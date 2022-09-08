Putin among world leaders paying tribute after ‘irreparable’ loss of Queen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Putin among world leaders paying tribute after ‘irreparable’ loss of Queen

By Press Association
September 8, 2022, 9:46 pm Updated: September 8, 2022, 11:56 pm
Russian President Vladimir Putin paid tribute to the Queen (Gavriil Grigorov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Condolences have poured in from around the world – even from Russian president Vladimir Putin – after the death of the Queen at the age of 96.

Despite the tensions over the war in Ukraine, Mr Putin reached out to King Charles III in a telegram.

He wrote: “The most important events in the recent history of the United Kingdom are inextricably linked with the name of Her Majesty. For many decades, Elizabeth II rightfully enjoyed the love and respect of her subjects, as well as authority on the world stage.

“I wish you courage and perseverance in the face of this heavy, irreparable loss. I ask you to convey the words of sincere sympathy and support to the members of the royal family and all the people of Great Britain.”

Vatican Pope
Pope Francis sent heartfelt condolences to the royal family (Alessandra Tarantino/PA)

Pope Francis also used a telegram to Charles to say that he is praying for “eternal rest” for his mother.

The pontiff offered “heartfelt condolences to Your Majesty, the Members of the Royal Family, the People of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth”.

Francis, who met the Queen in 2014, said: “I willingly join all who mourn her loss in praying for the late Queen’s eternal rest, and in paying tribute to her unstinting service to the good of the nation and the Commonwealth, her example of devotion to duty, her steadfast witness of faith in Jesus Christ and her firm hope in his promises.”

Israeli president Isaac Herzog said: “She lived history, she made history. And with her passing, she leaves a magnificent, inspirational legacy.”

France lowered flags at the presidential palace and public buildings to half mast in honour of the Queen.

President Emmanuel Macron said no other foreign sovereign had visited the Elysee Palace more than Elizabeth II, who knew all eight presidents of contemporary France.

He hailed her “immutable moral authority”, her intimate knowledge of French and the stability she brought “across the fluctuations and upheavals of politics, a permanence with the scent of eternity”.

“The woman who stood alongside the giants of the 20th century on the path of history has left to join them,” he said in a statement, sharing condolences to Britain from “the French Republic and the French people”.

In India, once a British colony, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called her “a stalwart of our times”.

“She personified dignity and decency in public life,” Mr Modi tweeted.

She was mourned across the 54-nation Commonwealth, a group built around Britain and its former colonies.

“For most Canadians, we have known no other sovereign,” Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement.

Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese said the Queen is the only reigning monarch most Australians have known and the only one to ever to visit their country.

“And over the course of a remarkable seven decades, Her Majesty was a rare and reassuring constant amidst rapid change,” he said. “Through the noise and turbulence of the years, she embodied and exhibited a timeless decency and an enduring calm.”

The Queen’s death comes as a growing number of British territories in the Caribbean seek to replace the monarch with their own heads of state amid demands that Britain apologise for its colonial-era abuses and award its former colonies slavery reparations.

Still, Caribbean leaders from Bermuda to Dominica and beyond mourned her death.

“Her passing ends an iconic 70-year reign and is a profound loss for the commonwealth of nations and the world,” tweeted Roosevelt Skerrit, Dominica’s prime minister.

Minutes later, Bermuda premier David Burt noted that her reign “has spanned decades of such immense change for the United Kingdom and the world”.

Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness noted that since she was crowned in 1953, the Queen visited the island every decade until 2002.

“Undoubtedly, she formed a special bond with the people of Jamaica during her reign,” he said. “We are saddened that we will not see her light again, but we will remember her historic reign.”

In March, when William and Kate visited Jamaica as part of an official trip to the Caribbean, Mr Holness made an unexpected announcement in public that the island intended to become fully independent.

Since then, Jamaica has established a Constitution Reform Committee and is scheduled to hold a referendum in 2025. If approved, it would join other republics in the region including Barbados, Dominica, Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago.

