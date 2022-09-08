Graham Potter expected to have say on appointment of Chelsea’s sporting director

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Graham Potter expected to have say on appointment of Chelsea’s sporting director

By Press Association
September 8, 2022, 10:32 pm Updated: September 9, 2022, 9:12 am
Graham Potter has signed a long-term deal as Chelsea manager
Graham Potter has signed a long-term deal as Chelsea manager (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Chelsea will seek new manager Graham Potter’s advice in their search for a sporting director, the PA news agency understands.

The Blues appointed Potter on a five-year contract on Thursday, just a day after sacking Thomas Tuchel.

New Chelsea owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali are understood to regard the upwardly-mobile coach Potter as a risk taker, innovator and master communicator, in the mould of a blue-chip company chief executive.

Chelsea’s ambitious US owners are thought to have raised an eyebrow at the Premier League’s managerial merry-go-round. And Boehly and Eghbali are thought to be determined to break that cycle by installing Potter at the Stamford Bridge helm for the long-term.

Chelsea are understood to hope to be in a position to appoint a new sporting director in the next few months, after new chairman Boehly occupied the role on an interim basis this summer.

“We are thrilled to bring Graham to Chelsea,” said Blues chairman Boehly.

“He is a proven coach and an innovator in the Premier League who fits our vision for the club.

“Not only is he extremely talented on the pitch, he has skills and capabilities that extend beyond the pitch which will make Chelsea a more successful club.

“He has had a major impact at his previous clubs and we look forward to his positive impact at Chelsea.

“We look forward to supporting him, his coaching team and the squad in realising their full potential in the coming months and years.”

Chelsea FC File Photo
Todd Boehly, pictured, and Behdad Eghbali have put their faith in Graham Potter at Chelsea (Adam Davy/PA)

Chelsea sacked German coach Tuchel on Wednesday, with Blues bosses thought to have reached the decision after a review sparked by their 100 days in charge in west London.

Tuchel led Chelsea to the 2021 Champions League crown and the 2022 Club World Cup title, but the Blues’ performance had stalled and communication issues are thought to have developed with the board and players.

Boehly and Eghbali are understood to have met Chelsea’s squad on Wednesday morning to explain their decision to sack Tuchel, and reassure the Blues charges about the future.

The Chelsea co-controlling owners insisted they are fully behind the Stamford Bridge stars, pledging to provide the Blues squad with whatever is required for success.

Graham Potter File Photo
Graham Potter, pictured, has replaced Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Potter spent Thursday afternoon at Chelsea’s Cobham training ground, finalising paperwork on his move.

“I am incredibly proud and excited to represent Chelsea FC, this fantastic football club,” said Potter.

“I am very excited to partner with Chelsea’s new ownership group and look forward to meeting and working with the exciting group of players and to develop a team and culture that our amazing fans can be proud of.

“I would also like to place my sincere thanks to Brighton and Hove Albion for allowing me this opportunity and in particular Tony Bloom and all the players, staff and supporters for their continued support during my time at the club.”

