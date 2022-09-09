Annual Bafta tea party in Los Angeles cancelled following death of the Queen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Annual Bafta tea party in Los Angeles cancelled following death of the Queen

By Press Association
September 9, 2022, 1:28 am
Annual Bafta Tea Party in Los Angeles cancelled following death of the Queen (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Annual Bafta Tea Party in Los Angeles cancelled following death of the Queen (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Bafta has cancelled its annual tea party in Los Angeles, following the death of the Queen.

The organisation, which has been closely linked to the monarch and the royal family for over 50 years, said it was “deeply saddened” by the news.

The event, which celebrates the stars of the screen, had been due to return following a two-year hiatus caused by the pandemic.

But in a statement on Thursday, the organisation, of which the Duke of Cambridge is the current president, said it would no longer take place.

“In light of today’s very sad news of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the annual Bafta Tea Party will no longer be taking place this weekend,” according to a statement shared with the PA news agency.

“We are deeply saddened by the death of Her Majesty The Queen, whose close association with Bafta spanned 50 years.

“Our thoughts are with Bafta’s President HRH The Duke of Cambridge and the Royal Family, to whom we offer our deepest sympathy.”

In  1976 Bafta’s new headquarters in Piccadilly, London, was officially opened by the Queen and attended by past presidents of the organisation, HRH the Duke of Edinburgh, Earl Mountbatten of Burma, as well as HRH Princess Anne, who was president at the time.

Later in 1996, when the Academy celebrated its 50th anniversary, the Queen and Philip attended a special event to mark the milestone.

Presentations were made of a Lifetime Achievement Award to cinematographer Freddie Young and the BAFTA Fellowship to Dame Maggie Smith.

The monarch received her own Bafta award on April 4 2013, the occasion of a reception for the British film industry hosted by Her Majesty at Windsor Castle.

An honorary British Academy Special Award was presented by Sir Kenneth Branagh in recognition of her outstanding patronage of the film and television industries.

Earlier, in a separate, lengthy online statement Bafta said the Queen occupies “a unique place in the academy’s history and will be missed enormously”.

“Through her various patronages, The Queen was renowned for her support of the UK’s creative industries, having been patron of the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts, the Royal Variety Charity and the Cinema and Television Benevolent Fund.

“Over the years, The Queen has visited countless film and television organisations, supporting their efforts by highlighting the work they do.

“The Queen occupies a unique place in the Academy’s history and will be missed enormously.”

The Tea Party, which comes the weekend before the annual Emmy awards, was due to take place on Saturday at the The Maybourne Beverly Hills, in Los Angeles.

