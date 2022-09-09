IOC has ‘full confidence’ in French security services despite CL final chaos

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News World

IOC has ‘full confidence’ in French security services despite CL final chaos

By Press Association
September 9, 2022, 5:10 pm
There were chaotic scenes at the men’s Champions League final in Paris (Nick Potts/PA)
There were chaotic scenes at the men’s Champions League final in Paris (Nick Potts/PA)

The French security services enjoy the “full confidence” of Olympic executives ahead of the Paris 2024 Games despite the chaotic scenes at the men’s Champions League football final earlier this year.

The match between Liverpool and Real Madrid on May 28 kicked off more than half an hour late, with France’s interior minister Gerald Darmanin initially insisting the delays were due to large numbers of Reds fans turning up without tickets.

However, a French senate report published in July said Darmanin had unfairly blamed Liverpool supporters, who were tear-gassed as the police held them at the outer perimeter of the Stade de France.

IOC president Thomas Bach has full confidence in the French authorities
IOC president Thomas Bach has full confidence in the French authorities (Martin Rickett/PA)

The senate report said fans had been made the scapegoats “to divert attention from the inability of the state to adequately manage the crowds present”, highlighting failures around communication, transport and how the authorities engaged with supporters.

International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach said on Friday there had been a number of meetings with the French authorities, including at the IOC’s headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland, where the matter had been discussed.

“We can really say we have full confidence in the French security authorities,” the German said.

“They have drawn the right conclusions from the incidents on the occasion of the Champions League final and they enjoy our full confidence.”

The Stade de France will host athletics and rugby sevens at the Paris Games
The Stade de France will host athletics and rugby sevens at the Paris Games (Adam Davy/PA)

The Stade de France is due to host the athletics and rugby sevens competitions at the Games in just under two years’ time. The northern suburb of Paris in which the stadium is based, St Denis, will also host other sports and is the setting for the Olympic Village.

The IOC’s executive board approved a new human rights framework on Friday, which it said would be applied to the selection of future Games hosts.

Asked whether Beijing would have been awarded the 2008 summer and 2022 winter Games had this framework been in place at the time of the city’s selection, Bach added: “This is very speculative. What can you say about countries which may be in line for Olympic Games in 2034, about which countries are we talking?

“What will the conditions in these countries be by then? This is mere speculation and therefore, we cannot enter into this.”

Bach was asked whether the executive board had discussed a recently-published United Nations report which found strong evidence of human rights violations towards members of the Uyghur Muslim population in the Chinese province of Xinjiang.

“We have of course taken note of this report with regard to the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 which fall within our remit,” he said.

“The IOC worked together with the organising committee to ensure that all the obligations in the host city contract were met, and if you read the report by the UN High Commissioner and you look into the recommendations, which are directed to the wider society, there is the call to respect the UN GPs (guiding principles) and that is what we are doing.”

