British national anthem played at Venice Film Festival in honour of the Queen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

British national anthem played at Venice Film Festival in honour of the Queen

By Press Association
September 9, 2022, 3:02 am Updated: September 9, 2022, 4:38 am
British national anthem played at Venice Film Festival in honour of the Queen (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)
British national anthem played at Venice Film Festival in honour of the Queen (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

The British national anthem played in honour of the Queen at the Venice International Film Festival, as Hollywood stars continued to grace the event’s red carpet.

A-listers including Brad Pitt, Ana de Armas and Adrien Brody arrived on day nine of the festival, as the world reeled from the historic announcement.

Screenings went ahead as usual in the Italian city, though other upcoming arts events including the Bafta Tea Party in Los Angeles, and the BBC Proms were cancelled following news of the monarch’s death.

Italy Venice Film Festival 2022 Blonde Red Carpet
De Armas dazzled on the red carpet in a full-length pink gown, with a long, ruffled train (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Footage circulated online showed God Save The Queen booming out across the festival grounds, as punters milled around capturing videos in the evening.

Across the pond, the opening night of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) also went ahead as planned, though tributes were paid to the Queen’s legacy.

TIFF chief executive Cameron Bailey acknowledged that many guests would be “deeply affected” by the news.

“We extend our sincerest condolences to the family and loved ones of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on the day of her passing,” he said.

“As we prepare to welcome Canadians and international guests to the festival, we know that many will be deeply affected by her death.

“We keep her legacy in our memory,” he added in the statement shared on the event’s official page.

Italy Venice Film Festival 2022 Blonde Red Carpet
A-listers including Brad Pitt arrived on day nine of the festival, as the world reeled from the historic announcement of the Queen’s death (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Back in Italy, guests were treated to the premiere of Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde, in which de Armas stars as the world famous singer, and Brody.

Directed by Andrew Dominik, the film is based on a work of biographical fiction by Joyce Carol Oates and examines the public and private life of the Hollywood starlet from her troubled childhood as Norma Jeane to her global stardom as Monroe.

Pitt is one of the film’s producers.

Italy Venice Film Festival 2022 Blonde Red Carpet
Adrien Brody poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film Blonde (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

It reportedly received a 15-minute standing ovation following the screening, bringing Brody to tears.

De Armas dazzled on the red carpet in a full-length pink gown, with a long, ruffled train.

Pitt, who produced the film, opted for a simple tuxedo while Brody donned a and all-black outfit.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from World

Members of the International Atomic Energy Agency leave after inspecting the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Enerhodar, south-eastern Ukraine. on September 1 (Russian Defence Ministry Press Service via AP)
Ukraine power plant needs safe zone to avoid nuclear disaster, says IAEA
Donald Trump (Mary Altaffer/AP)
Judge dismisses Donald Trump’s Russia probe suit against Hillary Clinton and FBI
Graham Potter has jumped straight into training with Chelsea (John Walton/PA)
Graham Potter led first Chelsea training session on Friday despite postponement
Savannah Marshall, pictured, will have to wait for her clash with Claressa Shields (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Not good for fighters – Savannah Marshall trainer unhappy with late cancellation
Ben Stokes wants to play in memory of the Queen (David Davies/PA)
Third Test between England and South Africa to resume on Saturday
The landfall facility of the Nord Stream 1 Baltic Sea pipeline and the transfer station of the OPAL gas pipeline, the Baltic Sea Pipeline Link, in Lubmin, Germany (Markus Schreiber/AP)
EU nations struggle to find joint approach on energy prices
Sport has been making decisions (Martin Rickett/PA)
Weekend’s football fixtures postponed but most other sports set to go on
US secretary of state Antony Blinken, left, and Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg at a media conference after a meeting of Nato ambassadors at Nato headquarters in Brussels (Jonathan Ernst, Pool Photo via AP)
Ukrainian army making gains but war likely to drag on, say US and Nato
The Football Association confirmed all fixtures would be postponed as a mark of respect (Catherine Ivill/PA)
Football fixtures in UK called off following the death of the Queen
Sporting events are being cancelled following the death of the Queen (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Which sporting events have been affected following the death of the Queen?

More from Press and Journal

The Lord Provost of Aberdeen David Cameron in his role as The Queen's Lord Lieutenant laying a wreath on the grassed area outside Marischal College. Picture by Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Lord Lieutenant of Aberdeen lays wreath in tribute to Queen alongside flowers from the…
The National Federation of Fish Friers has revoked the membership of Jaki Fish and Chip Shop following Thursday's incident. Picture by Sandy McCook.
'A step too far': Muir of Ord residents condemn disrespectful behaviour of local chip…
0
A girl in school uniform eating her lunch
Your school lunch menu this week: September 12
0
Elgin City chairman Graham Tatters.
Postponing matches was right call and worth the wait, says Elgin City chairman Graham…
0
The Queen at the Town and County Hall, the Cross, Forfar, with the Duke of Edinburgh and the Lord Lieutenant Mrs Georgiana Osborne. Picture by DCT Media, 2004.
GALLERY: The Queen was always the centre of attention when she sampled local events…
0
Cove YFC's Murray Jamieson and Westdyke CC's Finn Sibson compete for the ball. Pic by Chris Sumner
Aberdeen and District Juvenile Football Association fixtures postponed