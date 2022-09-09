Organisers of weekend sporting events to decide on schedules after Queen’s death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Organisers of weekend sporting events to decide on schedules after Queen’s death

By Press Association
September 9, 2022, 4:32 am Updated: September 9, 2022, 7:08 am
Sporting organisations will be asked to make their own decisions about fixtures over the weekend following the death of The Queen (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Organisers of the weekend’s sporting events are to be left to decide whether to postpone their schedules in the wake of the death of Her Majesty the Queen.

Decisions on whether to go ahead will be made following consideration of official mourning guidance, set to be issued by the Cabinet Office.

However, the PA news agency understands it will be left to individual organisations to choose how to proceed and postponements will not be mandatory.

A meeting involving representatives from sports governing bodies and the Government is scheduled for Friday morning.

However, a number of sporting events listed for Friday have already been postponed following the death of Elizabeth II, 96, who was the nation’s longest-reigning monarch after serving as head of state for more than 70 years.

The England and Wales Cricket Board announced play in the men’s third Test between England and South Africa at The Oval would not take place, while the English Football League postponed two matches: Burnley v Norwich in the Championship and Tranmere v Stockport in League Two.

The sixth stage of the Tour of Britain was initially cancelled before organisers later took the decision to cancel the remaining last two stages and use Thursday’s standings as final classification.

Friday’s Great North 5K will not take place, while the Scottish Rugby Union announced the suspension of all competitive domestic matches under its jurisdiction this weekend.

Rugby league’s Betfred Championship fixture between Sheffield Eagles and Dewsbury Rams on Friday has been postponed but the Super League Elimination Play-Off being played in Perpignan will go ahead with the players of Catalans Dragons and Leeds Rhinos wearing black armbands.

The SPFL’s cinch Championship contest between Dundee and Cove Rangers on Friday has been postponed with an update on Saturday’s fixtures scheduled for later in the day.

Play was suspended on the first day of the PGA Championship golf at Wentworth when news of The Queen’s death was announced, and the European Tour confirmed there would be no play on Friday.

“Out of respect for Her Majesty and the Royal Family, play has been suspended at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Club for the remainder of Thursday and flags at Wentworth Club will be lowered to half-mast,” a Tour statement said.

“Furthermore, no play will take place at the BMW PGA Championship on Friday and the golf course and practice facilities will be closed.

“Further updates on the resumption of play will be provided in due course.”

Manchester United’s home Europa League match with Real Sociedad went ahead on Thursday – as did Arsenal’s in Zurich – after receiving direction from the FA and UEFA, with a minute’s silence held before kick-off, teams wearing black armbands and flags flying at half-mast.

West Ham and Hearts, both at home, also played their Europa Conference League matches with similar marks of respect.

However, none of the English sides held press conferences after their matches.

Friday’s weigh-in for the women’s world title fight between Savannah Marshall and Claressa Shields will take place behind closed doors.

Promoters Boxxer are expected to issue a statement on the status of the bout, which is scheduled to take place at the O2 in London on Saturday, later today.

The statement read: “An announcement regarding the status of Saturday’s event.. will be made following consultation with relevant government and sports sector bodies and will be made at the earliest possible opportunity.”

Shields, the double Olympic champion from the US, tweeted: “My condolences to the people of the UK. Rest in peace, Queen Elizabeth.”

