Ukraine war hits James Bond movies’ glassmaker

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Ukraine war hits James Bond movies’ glassmaker

By Press Association
September 9, 2022, 10:03 am
A bowl is manufactured in the factory of the French glassmaker Duralex (AP)
A bowl is manufactured in the factory of the French glassmaker Duralex (AP)

French tableware brand Duralex is joining a growing array of European firms that are reducing and halting production because of soaring energy costs provoked by Russia’s war in Ukraine.

At the glassmakers’ plant in central France, workers are preparing to put the furnace into a slumber for at least four months as the company stops production.

The 77-year-old company counts generations of French schoolchildren, Mongolian yak herders and Afghan diners among worldwide users of its glasses, bowls and plates.

Europe Energy Crisis Glassmaker Shutdown
A worker inspects a bowl in the factory of the French glassmaker Duralex, in La Chapelle Saint-Mesmin, central France (AP)

Actor Daniel Craig drank from one the firm’s “Picardie” tumblers when playing James Bond in Skyfall.

Duralex’s thunderous machines that turn incandescent blobs of molten glass into hundreds of thousands of tableware items each day will fall silent on November 1.

Company president Jose-Luis Llacuna is taking radical but, he hopes, business-saving action to stop production.

Mr Llacuna said in an interview at the plant outside Orleans in central France: “The first thing I do when I wake up in the morning is look at the daily change in electricity and gas prices.

“Needless to say, there’s an incredible amount of volatility. It’s truly a rollercoaster, and the outlook for the future is a complete unknown.”

Duralex CEO
Duralex CEO, Jose Luis Llacuna (AP)

Facing the risks of power shortages, rationing and blackouts when demand surges this winter and of an expected recession as businesses shut down, Europe is scrambling for energy alternatives, stockpiling gas and urging consumers to save. European Union energy ministers are holding emergency talks on the bloc’s latest proposals for alleviating the crisis.

At Duralex, the costs of heating the furnace to above 1,400C with roaring torrents of flaming gas and of transforming the molten glass into tableware on the production lines manned by sweating workers are set to burn through 40% of the company’s revenue if it keeps producing, “which is untenable”, Mr Llacuna said.

The production shutdown will last at least four months. The glass furnace cannot be switched off entirely, because that could destroy it. Instead, it will be maintained in a hot slumber, slashing the firm’s energy use by half. The aim is to then fire it back up by the spring.

In the meantime, the 250 employees will work fewer days, with drops in pay just as inflation is gnawing at household budgets.

Glassmaker
Duralex is joining a growing array of European firms that are reducing and halting production because of soaring energy costs (AP)

“It’s very hard to stomach,” said Michel Carvalho, a production line crew chief who has been with the company for 17 years.

“Around the world, everyone is suffering from this war,” he said. “We’re hostages. Absolutely. We’re being used. Because being asked to stop work is hard. And we’re not responsible for what is happening.”

Duralex will fall back on its stockpiles to keep customers supplied during the stoppage. But competitors are circling, using the production halt as an argument to try to lure away the company’s customers, Mr Llacuna said.

He is knocking on government doors for financial help, speaking by phone to the French economy minister last week.

A prolonged energy crisis, Mr Llacuna warned, could be grim.

“It must not last three years,” he said. “Because then European industry will die, and that will be dramatic.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from World

Members of the International Atomic Energy Agency leave after inspecting the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Enerhodar, south-eastern Ukraine. on September 1 (Russian Defence Ministry Press Service via AP)
Ukraine power plant needs safe zone to avoid nuclear disaster, says IAEA
Donald Trump (Mary Altaffer/AP)
Judge dismisses Donald Trump’s Russia probe suit against Hillary Clinton and FBI
Graham Potter has jumped straight into training with Chelsea (John Walton/PA)
Graham Potter led first Chelsea training session on Friday despite postponement
Savannah Marshall, pictured, will have to wait for her clash with Claressa Shields (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Not good for fighters – Savannah Marshall trainer unhappy with late cancellation
Ben Stokes wants to play in memory of the Queen (David Davies/PA)
Third Test between England and South Africa to resume on Saturday
The landfall facility of the Nord Stream 1 Baltic Sea pipeline and the transfer station of the OPAL gas pipeline, the Baltic Sea Pipeline Link, in Lubmin, Germany (Markus Schreiber/AP)
EU nations struggle to find joint approach on energy prices
Sport has been making decisions (Martin Rickett/PA)
Weekend’s football fixtures postponed but most other sports set to go on
US secretary of state Antony Blinken, left, and Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg at a media conference after a meeting of Nato ambassadors at Nato headquarters in Brussels (Jonathan Ernst, Pool Photo via AP)
Ukrainian army making gains but war likely to drag on, say US and Nato
The Football Association confirmed all fixtures would be postponed as a mark of respect (Catherine Ivill/PA)
Football fixtures in UK called off following the death of the Queen
Sporting events are being cancelled following the death of the Queen (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Which sporting events have been affected following the death of the Queen?

More from Press and Journal

The Lord Provost of Aberdeen David Cameron in his role as The Queen's Lord Lieutenant laying a wreath on the grassed area outside Marischal College. Picture by Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Lord Lieutenant of Aberdeen lays wreath in tribute to Queen alongside flowers from the…
The National Federation of Fish Friers has revoked the membership of Jaki Fish and Chip Shop following Thursday's incident. Picture by Sandy McCook.
'A step too far': Muir of Ord residents condemn disrespectful behaviour of local chip…
0
A girl in school uniform eating her lunch
Your school lunch menu this week: September 12
0
Elgin City chairman Graham Tatters.
Postponing matches was right call and worth the wait, says Elgin City chairman Graham…
0
The Queen at the Town and County Hall, the Cross, Forfar, with the Duke of Edinburgh and the Lord Lieutenant Mrs Georgiana Osborne. Picture by DCT Media, 2004.
GALLERY: The Queen was always the centre of attention when she sampled local events…
0
Cove YFC's Murray Jamieson and Westdyke CC's Finn Sibson compete for the ball. Pic by Chris Sumner
Aberdeen and District Juvenile Football Association fixtures postponed