain the Scottish Premiership title from bitter rivals Rangers in his first season at Parkhead, in addition to lifting the Scottish League Cup. Whether the 57-year-old would be willing to swap Champions League football for a crack at the Premier League remains to be seen.

Kjetil Knutsen

Kjetil Knutsen, pictured, enjoyed a memorable victory over Jose Mourinho last season
Kjetil Knutsen, pictured, enjoyed a memorable victory over Jose Mourinho last season (Liam McBurney/PA)

The 53-year-old’s name continues to crop up when Premier League vacancies arise. He has guided Norwegian club Bodo/Glimt to back-to-back titles and been named coach of the year three seasons in a row in his homeland. Knutsen gained wider recognition last season when he led the club to the quarter-finals of the Europa Conference League, which included thumping Jose Mourinho’s Roma – the eventual winners – 6-1 in the group stage.

Thomas Frank

Brentford manager Thomas Frank
Brentford manager Thomas Frank (Nick Potts/PA)

The astute Dane’s reputation has rocketed during his successful spell with current club Brentford. Frank arrived in England as an unknown quantity but ended the Bees’ 74-year top-flight exile before masterminding a mid-table finish last term. A frosty relationship between Albion owner Tony Bloom and his Brentford counterpart Matthew Benham could prove a sticking point.

Nathan Jones

Luton manager Nathan Jones previously worked as a coach at Brighton
Luton manager Nathan Jones previously worked as a coach at Brighton (Mike Egerton/PA)

Potter was plucked from Championship club Swansea to replace Chris Hughton in 2019. Should Albion’s hierarchy wish to go down a similar route, Luton’s Nathan Jones is a potential candidate – and a familiar face. The Welshman spent five seasons as a Seagulls player and, later, two-and-half years as a coach before moving to Kenilworth Road. He reached the Championship play-offs with the Hatters last season.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has paid tribute to the Queen (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Sir Lewis Hamilton pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II as ‘a symbol of hope’
Sports have been told there is no obligation to cancel events scheduled this weekend following the death of Her Majesty The Queen (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Sports can carry on but decisions yet to be made as nation remembers the…
The Queen’s horse King’s Lynn will not run on Sunday (Richard Sellers/PA)
Queen’s horse King’s Lynn will not run at the Curragh
Hosting a World Cup in Saudi Arabia would be “virtually impossible” because of its human rights record, Amnesty International has said (Nick Potts/PA)
Amnesty International warns FIFA over potential Saudi Arabia World Cup bid
The big screen displays a message in memoriam following the announcement of the death of Queen Elizabeth II (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Sporting bodies to decide on weekend schedule after Queen’s death
Ivan Toney with the match ball after scoring a hat trick for Brentford against Leeds (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Ivan Toney has found another level this season – Brentford boss Thomas Frank
Brian Brobbey was reportedly a target for Manchester United (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Football rumours: Erik ten Hag ‘blocked’ from signing third Ajax recruit
Ons Jabeur soaks in her semi-final victory (Matt Rourke/AP)
Ons Jabeur confident she knows how to beat Iga Swiatek in US Open final
John Toshack had two spells as Wales manager (David Davies/PA)
On this day in 2010: John Toshack stands down as Wales manager
Iga Swiatek drops her racket in celebration (Frank Franklin II/AP)
US Open day 11: Iga Swiatek lines up Ons Jabeur for final clash in…

More from Press and Journal

Convener Bill Lobban, provost Glynis Sinclair and council chief executive Donna Manson at the garden of remembrance in Inverness. Picture by Sandy McCook
Highland Council leaders pay respects to the Queen as book of condolence opens to…
Aberdeen Grammar team captain Tom Aplin
Rugby: Aberdeen Grammar captain Tom Aplin appreciates Highland blueprint as north rivalry set for…
Finlay Leisk, top, and Ellis Leisk caused a fight at the Bridge of Dee pub Picture shows; Finlay Leisk, top, and Ellis Leisk caused a fight at the Bridge of Dee pub. Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 08/09/2022
Watch: Chaos at the Bridge of Dee pub as brothers admit violent bar brawl
Bannor Masson.
Police officer scarred after man sucker-punches her outside Peterhead club
Singer-songwriter Rebecca Dunn with her art installation Nice Day, Isn't It? which is part of the Wonderland festival.
All you need to know about Aberdeen festival Wonderland taking place this weekend
0
Greg Lobban and Rory Stewart, Commonwealth Games bronze-medalists. Photo by Jeff Holmes/JSHPIX/Shutterstock (13077340d)
'It hurt a lot' — How Inverness squash star Greg Lobban turned Gold Coast…