Football fixtures in UK called off following the death of the Queen

All football fixtures in the UK have been postponed this weekend following the death of Her Majesty The Queen on Thursday.

Sports event organisers from across the country were involved in a call with Government on Friday morning to discuss the staging of scheduled games.

Official Government guidance on the period of mourning published on Friday morning appeared to give them the go-ahead to stage events as planned this weekend, but advised against putting on anything that would clash with Her Majesty’s funeral.

As a mark of respect to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, English football has united to postpone all football fixtures this weekend. pic.twitter.com/k6bqNu6arf — The FA (@FA) September 9, 2022

However, the Football Association later announced all fixtures had been postponed as a mark of respect, including Leeds against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Monday night, with the governing bodies in Scotland and then Wales also following the same protocol.

The Irish Football Association had earlier confirmed that football at all levels in Northern Ireland had been cancelled this weekend as a mark of respect.

In a statement, the FA said: “Her Majesty the Queen was a long-standing Patron of The Football Association and has left a lasting and indelible legacy on our national game.

“As a mark of respect, following the passing of Her Majesty the Queen, English football has united to postpone all football fixtures between 9-11 September.

🤍 #LUFC gathered for a moment of silence and reflection to honour the incredible life and devoted service of Her Majesty The Queen, Elizabeth II pic.twitter.com/hCzVoQZKlt — Leeds United (@LUFC) September 9, 2022

“The FA can confirm that all football fixtures across the Barclays Women’s Super League, Barclays Women’s Championship, the Vitality Women’s FA Cup, and the Isuzu FA Trophy, will be postponed this weekend.”

Fixtures across the National League, Women’s Football Pyramid and down to grassroots have also been postponed.

The FA added flags at Wembley and St George’s Park will continue to fly at half-mast over the weekend.

As a mark of respect to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, this weekend’s Premier League match round will be postponed. — Premier League (@premierleague) September 9, 2022

FA chair Debbie Hewitt told the PA news agency: “This is a great example of football working in unity. We all absolutely 100 per cent agree this was the right thing to do to pay our respects.”

Commenting on the decision, Scottish Football Association president Rod Petrie said: “We spoke with our counterparts across the UK this morning and in discussions with our colleagues across the professional game in Scotland it was agreed that this was the appropriate step to take following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.”

The EFL had already postponed two matches scheduled for Friday – Burnley versus Norwich in the Sky Bet Championship and Tranmere against Stockport in League Two.

Further updates regarding Premier League and EFL fixtures during the period of mourning will be provided in due course.

The Queen presented England captain Bobby Moore with the trophy after England won the 1966 World Cup at Wembley (PA Archive)

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters added: “We and our clubs would like to pay tribute to Her Majesty’s long and unwavering service to our country.

“As our longest-serving monarch, she has been an inspiration and leaves behind an incredible legacy following a life of dedication.

“This is a tremendously sad time for not just the nation but also for the millions of people around the world who admired her, and we join together with all those in mourning her passing.”

Discussions with UEFA are ongoing with regard to the scheduled European fixtures next week involving British clubs in the Champions League, Europa League and European Conference League.

It was with great sadness we received yesterday's news that the Queen had died peacefully at Balmoral. Following that, the football authorities have today said the game would be postponed, from the PL to grassroots. Our response is below. pic.twitter.com/DjB593V6NE — The FSA (@WeAreTheFSA) September 9, 2022

The Football Supporters’ Association said it has shared a view with the authorities that many fans would have felt not continuing with games was “an opportunity missed for football to pay its own special tributes”, but understood the reasoning behind the postponement decision.

“We believe football is at its finest when bringing people together at times of huge national significance – be those moments of joy or moments of mourning,” the FSA said in a statement.

“Our view, which we shared with the football authorities, is that most supporters would have liked to go to games this weekend and pay their respect to the Queen alongside their fellow fans.

“Not everyone will agree, so there was no perfect decision for the football authorities, but many supporters will feel this was an opportunity missed for football to pay its own special tributes.

“As usual, the Football Supporters’ Association will be collating advice about supporters’ entitlements regarding expenses incurred relating to postponed games this weekend.”