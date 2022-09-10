Multiple people dead after freight and passenger trains collide in Croatia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Multiple people dead after freight and passenger trains collide in Croatia

By Press Association
September 10, 2022, 3:22 am
A passenger train and freight train collided on Friday night in central Croatia, killing at least three people and injuring another 11 or more, authorities said (AP)
A passenger train and freight train collided on Friday night in central Croatia, killing at least three people and injuring another 11 or more, authorities said (AP)

At least three people were dead and 11 more injured after a passenger train and a freight train collided in central Croatia.

The collision happened around 9.30pm (8.30pm BST) near the town of Novska, which is close to Croatia’s border with Bosnia, police said in a statement.

“The impact was huge,” said Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, who rushed to the scene with other government officials.

Damaged shipping containers are seen at the site of a train collision near Novska, Croatia
Damaged shipping containers are seen at the site of a train collision near Novska, Croatia on Saturday (AP)

Mr Plenkovic confirmed that so far bodies of three people were found at the site of the accident, but he said more victims could still be found in the morning.

The injured have been hospitalised, some with serious injuries but none in life-threatening condition, he added.

“It’s night time, there is no light, we don’t know at the moment if there are more victims,” he said.

Rescuers arrive at the site of a train collision near Novska, Croatia
Rescuers arrive at the site of the collision (AP)

The cause of the collision was not immediately clear.

The passenger train was a local line carrying 13 people, while only the engine driver was in the freight train, said Mr Plenkovic. He said foreign citizens were among the injured.

Officials said both trains were pushed off the rails after the collision. An investigation has been launched to determine what caused the collision.

