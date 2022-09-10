Rory McIlroy welcomes decision to play on at Wentworth and seizes on lucky break

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Rory McIlroy welcomes decision to play on at Wentworth and seizes on lucky break

By Press Association
September 10, 2022, 6:58 pm Updated: September 10, 2022, 7:37 pm
Rory McIlroy moved into contention at Wentworth (Adam Davy/PA)
Rory McIlroy moved into contention at Wentworth (Adam Davy/PA)

Rory McIlroy took full advantage of a major stroke of luck to boost his bid for a second BMW PGA Championship title following a moving tribute to the Queen at Wentworth.

A two-minute period of silence at 9.50am was impeccably observed, with DP World Tour chief executive Keith Pelley joining staff, players and caddies on the putting green in front of the first tee.

Defending champion Billy Horschel also revealed that he and his wife visited Windsor Castle to pay their respects when the tournament was put on hold on Friday, with Min Woo Lee doing likewise at Buckingham Palace.

McIlroy paid tribute to the Queen’s “dignity, dedication and grace personified”, adding: “I think growing up in Northern Ireland the Royal Family was part of our culture and you just sort of took it for granted that the Queen is the Queen.

“You don’t realise that there’s going to be kings and queens after that. She was such a steadying figure for the entire country.

“I was very fortunate, I got to meet her a few years ago and she could not have been nicer. I have the picture of that in my house alongside my MBE, which I am very proud of as well.

“I thought it was the right decision for us to continue. I don’t think we are disrespecting anyone by playing and celebrating what a life the Queen had.”

Rory McIlroy
Rory McIlroy tees off on the 17th hole during day three of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth (Adam Davy/PA)

McIlroy began his second round eight shots off the lead shared by Soren Kjeldsen and Viktor Hovland, but gradually made up ground with an eagle on the fourth and a birdie on the eighth taking him out in 32.

Birdies on the 11th and 12th were followed by four straight pars before McIlroy pulled his drive on the 17th into the trees and towards the out of bounds, only for his ball to emerge a few seconds later on the edge of the fairway.

McIlroy went on to make birdie and admitted: “It was like a seven, nett four. I told Harry (Diamond, his caddie) I won’t be complaining about my luck until at least next year. It was very lucky.”

Another birdie on the 18th saw McIlroy match his lowest ever score at Wentworth, a 65 leaving him one off the pace alongside Thomas Detry and Rafa Cabrera Bello.

Hovland, who added a 68 to his opening 64, won his second DP World Tour title in Dubai in January and would love to claim another of the circuit’s biggest events, especially with Ryder Cup qualifying starting this week.

“I played here in 2019 shortly after I turned pro and I was kind of a little wowed about the experience,” the world number 10 said.

Viktor Hovland
Viktor Hovland during day three of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth (Adam Davy/PA)

“I’d watched a lot of European Tour events, but it was a little bit different showing up here the first time with so many people and just seeing the golf course for the first time after seeing it a little bit on TV.

“It was a cool experience that first time and I didn’t play as well as I would have liked last year, but I’ve got a chance to win tomorrow. That would be awesome.”

Kjeldsen had set the early target thanks to a superb 64, the 47-year-old Dane dropping a shot on the first but responding with an eagle and seven birdies.

Speaking about observing the period of silence on the 11th, Kjeldsen said: “Being a foreigner but having lived here I had some idea how much the Queen meant to the British public, but it was quite overwhelming and I was taken aback by how much she was loved. It was a very special moment.”

The official mourning guidance, published by the Government on Friday morning, stated there was no obligation on sports organisations to cancel or reschedule events.

The UK’s football authorities opted to postpone all domestic fixtures planned for this weekend but other sports chose to go ahead, including cricket’s third Test between England and South Africa at The Oval.

Pelley told Sky Sports: “Yesterday we had a number of conversations with DCMS and saw the guidance that came from the Palace.

“Most of the conversations that I had were with the England and Wales Cricket Board and we both felt that bringing people together at this particular time, having both had the honour and respect of the day of cancellation on Friday, was the right decision and the right thing to do.

“I have heard from so many players that want to honour Her Majesty and felt that playing was the right way to do it.”

Talor Gooch and Adrian Otaegui are the best placed of the 18 LIV Golf players who controversially started the event, scores of 64 and 65 respectively leaving the pair two shots off the lead on 10 under.

Sergio Garcia withdrew following an opening 76, without giving a reason, but was seen on social media on Saturday attending a college football game in Austin, Texas.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Former Hearts chairman Chris Robinson (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Hearts ‘saddened’ by death of former chairman Chris Robinson
Charlie Chapman scored Gloucester’s second try in their comeback win over Wasps (Nigel French/PA)
Gloucester produce spectacular second-half comeback to stun Wasps
England’s Ben Stokes celebrates after taking the wicket of South Africa’s Marco Jansen at the Kia Oval (John Walton/PA Images).
England seamers find swing to reduce South Africa to 146 for seven at tea
Paul Lambert feels Shakhtar will be tough opponents (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Shakhtar Donetsk tie will be a dangerous game for Celtic – Paul Lambert
Jon Rahm set the clubhouse target following a stunning 62 in the final round of the BMW PGA Championship (Adam Davy/PA)
Jon Rahm sets clubhouse lead at BMW PGA Championship with stunning 62
Max Verstappen is closing in on a second successive title (Luca Bruno/AP)
Max Verstappen closes in on second successive world championship after Monza win
Australia’s white-ball captain Aaron Finch led his side to a series win against New Zealand in his final one-day international (Dan Mullan/PA)
Australia complete series whitewash with 25-run victory against New Zealand
Runners cross the Tyne Bridge during the Great North Run (Will Matthews/PA)
Tributes paid to the Queen at the Great North Run
UEFA have rescheduled Rangers’ Champions League tie against Napoli (Mike Egetrton/PA)
Rangers tie with Napoli rescheduled due to ‘limitations on police resources’
Ben Stokes, centre, made a crucial breakthrough on the stroke of lunch (John Walton/PA)
Ben Stokes removes Sarel Erwee but South Africa lead by 30 at lunch

More from Press and Journal

farmers guard of honour
Queen’s cortege: Deeside farmers line up tractors in guard of honour near Banchory
0
'She loved this community, we loved her': Ballater says final farewell to Queen
0
The man was surrounded by officers at Duthie Park.
Police surround man holding eggs in Aberdeen on Queen's cortege route as woman arrested…
0
Rory McIlroy moved into contention at Wentworth (Adam Davy/PA)
Here's what happens next as Queen's journey from Balmoral reaches Edinburgh
It is important to have your blood pressure checked regularly.
Could stress be giving me high blood pressure?
0
Rory McIlroy moved into contention at Wentworth (Adam Davy/PA)
Weekend court roll - police predators and rogue traders