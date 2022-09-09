Ukrainian army making gains but war likely to drag on, say US and Nato

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Ukrainian army making gains but war likely to drag on, say US and Nato

By Press Association
September 9, 2022, 2:18 pm
US secretary of state Antony Blinken, left, and Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg at a media conference after a meeting of Nato ambassadors at Nato headquarters in Brussels (Jonathan Ernst, Pool Photo via AP)
US secretary of state Antony Blinken, left, and Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg at a media conference after a meeting of Nato ambassadors at Nato headquarters in Brussels (Jonathan Ernst, Pool Photo via AP)

The Ukrainian armed forces have made significant early gains in their counter-offensive against Russian forces in southern and eastern Ukraine but fighting appears set to drag on for months, US secretary of state Antony Blinken and the head of Nato said.

Mr Blinken, who was at Nato headquarters to brief the 29 US allies after a trip to Kyiv on Thursday, said the six-month war in Ukraine is entering a critical period and he urged the conflict-torn country’s western backers to maintain their support in coming months and through the winter.

“The initial signs are positive, and we see Ukraine making real, demonstrable progress in a deliberate way,” Mr Blinken said, referring to the recent push into southern Ukraine and the eastern Donbas region by local forces.

“But this is likely to go on for some significant period of time,” he said.

US secretary of state Antony Blinken and Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg begin a meeting with North Atlantic Council ambassadors a day after Mr Blinken’s unannounced visit to Ukraine, at Nato headquarters in Brussels Belgium
US secretary of state Antony Blinken and Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg at Nato headquarters in Brussels, Belgium (Jonathan Ernst/Pool via AP)

“There are a huge number of Russian forces that are in Ukraine, and unfortunately, tragically, horrifically, President (Vladimir) Putin has demonstrated that he will throw a lot of people into this at huge cost to Russia.”

Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg said the invasion launched by Mr Putin in February is “entering a critical phase”.

“Ukrainian forces have been able to stall Moscow’s offensive in Donbas, strike back behind Russian lines and retake territory,” he said.

But Mr Stoltenberg warned that allied unity will be tested in coming months, “with pressure on energy supplies and the soaring cost of living caused by Russia’s war”.

He renewed calls for allies to supply special uniforms, generators, tents and equipment to help Ukraine’s army weather the coming winter.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from World

Members of the International Atomic Energy Agency leave after inspecting the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Enerhodar, south-eastern Ukraine. on September 1 (Russian Defence Ministry Press Service via AP)
Ukraine power plant needs safe zone to avoid nuclear disaster, says IAEA
Donald Trump (Mary Altaffer/AP)
Judge dismisses Donald Trump’s Russia probe suit against Hillary Clinton and FBI
Graham Potter has jumped straight into training with Chelsea (John Walton/PA)
Graham Potter led first Chelsea training session on Friday despite postponement
Savannah Marshall, pictured, will have to wait for her clash with Claressa Shields (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Not good for fighters – Savannah Marshall trainer unhappy with late cancellation
Ben Stokes wants to play in memory of the Queen (David Davies/PA)
Third Test between England and South Africa to resume on Saturday
The landfall facility of the Nord Stream 1 Baltic Sea pipeline and the transfer station of the OPAL gas pipeline, the Baltic Sea Pipeline Link, in Lubmin, Germany (Markus Schreiber/AP)
EU nations struggle to find joint approach on energy prices
Sport has been making decisions (Martin Rickett/PA)
Weekend’s football fixtures postponed but most other sports set to go on
The Football Association confirmed all fixtures would be postponed as a mark of respect (Catherine Ivill/PA)
Football fixtures in UK called off following the death of the Queen
Sporting events are being cancelled following the death of the Queen (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Which sporting events have been affected following the death of the Queen?
Queen Margrethe of Denmark and Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II in 2000 (Michael Stephens/PA)
Denmark’s Margrethe dampens jubilee celebrations after death of Queen

More from Press and Journal

The Lord Provost of Aberdeen David Cameron in his role as The Queen's Lord Lieutenant laying a wreath on the grassed area outside Marischal College. Picture by Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Lord Lieutenant of Aberdeen lays wreath in tribute to Queen alongside flowers from the…
The National Federation of Fish Friers has revoked the membership of Jaki Fish and Chip Shop following Thursday's incident. Picture by Sandy McCook.
'A step too far': Muir of Ord residents condemn disrespectful behaviour of local chip…
0
A girl in school uniform eating her lunch
Your school lunch menu this week: September 12
0
Elgin City chairman Graham Tatters.
Postponing matches was right call and worth the wait, says Elgin City chairman Graham…
0
The Queen at the Town and County Hall, the Cross, Forfar, with the Duke of Edinburgh and the Lord Lieutenant Mrs Georgiana Osborne. Picture by DCT Media, 2004.
GALLERY: The Queen was always the centre of attention when she sampled local events…
0
Cove YFC's Murray Jamieson and Westdyke CC's Finn Sibson compete for the ball. Pic by Chris Sumner
Aberdeen and District Juvenile Football Association fixtures postponed