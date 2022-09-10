Five dead after boat capsizes in possible collision with whale in New Zealand

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Five dead after boat capsizes in possible collision with whale in New Zealand

By Press Association
September 10, 2022, 6:12 am Updated: September 10, 2022, 9:16 am
A helicopter flies over an upturned boat off the coast of Kaikoura, New Zealand (AP)
A helicopter flies over an upturned boat off the coast of Kaikoura, New Zealand (AP)

Five people have died after the small charter boat they were aboard capsized, authorities in New Zealand said, in what may have been a collision with a whale.

Another six people aboard the boat were rescued.

Police said the 8.5-metre (28ft) boat overturned near the South Island town of Kaikoura.

Officers said they were continuing to investigate the cause of the accident.

Two rescue boats alongside a capsized boat in Kaikoura, New Zealand
Two rescue boats alongside a capsized boat in Kaikoura, New Zealand (TVNZ via AP)

Kaikoura police sergeant Matt Boyce described it as a devastating and unprecedented event.

“Our thoughts are with everyone involved, including the victims and their families, their local communities, and emergency services personnel,” Mr Boyce said.

He said police divers had recovered the bodies of all those who had died.

Mr Boyce said all six survivors were assessed to be in a stable condition at a local health centre, with one transferred to a hospital in the city of Christchurch as a precaution.

Kaikoura mayor Craig Mackle told the Associated Press that the water was calm at the time of the accident and the assumption was that a whale had surfaced from beneath the boat.

He said there were some sperm whales in the area and also some humpback whales travelling through.

A rescue boat approaches a capsized boat in Kaikoura, New Zealand
A rescue boat approaches a capsized boat in Kaikoura (TVNZ via AP)

The mayor said locals had helped with the rescue efforts throughout the day but the mood in the town was “sombre” because the water was so cold and they feared for the outcome of anybody who had fallen overboard.

Mr Mackle said he had thought in the past about the possibility of a boat and whale colliding, given the number of whales that frequent the region.

“It always plays on your mind that it could happen,” he said, adding that he had not heard about any previous such accidents.

Mr Mackle said the boat was a charter vessel typically used for fishing excursions.

News agency Stuff reported the passengers belonged to a bird enthusiasts’ group.

Police said they were still notifying the relatives of those who died and could not yet publicly name the victims.

Vanessa Chapman told Stuff she and a group of friends had watched the rescue efforts unfold from Goose Bay, near Kaikoura.

A helicopter and a rescue boat search for survivors off the coast of Kaikoura, New Zealand, Saturday
A helicopter and a rescue boat search for survivors off the coast of Kaikoura, New Zealand (AP)

She said that when she arrived at a lookout spot, she could see a person sitting atop an overturned boat waving their arms.

Ms Chapman said two rescue helicopters and a third local helicopter were circling before two divers jumped out.

She told Stuff that the person atop the boat was rescued and a second person appeared to have been pulled from the water.

Kaikoura is a popular whale-watching destination.

The seafloor drops away precipitously from the coast, making for deep waters close to the shore.

A number of businesses offer boat trips or helicopter rides so tourists can see whales, dolphins and other sea creatures up close.

Compliance agency Maritime New Zealand said it sent two investigators to the scene and would be conducting a thorough investigation once recovery operations had concluded.

Principal investigator Tracy Phillips said the agency “offers its heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of the people who have died”.

