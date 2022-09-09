China shuns co-operation with UN human rights office over Xinjiang report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

China shuns co-operation with UN human rights office over Xinjiang report

By Press Association
September 9, 2022, 6:04 pm
China’s ambassador Chen Xu (AP)
China’s ambassador Chen Xu (AP)

China cannot co-operate with the UN human rights office after it released a report criticising Beijing’s policies against Uighurs and other ethnic groups in western Xinjiang, a top Chinese diplomat has said.

However, Chen Xu, China’s ambassador to UN institutions in Geneva, distinguished between not working with the human rights office and co-operating with the world body overall.

Mr Chen said the report issued last week – which said some rights violations under China’s anti-terrorism policies could amount to crimes against humanity – offered up “groundless blame” of China’s policies and practices.

“We cannot, on the one hand, conduct co-operation with the office, while at the same time it issued such a kind of assessment,” Mr Chen told UN Geneva press association ACANU.

China believes the report “constitutes a threat” and cannot “conduct co-operation as if nothing happened”, he said.

Michelle Bachelet
Michelle Bachelet (Mahmud Hossain Opu/AP)

In the waning minutes of her last day in office on August 31, the office of Michelle Bachelet, then UN high commissioner for human rights, issued a report accusing China of serious human rights violations against Uighurs and other mostly Muslim ethnic groups.

It called on the world community to give “urgent attention” to the situation in Xinjiang.

Human rights groups have accused China of sweeping a million or more people from the minority groups into detention camps where many have said they were tortured, sexually assaulted, and forced to abandon their language and religion.

China has repeatedly said the “assessment” was a fabrication cooked up by western nations.

Mr Chen said China – one of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council – will continue to work with the United Nations overall, calling the world body the “core” of international relations.

“We will continue the co-operation. But as I said, the office cannot represent the United Nations by delivering such an assessment, in such a nature,” he said.

Mr Chen also said China would take an “active part” in activities of the UN-backed Human Rights Council in its upcoming four-week session starting on Monday.

The council works closely with the UN human rights office, which falls under the office of UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres.

On Thursday, the UN General Assembly chose Austria’s Volker Turk as Ms Bachelet’s successor.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from World

Country music star Garth Brooks performs in Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)
Garth Brooks thrills fans at long-awaited Dublin concert
England captain Bobby Moore collected the trophy from the Queen after the 1966 World Cup final (PA)
Football halts to honour the Queen as England managers lead tributes
Mercedes’ George Russell, left, and Lewis Hamilton observe a minute’s silence alongside F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali, centre left, and FIA president Mohammed ben Sulayem, centre right, and managing director Ross Brawn (David Davies/PA)
F1 pays tribute to Queen before Carlos Sainz tops timesheets in practice
There were chaotic scenes at the men’s Champions League final in Paris (Nick Potts/PA)
IOC has ‘full confidence’ in French security services despite CL final chaos
Runners share a moment of silence before the start of Finish Eliza’s Run in Chattanooga, Tennessee (Robin Rudd/Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP)
Thousands of runners rally across US to ‘finish Eliza’s run’
Members of the International Atomic Energy Agency leave after inspecting the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Enerhodar, south-eastern Ukraine. on September 1 (Russian Defence Ministry Press Service via AP)
Ukraine power plant needs safety zone to avoid nuclear disaster, says IAEA
Donald Trump (Mary Altaffer/AP)
Judge dismisses Donald Trump’s Russia probe suit against Hillary Clinton and FBI
Graham Potter has jumped straight into training with Chelsea (John Walton/PA)
Graham Potter led first Chelsea training session on Friday despite postponement
Savannah Marshall, pictured, will have to wait for her clash with Claressa Shields (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Not good for fighters – Savannah Marshall trainer unhappy with late cancellation
Ben Stokes wants to play in memory of the Queen (David Davies/PA)
Third Test between England and South Africa to resume on Saturday

More from Press and Journal

Councillor Ken Gowans was accompanied by chief executive Donna Manson as he laid a wreath at the Garden of Remembrance at Inverness Cathedral in honour of the Queen.
Flowers laid in Inverness' Garden of remembrance in Queen's honour
0
Jaki's Fish and Chip Shop reopened in Muir of Ord on Friday. Photo: DC Thomson
'No regrets': Highland chip shop reopens after being forced to close following outcry over…
Aberdeen holidaymaker witnesses King greet crowds on six hour layover when paying tribute to…
A Jubilee flag laid out among the floral tributes Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
GALLERY: Floral tributes laid as people pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II
King Charles III delivers his address to the nation and the Commonwealth from Buckingham Palace, London, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire
IN FULL: King Charles III address to the nation
0
To go with story by Chris Cromar. Inverurie woman reflects on meeting Queen Picture shows; Griselda McGregor. Buckingham Palace. Supplied by Griselda McGregor Date; Unknown
'You just felt you were the only person in the world': Aberdeenshire woman reflects…
0