Which sporting events have been affected following the death of the Queen?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sporting events are being cancelled following the death of the Queen.

Here, the PA news agency looks at matches and events which have been affected by the news.

Football

As a mark of respect to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, this weekend’s Premier League match round will be postponed. — Premier League (@premierleague) September 9, 2022

All Premier League and EFL games this weekend have been postponed as a mark of respect, while all professional football in Northern Ireland is also off.

The Scottish Professional Football League announced that Friday evening’s Championship clash between Dundee and Cove Rangers was off.

Cricket

Friday’s play between England and South Africa men at The Oval, along with all scheduled matches in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, will not take place.

Rugby Union

Tonight’s Premiership Rugby Cup match between Northampton Saints and Saracens has been postponed following the announcement of the death of Her Majesty the Queen. The thoughts of everyone at the Club are with the Royal Family at this time. — Northampton Saints 😇 (@SaintsRugby) September 8, 2022

Northampton announced the postponement of their Premiership Rugby Cup clash against Saracens scheduled for Thursday evening.

The Scottish Rugby Union has postponed all domestic competitive games this weekend as a mark of respect and the women’s summer Test international between Scotland and Spain on Sunday is also off.

Rugby League

The RFL postponed Friday’s Betfred Championship fixture between Sheffield Eagles and Dewsbury Rams, but the first Super League elimination play-off between Catalans Dragons and Leeds will go ahead as it is taking place in Perpignan, France. Further announcements about the weekend’s fixtures at all levels were set to be made “as soon as possible”, the governing body said.

Golf

Play was suspended for the day at the BMW PGA Championship and there will be no play on Friday.

Formula 1

Sunday’s Italian Grand Prix will go ahead as scheduled with a minute’s silence planned before practice on Friday and another expected before the race.

Horse racing

Statement from the British Horseracing Authority following the passing of Her Majesty The Queen, one of the greatest and most influential supporters of the sport of horseracing in its modern history. Full Statement: https://t.co/xfWXFl0NhD pic.twitter.com/2Dld1KUTvp — British Horseracing Authority (@BHAHorseracing) September 8, 2022

Racing at Southwell and Chelmsford on Thursday evening was abandoned. The British Horseracing Authority also announced the meetings scheduled for Friday – including the third day of the St Leger meeting at Doncaster – have also been cancelled.

Athletics

The Great North Run, the world’s largest half-marathon, is set for Sunday. Organisers cancelled its 5k sister event on Friday, with a decision of the main race due on on Friday.

Cycling

A further update from the @AJBell Tour of Britain. pic.twitter.com/EVl3Wr9WRh — AJ Bell Tour of Britain 🇬🇧 (@TourofBritain) September 8, 2022

Friday’s Tour of Britain stage was promptly cancelled and later on Thursday evening the rest of the tour, which was set to finish on the Isle of Wight on Sunday, was called off entirely.

Boxing

The weigh-in for Saturday’s proposed bout between Savannah Marshall and Claressa Shields will take place behind closed doors.