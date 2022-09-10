Casper Ruud – I can’t match Erling Haaland popularity even with US Open triumph

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Casper Ruud – I can’t match Erling Haaland popularity even with US Open triumph

By Press Association
September 10, 2022, 7:36 am Updated: September 10, 2022, 8:02 am
Casper Ruud and Erling Haaland are putting Norwegian sport on the map (PA)
Casper Ruud and Erling Haaland are putting Norwegian sport on the map (PA)

Casper Ruud does not expect to match the popularity of Erling Haaland in his native Norway even if he beats Carlos Alcaraz to win the US Open and become world number one.

The climax to what has been an extraordinary grand slam tournament will be a straight shootout for a maiden major trophy for both men and top spot in the rankings.

Ruud is already the best player in his country’s history having picked up a love of the sport from his father Christian, who was a top-50 player in the 1990s.

It is a phenomenal period in Norwegian sporting history, with the small country’s athletes leading the world not just in its traditional winter sports but also in athletics and triathlon as well as tennis.

All are trumped so far, though, by Manchester City’s goal machine Haaland, and Ruud said: “He’s had an unbelievable season so far. We all hope he keeps going. It’s a joy to watch him score goal after goal.

“He’s obviously the biggest star we have in Norway for the moment. He’ll probably continue to be so for many more years.

“I’m just focused on my career. I hope I can, of course, win more tournaments in my career. I want to represent Norway in a good way and put Norwegian tennis a little bit more on the map than it’s been the last years.”

Casper Ruud celebrates reaching the US Open final
Casper Ruud celebrates reaching the US Open final (Matt Rourke/AP)

This was billed as the most open men’s grand slam tournament for two decades and, for the first time since the inaugural US major in 1881, all four of the semi-finalists were there for the first time.

It was also the youngest last four at a slam since Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer were here in 2008, and the main takeaway from this fortnight will be that men’s tennis should be excited not trepidatious about the era that is coming.

For it to end with so much on the line is fitting, with Ruud describing it as the “ideal situation”.

“Of course there will be nerves and we will both feel it,” said the 23-year-old. “I hope it will be a good match. He has beaten me a couple of times and I will seek my revenge.”

Ruud’s only titles so far have come at the lowest level of the ATP Tour, and all but one have been on clay, but he has made big strides this season, not least reaching his first grand slam final at the French Open.

He was well beaten by Nadal but hopes the experience can help against Alcaraz, who will play in his first slam final at the age of 19.

“(Nadal) obviously gave me a good beating,” said Ruud. “After the final I said, ‘if I ever reach one again, I hope it is not Rafa on the other side of the court in Roland Garros’, because it’s sort of an impossible task I think for any player. I’m happy that it’s not Rafa on clay.

“I hope it can have prepared me a little bit. At least I know a little bit what I’m facing when I’m stepping on the court, seeing the trophy on the back of the court, seeing tons of celebrities. I hope I can be more ready for that on Sunday.”

Carlos Alcaraz lies on the court after reaching the US Open final
Carlos Alcaraz lies on the court after reaching the US Open final (Mary Altaffer/AP)

Alcaraz’s run in New York will be remembered for a long time, whether or not he wins the title.

The teenager – who is bidding to become the youngest ever world number one – has played three five-set matches back-to-back. Having finished after 2am against both Marin Cilic and then Jannik Sinner in the match of the tournament so far, he played another night-session classic against Frances Tiafoe.

Alcaraz, who has spent nearly 20 hours on court in six matches, said: “I feel great right now. A little bit tired. I’m just so, so happy. I thought about a young man 10 years ago dreaming for this moment.

“It’s amazing to be able to fight for big things. First time in a final of a grand slam. I can see the number one but at the same time it’s so far.

“I have one more to go against a player who plays incredible. I’m going to give everything that I have. I’m going to enjoy the moment and let’s see what happens.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

London Irish’s Will Joseph (centre) runs in to score his against Worcester (Steven Paston/PA).
Crisis club Worcester heavily beaten by London Irish in Premiership opener
Leicester players are downcast after conceding a late try against Exeter (Simon Galloway/PA)
Exeter score last-minute try to stun champions Leicester on opening day
England’s Ollie Robinson (right) celebrates with captain Ben Stokes after taking the wicket of South Africa’s Marco Jansen (John Walton/PA)
Seamers put England in charge of third Test on a poignant day at Kia…
Charles Leclerc claimed pole at Monza (David Davies/PA)
Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc on pole for Italian Grand Prix
Football fans in England, Scotland and Wales had to scrap arrangements when all the weekend’s fixtures were postponed as a mark of respect to the Queen (Simon Galloway/PA)
FSA demands refunds for fans as fixtures postponed after Queen’s death
Salford secured a comfortable win over Huddersfield (Martin Rickett/PA)
Salford set up semi-final date with St Helens after big win at Huddersfield
A two-minute period of silence was observed by staff, players and caddies at Wentworth (Adam Davy/PA).
Golf honours the Queen as Viktor Hovland and Soren Kjeldsen set Wentworth pace
England made a terrific start to the third Test (John Walton/PA)
Ollie Robinson leads England charge as third Test begins after tributes to Queen
Max Verstappen finished fastest in final practice for the Italian Grand Prix (David Davies/PA)
Max Verstappen tops timesheet after final practice for Italian Grand Prix
England players observe a minute’s silence on day three of the third LV= Insurance Test match at the Kia Oval (John Walton/PA)
Sport pays its respects to the Queen as the action resumes

More from Press and Journal

Mourners have been boarding buses at Balmoral through the day. Photo: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Extra capacity added to Balmoral shuttle buses to take mourners to gates
Casper Ruud and Erling Haaland are putting Norwegian sport on the map (PA)
GINGER GAIRDNER: We need to stop relying on peat
0
CR0037 Balmoral pics In pic........ Tributes and flowers outside Balmoral **COMPULSORY BYLINE BELOW** Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson 09-09-2022
Queen's Cortege: Public asked not to throw flowers
0
Members of the Royal Family look at the floral tributes outside Balmoral. Picture by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Royal Family embrace each other as they view countless flowers left at Balmoral gates
Parking charges have been suspended in Elgin after the Queen's death.
Parking charges in Elgin dropped after Queen's death but fees remain across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire…
0
Kim's corgi tribute outside the gates of Balmoral. Photo: Kami Thomson, September 9, 2022.
Woman travels two hours to Balmoral with homemade corgi tribute
0