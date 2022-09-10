Barack Obama tells Harvard team basketball taught him ‘it wasn’t just about me’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Barack Obama tells Harvard team basketball taught him ‘it wasn’t just about me’

By Press Association
September 10, 2022, 7:54 am Updated: September 10, 2022, 8:00 am
Barack Obama, front right, plays basketball with former NBA basketball player Bruce Bowen, front left, during the annual White House Easter Egg Roll at the White House in Washington in 2012 (Carolyn Kaster/AP)
Former US president Barack Obama has told the Harvard men’s basketball team that the sport taught him “it wasn’t just about me” – a lesson he hoped they would carry with them to other, more consequential, endeavours.

“There is something extraordinary about hitching your wagon to something bigger than yourself,” Mr Obama said, according to a recap of the meeting that was provided to the Associated Press (AP).

“The odds of any of you being LeBron or Steph, as good as you are, are not as high as the odds of you being extraordinary leaders in health care or business or civil rights,” the former president said, referring to NBA superstars LeBron James and Stephen Curry.

“I want you to stay focused on winning that long game.”

Former president Barack Obama with Valerie Jarrett, left, and Harvard basketball coach Tommy Amaker on their way into The Breakfast Club in Cambridge, Massachusetts
A 1991 Harvard Law School graduate, Mr Obama returned to Cambridge, Massachusetts, to attend The Breakfast Club, a group formed by basketball coach Tommy Amaker with law professors Charles Ogletree and Ron Sullivan to create a community of black leaders and connect it with his team.

The meeting was closed to media but a summary was provided to the AP by Mr Amaker’s spokeswoman.

“Good teams have good players, but great teams have great teammates – that’s the philosophy we instil in our scholars and ballers,” Mr Amaker said.

“And that was exactly the message that the president reinforced for them today.”

Since arriving in 2007 as the only black head coach among Harvard’s 32 varsity teams, Mr Amaker has embraced his responsibility as a teacher, often turning road games into educational field trips.

Harvard coach Tommy Amaker
He scheduled a game against Howard, the historically black school in Washington, on Martin Luther King Jr’s birthday, took the team to visit the MLK Memorial and had an audience with Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan, the former Harvard Law School dean and clerk for Thurgood Marshall.

The team met former president Jimmy Carter on a trip to Georgia to play Mercer.

The Breakfast Club gatherings at a Harvard Square hotel restaurant have featured guests from in and outside the world of sports – many of them black leaders who were pioneers in their fields or others with a social justice connection.

Past speakers have included sports sociologist Dr Harry Edwards, Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, US senator Raphael Warnock and two Massachusetts governors.

But Mr Obama, who played high school basketball and in pick-up games throughout his White House tenure, was the biggest get yet.

“It was more than an honour and truly a distinct privilege to have President Obama with us,” Mr Amaker said, adding that he hoped it would inspire his players “to think big when it comes to what they can achieve in their lives”.

