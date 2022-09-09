Bernard Shaw, CNN’s first chief anchor, dies aged 82

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Bernard Shaw, CNN’s first chief anchor, dies aged 82

By Press Association
September 9, 2022, 10:32 am Updated: September 9, 2022, 10:56 am
Bernard Shaw in his office at CNN's Washington bureau in 2001
Bernard Shaw in his office at CNN's Washington bureau in 2001

Bernard Shaw, CNN’s first chief anchor and a pioneering black journalist remembered for calmly reporting the beginning of the Gulf War in 1991 from Baghdad as it was under attack, has died aged 82.

He died of pneumonia, unrelated to Covid-19, on Wednesday at a hospital in Washington, according to Tom Johnson, CNN’s former chief executive.

A former CBS and ABC newsman, Shaw took a chance and accepted an offer to become CNN’s chief anchor at its launch in 1980.

He later reported before a camera hurriedly set up in a newsroom after the 1981 assassination attempt on President Ronald Regan.

CNN anchorman Bernard Shaw on set at the network's Atlanta headquarters in 2000
Bernard Shaw on set at CNN's Atlanta headquarters in 2000

He retired aged 61 in 2001.

As moderator of a 1988 presidential debate between George HW Bush and Michael Dukakis, he asked the Democrat – a death penalty opponent – whether he would support that penalty for someone found guilty of raping and murdering Mr Dukakis’s wife Kitty.

Mr Dukakis’s coolly technocratic response was widely seen as damaging to his campaign, and Shaw said later he got a flood of hate mail for asking it.

“Since when did a question hurt a politician?” Shaw said in an interview aired by CSPAN in 2001.

“It wasn’t the question. It was the answer.”

Shaw memorably reported, with correspondents Peter Arnett and John Holliman, from a hotel room in Baghdad as CNN aired stunning footage of air strikes and anti-aircraft fire at the beginning of the US invasion to liberate Kuwait.

“I’ve never been there,” he said that night, “but this feels like we’re in the centre of hell.”

The reports were crucial in establishing CNN when it was the only cable news network and US broadcasters ABC, CBS and NBC dominated television news.

“He put CNN on the map,” said Frank Sesno, a former CNN Washington bureau chief and now a professor at George Washington University.

Shaw, who grew up in Chicago wanting to be a journalist and admiring famed CBS newsmen Edward R Murrow and Walter Cronkite, recognised it as a key moment.

“In all of the years of preparing to being anchor, one of the things I strove for was to be able to control my emotions in the midst of hell breaking out,” Shaw said in a 2014 interview with NPR.

“And I personally feel that I passed my stringent test for that in Baghdad.”

Shaw covered the demonstrations in China’s Tiananmen Square in 1989, signing off as authorities told CNN to stop its broadcast.

While at ABC, he was one of the first reporters on the scene of the 1978 Jonestown massacre.

On Twitter, CNN’s John King paid tribute to Shaw’s “soft-spoken yet booming voice” and said he was a mentor and role model to many.

Ted Turner, centre, with Bernard Shaw, left, and Larry King at a reception in 1995 in Beverly Hills, California
Ted Turner, centre, with Bernard Shaw, left, and Larry King at a reception in 1995 in Beverly Hills, California

“Bernard Shaw exemplified excellence in his life,” Johnson said.

“He will be remembered as a fierce advocate of responsible journalism.”

CNN’s current chief executive, Chris Licht, paid tribute to Shaw as a CNN original who made appearances on the network as recently as last year to provide commentary.

So guarded against any appearance of bias that he did not vote, Shaw asked tough questions of several politicians.

He asked George HW Bush’s pick for vice president, Dan Quayle, if “fear of being killed in Vietnam” led to Mr Quayle joining the National Guard in 1969.

As a member of the US Marines, Shaw angled for a meeting with one of his heroes, Cronkite, in Hawaii in 1961.

“He was the most persistent guy I’ve ever met in my life,” the late Cronkite told the Washington Post in 1991.

“I was going to give him five begrudging minutes and ended up talking to him for a half hour. He was just determined to be a journalist.”

He got a radio job in Chicago, where an early assignment was covering an appearance by Martin Luther King.

Shaw recalled for CNN King telling him, “one day you’re going to make it. Just do some good”.

In retiring at a relatively young age, Shaw acknowledged the toll on his personal life that went with being a successful journalist.

Because of all the things he missed with his family while working, he told NPR that “I don’t think it was worth it”.

His funeral will be private, with a public memorial planned for later, Johnson said.

He is survived by his wife, Linda, and two children.

