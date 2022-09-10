Hong Kong speech therapists sentenced to 19 months over children’s books

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Hong Kong speech therapists sentenced to 19 months over children’s books

By Press Association
September 10, 2022, 9:12 am
Li Kwai-wah, senior superintendent of the Police National Security Department, with three children’s books that revolve around a village of sheep which has to deal with wolves from a different village in Hong Kong (Vincent Yu/AP)
Li Kwai-wah, senior superintendent of the Police National Security Department, with three children’s books that revolve around a village of sheep which has to deal with wolves from a different village in Hong Kong (Vincent Yu/AP)

A Hong Kong court has sentenced five speech therapists to nearly two years in prison for their role in the publication of children’s books deemed seditious.

The penalties are the latest sign of China’s hard line against free speech and any sign of political opposition in the city following the 2019 anti-government protests.

Beijing responded to the months-long demonstrations by imposing a sweeping National Security Law and disqualifying, imprisoning or silencing political opponents, many of whom have sought asylum abroad.

The five defendants have already been jailed for more than a year and may be eligible for early release under the terms of the 19-month sentence handed down on Saturday.

Li Kwai-wah, senior superintendent of the Police National Security Department, speaks in front of a screen showing evidence of three children’s books that revolve around a village of sheep which has to deal with wolves from a different village, before a press conference in Hong Kong
Li Kwai-wah, of the Police National Security Department, speaks in front of a screen showing evidence from three children’s books that revolve around a village of sheep which has to deal with wolves from a different village, before a press conference in Hong Kong (Vincent Yu/AP)

They had pleaded not guilty but were convicted of sedition on Wednesday after they printed a series of children’s books about sheep and wolves that a court said was aimed at inciting hatred against authorities.

The clampdown has led to criticism that China’s ruling Communist Party has reneged on a 1997 pledge when Hong Kong was handed over from Britain to China to retain the city’s western-style freedoms – including free speech.

Hong Kong authorities have purged and imprisoned politicians and teachers associated with the pro-democracy camp, shut down newspapers and pulled publications and artworks seen as critical of the Communist Party, which brooks no opposition.

Recent days have also seen the arrest of Ronson Chan, chairman of the Hong Kong Journalists Association, for allegedly refusing to provide identification while reporting a news story about housing.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from World

Charles Leclerc claimed pole at Monza (David Davies/PA)
Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc on pole for Italian Grand Prix
Ukrainian police work during the exhumation of unidentified bodies of people killed by the Russian troops in the village of Grakovo, freed by the Ukrainian army two days ago in the Kharkiv region (AP)
Russia announces troop pullback from Ukraine’s Kharkiv area
A woman stands in front of a house that was heavily damaged after a Russian attack in Sloviansk, Ukraine (AP)
Russia ‘taken by surprise’ as Ukraine advances in the east
A two-minute period of silence was observed by staff, players and caddies at Wentworth (Adam Davy/PA).
Golf honours the Queen as Viktor Hovland and Soren Kjeldsen set Wentworth pace
People cross a river on a suspended cradle in Kalam Valley in northern Pakistan (Naveed Ali/AP)
UN chief Guterres visits flood-ravaged parts of Pakistan
Alex Albon has been ruled out of the Italian Grand Prix with appendicitis (David Davies/PA)
Williams’ Alex Albon ruled out of the Italian Grand Prix with appendicitis
Ukrainian firefighters work on heavily damaged buildings after a Russian rocket attack in central Kharkiv, Ukraine (Andrii Marienko/AP)
Ukraine ‘breaks through front line in east and nears key town’
Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, leader of the Social Democrats, takes part in a political debate broadcast on TV4 from Eskilstuna, Sweden (Christine Olsson/TT via AP)
What to know ahead of Sweden’s election
Two women visit Lufasi Park’s Lake Nora in Lagos, Nigeria, where some new trees are being planted (Sunday Alamba/AP)
Africa looks to grow its carbon market with forest schemes
A two-minute period of silence is observed by staff, players and caddies at Wentworth following the death of the Queen (Adam Davy/PA)
BMW PGA Championship resumes after suspension in honour of the Queen

More from Press and Journal

Mourners have been boarding buses at Balmoral through the day. Photo: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Extra capacity added to Balmoral shuttle buses to take mourners to gates
Li Kwai-wah, senior superintendent of the Police National Security Department, with three children’s books that revolve around a village of sheep which has to deal with wolves from a different village in Hong Kong (Vincent Yu/AP)
GINGER GAIRDNER: We need to stop relying on peat
0
CR0037 Balmoral pics In pic........ Tributes and flowers outside Balmoral **COMPULSORY BYLINE BELOW** Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson 09-09-2022
Queen's Cortege: Public asked not to throw flowers
0
Members of the Royal Family look at the floral tributes outside Balmoral. Picture by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Royal Family embrace each other as they view countless flowers left at Balmoral gates
Parking charges have been suspended in Elgin after the Queen's death.
Parking charges in Elgin dropped after Queen's death but fees remain across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire…
0
Kim's corgi tribute outside the gates of Balmoral. Photo: Kami Thomson, September 9, 2022.
Woman travels two hours to Balmoral with homemade corgi tribute
0