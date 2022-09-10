Australia captain Aaron Finch announces ODI retirement ahead of T20 World Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Australia captain Aaron Finch announces ODI retirement ahead of T20 World Cup

By Press Association
September 10, 2022, 2:44 am Updated: September 10, 2022, 7:11 am
Australia captain Aaron Finch has announced he will retire from one-day international cricket but continue to skipper his country's T20 side as they prepare to defend their World Cup at home (Dan Mullan/PA)
Australia captain Aaron Finch has announced he will retire from one-day international cricket but continue to skipper his country’s T20 side as they prepare to defend their World Cup at home (Dan Mullan/PA)

Australia captain Aaron Finch has announced he will retire from one-day international cricket but continue to skipper his country’s T20 side as they prepare to defend their World Cup at home.

The 35-year-old Victorian has played 145 ODI matches, including 54 as captain, since he debuted against Sri Lanka in 2013.

Two years later he won the ODI World Cup, going on to score 5,401 runs including 17 centuries in a career which also saw him named the Australia men’s player of the year in the format in 2020.

“It has been a fantastic ride with some incredible memories,” Finch said in a statement from Cricket Australia.

Aaron Finch notched 5,401 runs in ODIs for Australia prior to announcing his retirement (Shaun Botterill/PA)
Aaron Finch notched 5,401 runs in ODIs for Australia prior to announcing his retirement (Shaun Botterill/PA)

“I have been extremely fortunate to be a part of some brilliant one-day sides. Equally, I have been blessed by all those I have played with and the many people behind the scenes.

“It is time now to give a new leader the best possible opportunity to prepare for and win the next World Cup. I thank all of those who have helped and supported my journey to this point.”

Cricket Australia chief executive Nick Hockley said: “On behalf of Australian cricket, I would like to congratulate Aaron on his vast contribution as captain of the Australian men’s ODI team and as a wonderful exponent of the 50-over format.

“Aaron is an enormously gifted and determined player whose outstanding deeds with the bat have been matched by his strong and inspiring leadership. His decision to step aside from the ODI captaincy now is typical of his selfless approach to the game.

“I’m delighted Aaron will lead the Australian team into the forthcoming men’s T20 World Cup where his leadership, experience and tactical nous will be integral to the defence of our title on home soil.”

Finch will play the third match in the hosts’ series against New Zealand, which Australia has already won 2-0, in north Queensland’s Cairns on Sunday.

The countries’ T20 sides will then meet again on October 22 in a rematch of the World Cup trophy Australia won for the first time in November, with their tournament beginning at the Sydney Cricket Ground the same night England take on Afghanistan in Perth.

It is sure to be an emotional World Cup for Finch, who memorably bristled at his side being “written off” during their march to victory at last year’s tournament.

