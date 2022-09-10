UN chief Guterres visits flood-ravaged parts of Pakistan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
UN chief Guterres visits flood-ravaged parts of Pakistan

By Press Association
September 10, 2022, 1:56 pm
People cross a river on a suspended cradle in Kalam Valley in northern Pakistan (Naveed Ali/AP)
People cross a river on a suspended cradle in Kalam Valley in northern Pakistan (Naveed Ali/AP)

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres has toured Pakistan’s flood-ravaged Sindh and Baluchistan provinces a day after saying the world is obligated to provide “massive” amounts of relief to the impoverished country.

Mr Guterres was on the second day of a two-day visit to Pakistan, which has been devastated by months of heavy monsoon rains and flooding.

At least 1,396 people have been killed, 12,728 injured and millions left homeless.

The waters also destroyed road and communications infrastructure.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, centre right, and UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres, left, with children at a school set up at a flood relief camp in Jaffarabad, Pakistan
Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, centre right, and UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres, left, with children at a school set up at a flood relief camp in Jaffarabad, Pakistan

Mr Guterres toured flood-affected areas of the district of Sukkur in southern Sindh province and Osta Mohammad in south-west Baluchistan province – some of the worst-affected areas of the country.

“Pakistan needs today massive financial support to overcome this crisis,” he said.

“This is not a matter of generosity, this is a matter of justice.”

Miles of cotton and sugarcane crops, banana orchards and vegetable fields in the two provinces were submerged in floodwaters.

Thousands of mud and brick homes caved in under the deluge, leaving people homeless and sheltering in tents alongside damaged roads.

Mr Guterres’ comments came after he was briefed by chief minister of Sindh province Murad Ali Shah on the destruction in his province.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and some of his cabinet members accompanied the UN’s top official during his visit.

Pakistan has suffered under extremely heavy monsoon rains which started early this year – in mid-June.

Victims of flooding from monsoon rains carry grass for their cattle after their homes flooded in Sehwan, Sindh province, Pakistan
Victims of flooding from monsoon rains carry grass for their cattle after their homes flooded in Sehwan, Sindh province, Pakistan

Experts have blamed global warming for the early start and the heavier than normal rains.

“Humanity has been waging war on nature and nature strikes back,” Mr Guterres said.

“We need to stop the madness which we played with nature.”

Mr Guterres expressed solidarity with the Pakistani people and said the UN will use its limited resources to help and request that “those who have the capacity to support Pakistan do it now and do it massively”.

So far, UN agencies and several countries have sent nearly 60 planeloads of aid, and authorities say the United Arab Emirates has been one of the most generous contributors, sending 26 flights carrying aid for flood victims.

Since June, the heavy rains and floods have added a new level of grief to cash-strapped Pakistan and highlighted the disproportionate effect of climate change on impoverished populations.

Experts say Pakistan is responsible for only 0.4% of the world’s historic emissions that are blamed for climate change.

Temporary housing is constructed for flood victims in Sehwan, Sindh province, Pakistan
Temporary housing is constructed for flood victims in Sehwan, Sindh province, Pakistan

The US is responsible for 21.5%, China for 16.5% and the European Union for 15%.

The UN chief also visited camps for displaced flood victims in Larkana district.

Mr Guterres was briefed there by officials about the situation and threat to the protected archaeological sites of Mohenjo Daro – among the earliest ruins of human civilisation.

