Nato chief warns of ‘hard winter’ for Ukraine and its supporters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Nato chief warns of ‘hard winter’ for Ukraine and its supporters

By Press Association
September 8, 2022, 5:12 pm
Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (Boris Roessler/dpa via AP)
Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (Boris Roessler/dpa via AP)

Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg warned that Ukraine and its supporters faced a tough winter over coming months but urged the public in western nations to keep faith in their efforts, saying the war was at a critical point as Russia lost some territory.

“We need at least to be prepared for this winter, because there is no sign of Russia giving up its goal of taking control of Ukraine,” Mr Stoltenberg told The Associated Press (AP).

“The war in Ukraine is approaching a pivotal moment where we see that the Russian offensive in Donbas has stalled. We see that the Ukrainians have been able to fight back, to strike back and regain some territory.”

Hardest of all was the task facing the Ukrainian armed forces, more than six months into a conflict once seen by Russian president Vladimir
Putin as a military intervention likely to last a few days, but which has now turned into a grinding war of attrition.

Speaking on the sidelines of a US-led meeting of Ukraine backers in Ramstein, southwest Germany, Mr Stoltenberg said: “Winter’s coming, and winter’s going to be hard on the battlefield in Ukraine. We know that the size of the Ukrainian army is now roughly three times as big as what it was last winter.”

He also said that Nato was working with the defence industry to explore ways to boost arms production to better meet Ukraine’s needs and replenish the arsenals of allies who have been providing all kinds of weapons and defence systems.

“We saw that during the Covid crisis, the industry was able to ramp up production of vaccines and now we need to have, to some extent, the same approach; ramp up quickly production of weapons and ammunition,” he told AP.

Turning to the public in the US, Canada and Europe suffering under high energy prices, inflation and concerns about food supplies, Mr Stoltenberg urged them to keep the faith, saying that the price of ending support now would be a price that was too high to pay.

“I understand that many people are frustrated and actually feel the pain in Nato countries with increasing energy prices, the cost of living. But at the same time, we have to remember that the price we pay is measured in money, in US dollars or pounds or euros, while the
price that Ukrainians are paying is measured in lives lost every day.

“If President Putin wins in Ukraine, then the world will become more dangerous. Then he will see that he is rewarded, that he can get his way by using brutal military force, by invading a neighbour, by blatantly violating international rule and attacking innocent civilians.”

The former Norwegian prime minister would not be drawn on how long the conflict might last, but he said that it would end at some point, at the negotiating table.

He said that Ukraine, as a sovereign, independent country, must be helped through the war to strengthen its hand in any future peace talks.

“If President Putin and Russia stop fighting, then we will have peace. If Ukraine stops fighting, then Ukraine will cease to exist as an independent nation. So therefore, we need to continue to provide support,” he said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from World

Seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has paid tribute to the Queen (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Sir Lewis Hamilton pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II as ‘a symbol of hope’
A Russian serviceman guards an area of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station in territory under Russian military control in south-eastern Ukraine in May (AP)
Ukrainian nuclear plant ‘operating in emergency mode’ as war persists
Paul Pogba during his Manchester United days (Martin Rickett/PA)
Paul Pogba’s brother denies extortion attempt against French football star
Sports have been told there is no obligation to cancel events scheduled this weekend following the death of Her Majesty The Queen (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Sports can carry on but decisions yet to be made as nation remembers the…
Bernard Shaw in his office at CNN’s Washington bureau in 2001 (Alex Brandon/AP)
Bernard Shaw, CNN’s first chief anchor, dies aged 82
A bowl is manufactured in the factory of the French glassmaker Duralex (AP)
Ukraine war hits James Bond movies’ glassmaker
Hosting a World Cup in Saudi Arabia would be “virtually impossible” because of its human rights record, Amnesty International has said (Nick Potts/PA)
Amnesty International warns FIFA over potential Saudi Arabia World Cup bid
The big screen displays a message in memoriam following the announcement of the death of Queen Elizabeth II (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Sporting bodies to decide on weekend schedule after Queen’s death
A rainbow forms between the European Council building and the European Commission building (AP)
EU nations seek joint approach to contain energy price
Former President Donald Trump (AP)
US grand jury probing Trump leadership PAC – reports

More from Press and Journal

Convener Bill Lobban, provost Glynis Sinclair and council chief executive Donna Manson at the garden of remembrance in Inverness. Picture by Sandy McCook
Highland Council leaders pay respects to the Queen as book of condolence opens to…
Aberdeen Grammar team captain Tom Aplin
Rugby: Aberdeen Grammar captain Tom Aplin appreciates Highland blueprint as north rivalry set for…
Finlay Leisk, top, and Ellis Leisk caused a fight at the Bridge of Dee pub Picture shows; Finlay Leisk, top, and Ellis Leisk caused a fight at the Bridge of Dee pub. Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 08/09/2022
Watch: Chaos at the Bridge of Dee pub as brothers admit violent bar brawl
Bannor Masson.
Police officer scarred after man sucker-punches her outside Peterhead club
Singer-songwriter Rebecca Dunn with her art installation Nice Day, Isn't It? which is part of the Wonderland festival.
All you need to know about Aberdeen festival Wonderland taking place this weekend
0
Greg Lobban and Rory Stewart, Commonwealth Games bronze-medalists. Photo by Jeff Holmes/JSHPIX/Shutterstock (13077340d)
'It hurt a lot' — How Inverness squash star Greg Lobban turned Gold Coast…