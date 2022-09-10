Ukrainian president says Russian forces making ‘good decision’ by fleeing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Ukrainian president says Russian forces making ‘good decision’ by fleeing

By Press Association
September 10, 2022, 8:14 pm Updated: September 10, 2022, 8:44 pm
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office)

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russian forces were making “a good decision” in fleeing a counter-offensive by his country that has made significant gains in the east and south.

Mr Zelensky’s comments, in a video released by his office, came hours after Moscow said it was pulling back troops in part of the Kharkiv region, where Ukrainian forces have taken control of substantial territory in recent days.

“The Russian army in these days is showing the best that it can do — showing its back,” the president said.

“And, of course, it’s a good decision for them to run.”

The news came after days of apparent advances by Ukraine south of Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city, in what could become the biggest battlefield success for Ukrainian forces since they thwarted a Russian attempt to seize the capital, Kyiv, at the start of the nearly seven-month war.

Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said troops would be regrouped from the Balakliya and Izyum areas to the eastern Donetsk region.

Izyum was a major base for Russian forces in the Kharkiv region, and earlier this week social media videos showed residents of Balakliya joyfully cheering as Ukrainian troops moved in.

Mr Konashenkov said the Russian move was being made “in order to achieve the stated goals of the special military operation to liberate Donbas”, one of the eastern Ukraine regions that Russia has declared sovereign.

The claim of a withdrawal to concentrate on Donetsk is similar to the justification Russia gave for pulling back its forces from the Kyiv region earlier this year when they failed to take the capital.

Russia Ukraine War Nighttime Attacks
A woman stands in front of a house that was heavily damaged after a Russian attack in Sloviansk (Leo Correa/AP)

Earlier on Saturday, Ukrainian officials claimed major gains in the Kharkiv region, saying their troops had cut off vital supplies to Izyum.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko also suggested troops had retaken Kupiansk, a town along the main supply route to Izyum, long a focus on the Russian front line and the site of heavy artillery and other fighting.

Mr Nikolenko tweeted a photo showing soldiers in front of what he said was a government building in Kupiansk, 45 miles north of Izyum.

The Ukrainian Security Service posted a message hours later saying troops were in Kupiansk, further suggesting it had been seized. The military did not immediately confirm entering the town, a railway hub that Russia seized in February.

Videos on social media appeared to show Ukrainian forces on the outskirts of Izyum at a roadside checkpoint. A large statue with the city’s name could be seen in the images. Ukrainian forces did not acknowledge holding the city.

Britain’s Defence Ministry said it believed Ukrainian troops had advanced as much as 30 miles south of Kharkiv, and described Russian forces around Izyum as “increasingly isolated”.

“Russian forces were likely taken by surprise. The sector was only lightly held and Ukrainian units have captured or surrounded several towns,” the British military said, adding that the loss of Kupiansk would greatly affect Russian supply lines.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from World

Javier Marias, Spain’s most prestigious novelist of the past 50 years, has died aged 70, his publisher said (SOPA Images Limited/Alamy/PA)
Spanish novelist Javier Marias dies aged 70
Protesters burn Spain and France flags as they take part in a demonstration during the Catalan National Day in Barcelona, Spain (Joan Mateu Parra/AP)
Catalan separatists rally – with movement fraying five years on
Jon Rahm set the clubhouse target following a stunning 62 in the final round of the BMW PGA Championship (Adam Davy/PA)
Jon Rahm sets clubhouse lead at BMW PGA Championship with stunning 62
Australia’s white-ball captain Aaron Finch led his side to a series win against New Zealand in his final one-day international (Dan Mullan/PA)
Australia complete series whitewash with 25-run victory against New Zealand
First responders salute in a driving rain as a US flag is unfurled at the Pentagon in Washington (Andrew Harnik/AP)
US marks 21st anniversary of September 11 terror attacks
All of this weekend’s football fixtures were postponed following the Queen’s death (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Which sporting events have been affected following the death of the Queen?
A Ukrainian soldier takes a selfie as an artillery system fires on the front line in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine (Kostiantyn Liberov/AP)
Russia retreats after counter-attack as Britain slams Putin’s ‘disinformation’
After the death of Queen Elizabeth II and with a pro-republic Labour Party government in power, Australia’s constitutional ties to the British monarchy will again be open to debate for the first time since change was rejected in a 1999 referendum (Mark Baker/AP)
Death of Queen Elizabeth II rekindles Australian republic debate
As the war slogs on, a growing flow of Western weapons over the summer is now playing a key role in the counter-offensive, helping Ukraine significantly boost its precision strike capability (Leo Correa./AP)
Ukraine pushes major counter-offensive as war marks 200 days
Nooshi Dadgostar, leader of the Left Party, campaigns in Vasteras, Sweden (Fredrik Sandberg/TT News Agency/AP)
Sweden holds election expected to boost anti-immigrant party

More from Press and Journal

farmers guard of honour
Queen’s cortege: Deeside farmers line up tractors in guard of honour near Banchory
0
'She loved this community, we loved her': Ballater says final farewell to Queen
0
The man was surrounded by officers at Duthie Park.
Police surround man holding eggs in Aberdeen on Queen's cortege route as woman arrested…
0
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office)
Here's what happens next as Queen's journey from Balmoral reaches Edinburgh
It is important to have your blood pressure checked regularly.
Could stress be giving me high blood pressure?
0
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office)
Weekend court roll - police predators and rogue traders