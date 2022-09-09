Russia and US clash over Western weapons for Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Russia and US clash over Western weapons for Ukraine

By Press Association
September 9, 2022, 7:56 am
Russian ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia (AP)
Russian ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia (AP)

Russian officials have dismissed claims that modern Western weapons supplied to Ukraine can lead it to victory as “empty fantasies”, insisting that the Russian army is destroying Ukraine’s old and new weapons and will “finish” the war as President Vladimir Putin vowed.

In a heated UN Security Council meeting, the United States accused Russia of having “the gall to blame other countries for refusing to step aside as it seeks to destroy another UN member state”.

The Biden administration said it is committed to supporting the Ukrainian people “as they defend their lives, their liberty, and their democracy”.

Ukraine invasion
(PA Graphics)

The clash came at the Security Council’s third consecutive meeting on Ukraine.

On Tuesday, the council held a meeting at Russia’s request to hear about the situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in south-eastern Ukraine where Ukraine and Russia have accused each other of shelling the facility and threatening a possible nuclear catastrophe.

On Wednesday, at the request of the US and Albania, the council discussed what the US said is the forcible deportation of hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians to Russia.

Russia’s UN ambassador, Vassily Nebenzia, called Thursday’s meeting to discuss threats to peace caused by foreign governments supplying arms and military goods to Ukraine.

He told the council that the consequences of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his “entourage” saying that Western weapons and “so-called wonder warfare” will change the course of the six-month conflict and bring Ukraine victory is “very lamentable for Ukraine”.

“We are very far still from the end of this destructive process,” Mr Nebenzia said. “Let me say immediately, however, that Western weaponry is not playing a decisive role on the battlefield regardless of what the Ukrainians and their vassals are saying.

“The Russian army consistently, with minimal risk for its soldiers and civilians is destroying not only the old weaponry of Soviet models, which the Eastern European countries are discharging, but also the modern Nato weapons.”

Mr Nebenzia conceded that “several minor villages were taken” recently, leading to Western media claims of a Ukrainian counteroffensive, but he said most military experts agree that new weapons will not change the balance of forces “and will only extend the agony of the Zelensky regime”.

Blinken in Ukraine
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stands near a damaged residential building during his visit the city of Irpin, Ukraine (Pool via AP)

UN disarmament chief Izumi Nakamitsu, who briefed the council, said there have been “widespread and independently verified reports of the transfer of major conventional weapon systems to local armed groups in Ukraine, including artillery rocket systems”.

She did not say where they came from, only raising general concerns about diversion.

Mr Nebenzia claimed “a significant proportion” of Western weapons find their way into the hands of smugglers, and could end up in the hands of terrorists in Europe, Asia, the Middle East and Africa.

US deputy ambassador Richard Mills called Thursday’s meeting “a transparent attempt” by Russia to distract from Wednesday’s meeting on the forced displacement of Ukrainians. He noted the UN assistant secretary-general for human rights said her office had reports of torture “in conjunction with Russia’s abhorrent use of ‘filtration camps’”.

Mr Mills said Russia’s claims that the US and the West are escalating and prolonging the war in Ukraine “are false”.

Military funeral in Kyiv
Soldiers carry a coffin of their comrade, a Ukrainian military officer killed during fighting against Russians, during his funeral at St Michael cathedral in Kyiv (AP)

“They are cynical attempts to deflect attention from Moscow’s role as the sole aggressor in what is unnecessary and brutal war, for which the world is paying a collective price,” he said.

Mr Mills asked all council members to consider what they would do if they were invaded by a bigger neighbour and what they would seek from the international community.

“None of us here would simply let our country’s history and identity be attacked, our cities shelled to rubble, our people killed, our territory taken,” he said.

“We would appeal for international support in the face of such naked aggression.”

Ukrainian ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya recalled that former Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev wrote in his memoirs that Hitler would not have been defeated without US help, and today Ukraine and the US and its other allies “are doing their best to ensure such a response” against Russia.

“The liberation of Ukrainian territories that is well on the way in the Kharkiv and Kherson regions serves as the best proof of the effectiveness of our efforts,” he said.

“We will fight against the occupiers until all the Russian soldiers who entered Ukraine to kill these people are defeated.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from World

Members of the International Atomic Energy Agency leave after inspecting the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Enerhodar, south-eastern Ukraine. on September 1 (Russian Defence Ministry Press Service via AP)
Ukraine power plant needs safe zone to avoid nuclear disaster, says IAEA
Donald Trump (Mary Altaffer/AP)
Judge dismisses Donald Trump’s Russia probe suit against Hillary Clinton and FBI
Graham Potter has jumped straight into training with Chelsea (John Walton/PA)
Graham Potter led first Chelsea training session on Friday despite postponement
Savannah Marshall, pictured, will have to wait for her clash with Claressa Shields (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Not good for fighters – Savannah Marshall trainer unhappy with late cancellation
Ben Stokes wants to play in memory of the Queen (David Davies/PA)
Third Test between England and South Africa to resume on Saturday
The landfall facility of the Nord Stream 1 Baltic Sea pipeline and the transfer station of the OPAL gas pipeline, the Baltic Sea Pipeline Link, in Lubmin, Germany (Markus Schreiber/AP)
EU nations struggle to find joint approach on energy prices
Sport has been making decisions (Martin Rickett/PA)
Weekend’s football fixtures postponed but most other sports set to go on
US secretary of state Antony Blinken, left, and Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg at a media conference after a meeting of Nato ambassadors at Nato headquarters in Brussels (Jonathan Ernst, Pool Photo via AP)
Ukrainian army making gains but war likely to drag on, say US and Nato
The Football Association confirmed all fixtures would be postponed as a mark of respect (Catherine Ivill/PA)
Football fixtures in UK called off following the death of the Queen
Sporting events are being cancelled following the death of the Queen (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Which sporting events have been affected following the death of the Queen?

More from Press and Journal

The Lord Provost of Aberdeen David Cameron in his role as The Queen's Lord Lieutenant laying a wreath on the grassed area outside Marischal College. Picture by Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Lord Lieutenant of Aberdeen lays wreath in tribute to Queen alongside flowers from the…
The National Federation of Fish Friers has revoked the membership of Jaki Fish and Chip Shop following Thursday's incident. Picture by Sandy McCook.
'A step too far': Muir of Ord residents condemn disrespectful behaviour of local chip…
0
A girl in school uniform eating her lunch
Your school lunch menu this week: September 12
0
Elgin City chairman Graham Tatters.
Postponing matches was right call and worth the wait, says Elgin City chairman Graham…
0
The Queen at the Town and County Hall, the Cross, Forfar, with the Duke of Edinburgh and the Lord Lieutenant Mrs Georgiana Osborne. Picture by DCT Media, 2004.
GALLERY: The Queen was always the centre of attention when she sampled local events…
0
Cove YFC's Murray Jamieson and Westdyke CC's Finn Sibson compete for the ball. Pic by Chris Sumner
Aberdeen and District Juvenile Football Association fixtures postponed