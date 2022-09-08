Manchester United lose Europa League opener to Real Sociedad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Manchester United lose Europa League opener to Real Sociedad

By Press Association
September 8, 2022, 10:10 pm Updated: September 8, 2022, 10:26 pm
Manchester United take part in a minutes silence following the announcement of the death of Queen Elizabeth II prior to the UEFA Europa League Group E match at Old Trafford, Manchester. Picture date: Thursday September 8, 2022.
A packed Old Trafford fell silent in tribute to the Queen before Manchester United kicked off their Europa League campaign with defeat to Real Sociedad.

The gates to the ground had just opened when Buckingham Palace announced that the nation’s longest reigning monarch had died at the age of 96.

United’s European opener went ahead as planned following direction from the Football Association and UEFA, with the Queen’s death overshadowing Thursday’s 1-0 loss to Real Sociedad.

The club said they shared “the sorrow of the entire nation” in a statement that recognised “her immense contribution to public life” while offering condolences and sympathy to the Royal Family.

United fans paused anti-Glazer chants before kick-off and La Real’s raucous fans stood still as the stadium joined in an impeccably observed minute’s silence.

Both sides wore black armbands and flags were at half-mast at Old Trafford, where advertising boards were turned black and no music was played.

This was the Red Devils’ first Europa League match since losing the 2021 final against Villarreal and saw Cristiano Ronaldo make just his third appearance in the competition.

The other two came for Sporting when it was still called the UEFA Cup and 20 years on he saw a goal ruled out for offside in a forgettable first half.

Real Sociedad improved after the break and took a 59th-minute lead as Brais Mendez converted a penalty following a contentious handball decision against half-time introduction Lisandro Martinez.

It proved the deciding goal of this Group E opener as Erik ten Hag’s side saw their four-game winning run come to an end.

Play got off to a scrappy start on a strange night in Manchester, where Ronaldo was quickly closed down as he looked to score his first of the season.

Antony saw a curling effort saved as play trundled along, with Mendez striking wide before United’s star name thought he had scored.

Brais Mendez
Brais Mendez scored the winner (Martin Rickett/PA)

Ronaldo met a 35th minute Diogo Dalot cross with a header that goalkeeper Alejandro Remiro could only tip onto the underside of the bar and in, only for the offside flag to cut celebrations short.

United introduced Bruno Fernandes and Martinez at the break, with the latter beaten to the ball by La Real’s own half-time change.

Alexander Sorloth headed over that chance and the Argentina defender got a crucial toe to stop him meeting a Takefusa Kubo cross soon after.

Martinez threw himself at Manchester City great David Silva’s shot from the resulting corner, with the ball ricocheting off his leg and onto his arm.

Sir Alex Ferguson
Sir Alex Ferguson watched on at Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA)

Referee Marco Di Bello pointed to the spot and booked the defender. VAR Massimiliano Irrati ratified the decision and Mendez drilled the penalty out of David De Gea’s reach.

Play swung from end to end after that point, with United’s goalkeeper denying Kubo before Casemiro headed into the ground and over.

The Brazil midfielder saw a low shot saved by Remiro on his first United start, before Mohamed-Ali Cho tried his luck at the other end.

Charlie McNeill came on for his debut in the 83rd minute as United chased a goal that would evade them, leading to wild celebrations from the away fans at full-time.

