Arsenal get off to winning start in Europa League

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Arsenal get off to winning start in Europa League

By Press Association
September 8, 2022, 7:50 pm
A minute’s silence was held before the start of the second half (Gian Ehrenzeller/Keystone via AP)
A minute’s silence was held before the start of the second half (Gian Ehrenzeller/Keystone via AP)

Arsenal’s winning start to their Europa League campaign was overshadowed by the death of the Queen as their players and those of FC Zurich held a minute’s silence before the start of the second half in Switzerland.

The announcement came from Buckingham Palace during the interval in St Gallen, where Arsenal secured a 2-1 victory in their opening Group A encounter.

Zurich sit ninth in a 10-team Swiss Super League with no wins and just two points from their first seven fixtures and saw this game moved from their home ground following a clash with a Diamond League athletics meeting.

Mikel Arteta made seven changes from the Premier League defeat to Manchester United with Marquinhos impressing on his senior debut with a goal and an assist.

The 19-year-old opened the scoring with a well-taken finish after good work from Fabio Vieira, making his full debut, and Eddie Nketiah.

Vieira cold not double the lead after lifting an effort over the crossbar following a fine run which saw him latch onto a smart Albert Sambi Lokonga pass.

Switzerland captain Granit Xhaka arrowed a shot wide with Vieira impressing in midfield as Arsenal began to dominate, only to concede a penalty three minutes before the break.

Nketiah was adjudged to have fouled Fidan Aliti inside the box and Mirlind Kryeziu made no mistake from the spot, sending debutant goalkeeper Matt Turner the wrong way to level.

With the news breaking of the Queen’s death during half-time, the Arsenal players re-emerged wearing black armbands as the two sides congregated around the centre-circle for a minute’s silence, while an image of the Queen was shown on the big screen.

Once the game was back under way, Nketiah fired just over the bar from the edge of the box but would ultimately make up for his earlier error by putting Arsenal back in front, his downward header from a Marquinhos cross greeted with muted celebrations just after the hour.

That proved to be enough to secure the three points, with PSV Eindhoven next up for Arteta’s side.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has paid tribute to the Queen (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Sir Lewis Hamilton pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II as ‘a symbol of hope’
Sports have been told there is no obligation to cancel events scheduled this weekend following the death of Her Majesty The Queen (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Sports can carry on but decisions yet to be made as nation remembers the…
The Queen’s horse King’s Lynn will not run on Sunday (Richard Sellers/PA)
Queen’s horse King’s Lynn will not run at the Curragh
Hosting a World Cup in Saudi Arabia would be “virtually impossible” because of its human rights record, Amnesty International has said (Nick Potts/PA)
Amnesty International warns FIFA over potential Saudi Arabia World Cup bid
The big screen displays a message in memoriam following the announcement of the death of Queen Elizabeth II (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Sporting bodies to decide on weekend schedule after Queen’s death
Ivan Toney with the match ball after scoring a hat trick for Brentford against Leeds (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Ivan Toney has found another level this season – Brentford boss Thomas Frank
Brian Brobbey was reportedly a target for Manchester United (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Football rumours: Erik ten Hag ‘blocked’ from signing third Ajax recruit
Ons Jabeur soaks in her semi-final victory (Matt Rourke/AP)
Ons Jabeur confident she knows how to beat Iga Swiatek in US Open final
John Toshack had two spells as Wales manager (David Davies/PA)
On this day in 2010: John Toshack stands down as Wales manager
Iga Swiatek drops her racket in celebration (Frank Franklin II/AP)
US Open day 11: Iga Swiatek lines up Ons Jabeur for final clash in…

More from Press and Journal

Convener Bill Lobban, provost Glynis Sinclair and council chief executive Donna Manson at the garden of remembrance in Inverness. Picture by Sandy McCook
Highland Council leaders pay respects to the Queen as book of condolence opens to…
Aberdeen Grammar team captain Tom Aplin
Rugby: Aberdeen Grammar captain Tom Aplin appreciates Highland blueprint as north rivalry set for…
Finlay Leisk, top, and Ellis Leisk caused a fight at the Bridge of Dee pub Picture shows; Finlay Leisk, top, and Ellis Leisk caused a fight at the Bridge of Dee pub. Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 08/09/2022
Watch: Chaos at the Bridge of Dee pub as brothers admit violent bar brawl
Bannor Masson.
Police officer scarred after man sucker-punches her outside Peterhead club
Singer-songwriter Rebecca Dunn with her art installation Nice Day, Isn't It? which is part of the Wonderland festival.
All you need to know about Aberdeen festival Wonderland taking place this weekend
0
Greg Lobban and Rory Stewart, Commonwealth Games bronze-medalists. Photo by Jeff Holmes/JSHPIX/Shutterstock (13077340d)
'It hurt a lot' — How Inverness squash star Greg Lobban turned Gold Coast…