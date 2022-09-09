Football fixtures in UK called off following the death of the Queen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Football fixtures in UK called off following the death of the Queen

By Press Association
September 9, 2022, 12:50 pm Updated: September 9, 2022, 2:44 pm
The Football Association confirmed all fixtures would be postponed as a mark of respect (Catherine Ivill/PA)
The Football Association confirmed all fixtures would be postponed as a mark of respect (Catherine Ivill/PA)

All football fixtures in the UK have been postponed this weekend following the death of Her Majesty The Queen on Thursday.

Sports event organisers from across the country were involved in a call with Government on Friday morning to discuss the staging of scheduled games.

Official Government guidance on the period of mourning published on Friday morning appeared to give them the go-ahead to stage events as planned this weekend, but advised against putting on anything that would clash with Her Majesty’s funeral.

However, the Football Association later announced all fixtures had been postponed as a mark of respect, including Leeds against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Monday night, with the governing bodies in Scotland and then Wales also following the same protocol.

The Irish Football Association had earlier confirmed that football at all levels in Northern Ireland had been cancelled this weekend as a mark of respect.

In a statement, the FA said: “Her Majesty the Queen was a long-standing Patron of The Football Association and has left a lasting and indelible legacy on our national game.

“As a mark of respect, following the passing of Her Majesty the Queen, English football has united to postpone all football fixtures between 9-11 September.

“The FA can confirm that all football fixtures across the Barclays Women’s Super League, Barclays Women’s Championship, the Vitality Women’s FA Cup, and the Isuzu FA Trophy, will be postponed this weekend.”

Fixtures across the National League, Women’s Football Pyramid and down to grassroots have also been postponed.

The FA added flags at Wembley and St George’s Park will continue to fly at half-mast over the weekend.

FA chair Debbie Hewitt told the PA news agency: “This is a great example of football working in unity. We all absolutely 100 per cent agree this was the right thing to do to pay our respects.”

Commenting on the decision, Scottish Football Association president Rod Petrie said: “We spoke with our counterparts across the UK this morning and in discussions with our colleagues across the professional game in Scotland it was agreed that this was the appropriate step to take following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.”

The EFL had already postponed two matches scheduled for Friday – Burnley versus Norwich in the Sky Bet Championship and Tranmere against Stockport in League Two.

Further updates regarding Premier League and EFL fixtures during the period of mourning will be provided in due course.

The Queen presented England captain Bobby Moore with the trophy after England won the 1966 World Cup at Wembley
The Queen presented England captain Bobby Moore with the trophy after England won the 1966 World Cup at Wembley (PA Archive)

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters added: “We and our clubs would like to pay tribute to Her Majesty’s long and unwavering service to our country.

“As our longest-serving monarch, she has been an inspiration and leaves behind an incredible legacy following a life of dedication.

“This is a tremendously sad time for not just the nation but also for the millions of people around the world who admired her, and we join together with all those in mourning her passing.”

Discussions with UEFA are ongoing with regard to the scheduled European fixtures next week involving British clubs in the Champions League, Europa League and European Conference League.

The Football Supporters’ Association said it has shared a view with the authorities that many fans would have felt not continuing with games was “an opportunity missed for football to pay its own special tributes”, but understood the reasoning behind the postponement decision.

“We believe football is at its finest when bringing people together at times of huge national significance – be those moments of joy or moments of mourning,” the FSA said in a statement.

“Our view, which we shared with the football authorities, is that most supporters would have liked to go to games this weekend and pay their respect to the Queen alongside their fellow fans.

“Not everyone will agree, so there was no perfect decision for the football authorities, but many supporters will feel this was an opportunity missed for football to pay its own special tributes.

“As usual, the Football Supporters’ Association will be collating advice about supporters’ entitlements regarding expenses incurred relating to postponed games this weekend.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Joel Nouble is enjoying life at Livingston (Andrew Milligan/PA)
My confidence is very high – Joel Nouble happy with start to the season
Virginia Wade receives the Wimbledon trophy from the Queen (PA)
Virginia Wade recalls key role the Queen played in her Wimbledon victory
Graham Potter has jumped straight into training with Chelsea (John Walton/PA)
Graham Potter led first Chelsea training session on Friday despite postponement
Savannah Marshall, pictured, will have to wait for her clash with Claressa Shields (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Not good for fighters – Savannah Marshall trainer unhappy with late cancellation
Ben Stokes wants to play in memory of the Queen (David Davies/PA)
Third Test between England and South Africa to resume on Saturday
The BMW PGA Championship will resume on Saturday after being postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday (Adam Davy/PA)
BMW PGA Championship to resume on Saturday as 54-hole event after death of Queen
Sport has been making decisions (Martin Rickett/PA)
Weekend’s football fixtures postponed but most other sports set to go on
Lewis Hamilton and George Russell observe a one-minute silence in memory of the Queen (David Davies/PA)
F1 drivers fall silent in memory of Queen before Charles Leclerc leads practice
Ralph Hasenhuttl feels his side could have taken more from the last Premier League outing (Tim Goode/PA)
Ralph Hasenhuttl looking for the right balance to deliver consistent results
Brendan Rodgers has no intention of giving up at Leicester (Steven Paston/PA)
Brendan Rodgers vows to fight to stay at Leicester

More from Press and Journal

The Lord Provost of Aberdeen David Cameron in his role as The Queen's Lord Lieutenant laying a wreath on the grassed area outside Marischal College. Picture by Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Lord Lieutenant of Aberdeen lays wreath in tribute to Queen alongside flowers from the…
The National Federation of Fish Friers has revoked the membership of Jaki Fish and Chip Shop following Thursday's incident. Picture by Sandy McCook.
'A step too far': Muir of Ord residents condemn disrespectful behaviour of local chip…
0
A girl in school uniform eating her lunch
Your school lunch menu this week: September 12
0
Elgin City chairman Graham Tatters.
Postponing matches was right call and worth the wait, says Elgin City chairman Graham…
0
The Queen at the Town and County Hall, the Cross, Forfar, with the Duke of Edinburgh and the Lord Lieutenant Mrs Georgiana Osborne. Picture by DCT Media, 2004.
GALLERY: The Queen was always the centre of attention when she sampled local events…
0
Cove YFC's Murray Jamieson and Westdyke CC's Finn Sibson compete for the ball. Pic by Chris Sumner
Aberdeen and District Juvenile Football Association fixtures postponed