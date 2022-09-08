Swedish student given life sentence for killing teachers with axe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Swedish student given life sentence for killing teachers with axe

By Press Association
September 8, 2022, 5:26 pm
Police officers attend the scene in Malmo, Sweden (Johan Nilsson/TT News Agency via AP)
Police officers attend the scene in Malmo, Sweden (Johan Nilsson/TT News Agency via AP)

An 18-year-old man who attacked and killed two teachers with an axe at a Swedish secondary school has been found guilty of two counts of murder and sentenced to life in prison.

Fabian Vidar Cederholm, who was a student at the school in Malmo, Sweden’s third-largest city, was arrested shortly after the incident on March 21.

The defendant was not previously known to authorities and had no criminal record.

Both victims — Victoria Edstrom and Sara Book — were found on the third floor of the city centre Malmo Latin School 10 minutes after police were alerted.

Malmo District Court followed the suggestion of prosecutor Johanna Liljeblad who had asked that Cederholm, who has confessed to the crime, be sentenced to life.

In Sweden, this generally means a minimum of 20 to 25 years in prison, but could be extended.

The court said Cederholm killed Ms Edstrom and Ms Book “by hacking them to death with an axe”.

Judge Johan Kvart said Cederholm had also used a knife.

The court said he was sentenced to life in prison because “the acts were particularly reckless”, and added that the motive for the violent behaviour had not been fully clarified.

“These are two very brutal murders where the victims suffered severely,” Mr Kvart said in a statement.

A lawyer for the defendant told Swedish media earlier that the defendant’s actions were “completely inexplicable”.

Students at the school, which has about 1,100 pupils, had gathered to work on a musical, with youngsters locking themselves inside classrooms as the attack began.

