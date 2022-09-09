Thousands of runners rally across US to ‘finish Eliza’s run’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Thousands of runners rally across US to ‘finish Eliza’s run’

By Press Association
September 9, 2022, 4:40 pm
Runners share a moment of silence before the start of Finish Eliza’s Run in Chattanooga, Tennessee (Robin Rudd/Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP)
Thousands of people in cities across the US gathered to finish the run of a woman who was abducted while out running.

The runs were organised as a tribute to Eliza Fletcher, who was forced into a vehicle after a struggle during her pre-dawn run last Friday in Memphis, Tennessee.

A suspect was swiftly identified and has been charged with her kidnapping and murder.

Runners head down the pavement past Fountain Square on Georgia Avenue during Finish Eliza’s Run in Chattanooga, Tennessee
The killing of the 34-year-old nursery school teacher and mother of two shocked people nationwide, and was particularly upsetting to women runners.

An obituary described Ms Fletcher as a “born athlete” who enjoyed spending time outside with her husband and children.

Many female athletes fear working out alone, at night or in secluded places, and while crime statistics show such killings are exceedingly rare, many report being harassed or worse, even in well-populated areas.

Runners pray before heading out for Finish Eliza’s Run in Chattanooga, Tennessee
In response, groups of runners decided to “finish Eliza’s run” in the pre-dawn darkness on Friday morning, a week after her killing.

Many wore pink tops and purple shorts in her honour.

Groups ran in Memphis, Nashville, Chattanooga and many other cities and towns around the country.

Hundreds logged their runs on a website dedicated to the Finish Eliza’s Run event.

