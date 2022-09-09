Ons Jabeur easily handles Caroline Garcia to reach second straight slam final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ons Jabeur easily handles Caroline Garcia to reach second straight slam final

By Press Association
September 9, 2022, 1:42 am
Ons Jabeur is through to the US Open final (Matt Rourke/AP)
Ons Jabeur is through to the US Open final (Matt Rourke/AP)

Ons Jabeur brushed aside Caroline Garcia to reach her second successive grand slam final at the US Open.

Jabeur lost out to Elena Rybakina in the Wimbledon final earlier this summer but has the chance to go one better after a 6-1 6-3 victory against France’s Garcia.

Jabeur, the first African woman to reach the last four in New York in the open era, lay on the court in celebration.

The Tunisian said: “It feels amazing. After Wimbledon there was a lot of pressure on me. I’m really proving that I can back up my results. The hard court season started a little bit bad but I’m really happy I can make it to the finals here.”

There was a brief moment of silence to honour the Queen before the match began on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Jabeur and Garcia have been playing each other since they were juniors, with Jabeur coming out on top each time.

Garcia has been the woman in form this summer, winning three titles and climbing back towards the top 10, but it was clear from the start that the 28-year-old was nervous in the biggest match of her career.

Shots that had been flying inside the lines throughout the fortnight were missing, while Jabeur was able to neutralise the pace of Garcia in a way that none of her previous opponents had.

The US Open paid tribute to the Queen
The US Open paid tribute to the Queen on Thursday (Matt Rourke/AP)

The opening set lasted just 23 minutes, with Jabeur sending down six aces, while Garcia made 14 unforced errors.

It was the first set Garcia had dropped all tournament and she tried to dig in at the start of the second but she was still giving away too many free points while Jabeur was in her element on the big stage.

The Garcia serve, such a strength this fortnight, was being taken apart, and her big night was quickly becoming a nightmare.

She at least rallied to force Jabeur to serve it out but the fifth seed was not to be denied and converted her first match point.

