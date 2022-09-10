Laura Poitras’s documentary wins top prize at Venice Film Festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Laura Poitras’s documentary wins top prize at Venice Film Festival

By Press Association
September 10, 2022, 7:46 pm Updated: September 10, 2022, 8:04 pm
Director Laura Poitras holds the Golden Lion award (Domenico Stinellis/AP)
All The Beauty And The Bloodshed, Laura Poitras’s documentary about photographer Nan Goldin and her activism against the Sackler family, has been awarded the Golden Lion for best film at the 79th Venice International Film Festival.

Poitras thanked the festival for recognising that “documentary is cinema” at the ceremony Saturday evening in Venice.

Runner up went to Alice Diop’s Saint Omer.

Italy Venice Film Festival 2022 The Hanging Sun Red Carpet
Cate Blanchett poses for photographers (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Cate Blanchett and Colin Farrell won the top acting prizes.

Blanchett won for her performance as a renowned conductor in Todd Field’s Tar and Farrell for playing a man who is broken up with by his long-time friend in Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees Of Inisherin.

“I’m shocked to get this and thrilled,” Farrell said in a live video message broadcast at the festival Saturday night.

McDonagh was on site to collect the prize before he got one of his own for screenplay.

Luca Guadagnino won the Silver Lion award for best director for the cannibal romance Bones And All starring Timothee Chalamet and Taylor Russell, who also was recognised for her performance for best young actress.

“I have a speech prepared because I’m nervous,” Russell said. “I’m grateful beyond belief to be standing here. So many of my heroes are in this room.

Italy Venice Film Festival 2022 The Banshees of Inisherin Red Carpet
Colin Farrell (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Russell thanked Guadagnino.

“He’s been a great friend to me and I love him so dearly,” Russell said.

The jury also gave a special jury prize to No Bears, by imprisoned Iranian director Jafar Panahi.

The acclaimed director was in July ordered by Iran to serve six-year prison sentence from a decade ago that had never been enforced.

The order came as the government seeks to silence criticism amid growing economic turmoil and political pressure.

The jury, led by Julianne Moore, is selecting the winners from 23 films in competition that included many Oscar hopefuls. The Oscar-winner presided over a jury that included French director Audrey Diwan, whose film Happening won the Golden Lion last year, author Kazuo Ishiguro and Iranian actor Leila Hatami.

Also on the main jury were Italian director Leonardo Di Costanzo Argentinian filmmaker Mariano Cohn and Rodrigo Sorogoyen.

Premiering in competition at Venice has launched many successful Oscar campaigns in recent years, leading to nominations and even wins.

Seven times in the last nine years the best director Oscar has gone to a film that world premiered at the festival, including Chloe Zhao, Alfonso Cuaron, Alejandro G Inarritu, twice, Guillermo del Toro and Damien Chazelle.

It has also debuted a handful future best picture winners like Nomadland, The Shape Of Water and Birdman.

