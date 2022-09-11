US marks 21st anniversary of September 11 terror attacks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

US marks 21st anniversary of September 11 terror attacks

By Press Association
September 11, 2022, 6:56 am
Americans are remembering 9/11 with moments of silence, readings of victims’ names, volunteer work and other tributes 21 years after the deadliest terror attack on US soil (Matt Rourke/AP)
Americans are remembering 9/11 with moments of silence, readings of victims’ names, volunteer work and other tributes 21 years after the deadliest terror attack on US soil (Matt Rourke/AP)

Americans are remembering 9/11 with moments of silence, readings of victims’ names, volunteer work and other tributes 21 years after the deadliest terror attack on US soil.

Victims’ relatives and dignitaries will convene on Sunday at the places where hijacked jets crashed on September 11 2001 – the World Trade Centre in New York, the Pentagon and a field in Pennsylvania.

Other communities around the country are marking the day with candlelight vigils, interfaith services and other commemorations. Some Americans are joining in volunteer projects on a day that is federally recognised as both Patriot Day and a National Day of Service and Remembrance.

The observances follow a fraught milestone anniversary last year, which came weeks after the chaotic and humbling end of the Afghanistan war that the US launched in response to the attacks.

A girl visits the National September 11 Memorial and Museum in New York (Mark Lennihan/AP)

But if this September 11 may be less of an inflection point, it remains a point for reflection on the attack that killed nearly 3,000 people, spurred a “war on terror” worldwide and reconfigured US national security policy.

It also stirred – for a time – a sense of national pride and unity for many, while subjecting Muslim Americans to years of suspicion and bigotry and engendering debate over the balance between safety and civil liberties. In ways both subtle and plain, the aftermath of 9/11 ripples through American politics and public life to this day.

And the attacks have cast a long shadow over the personal lives of thousands of people who survived, responded or lost loved ones, friends and colleagues.

More than 70 of Sekou Siby’s co-workers perished at Windows on the World, the restaurant at the top of the trade centre’s north tower. Mr Siby had been scheduled to work that morning until another cook asked him to switch shifts.

He never took a restaurant job again; it would have brought back too many memories. The Ivorian immigrant wrestled with how to comprehend such horror in a country where he had gone to seek a better life.

He found it difficult to form the type of close, family-like friendships he and his Windows on the World co-workers had shared. It was too painful, he had learned, to become attached to people when “you have no control over what’s going to happen to them next”.

“Every 9/11 is a reminder of what I lost that I can never recover,” said Mr Siby, who is now president and chief executive of restaurant workers’ advocacy group ROC United, which evolved from a relief centre for Windows on the World workers who lost their jobs when the twin towers fell.

Mourners place flowers at the National September 11 Memorial and Museum in New York (John Minchillo/AP)

On Sunday, President Joe Biden plans to speak and lay a wreath at the Pentagon, while First Lady Jill Biden is scheduled to speak in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where one of the hijacked planes went down after passengers and crew members tried to storm the cockpit as the hijackers headed for Washington. Al-Qaida conspirators had seized control of the jets to use them as passenger-filled missiles.

Vice President Kamala Harris and husband Doug Emhoff are due at the National September 11 Memorial in New York, but, by tradition, no political figures speak at the ground zero ceremony. It centres instead on victims’ relatives reading aloud the names of the dead.

Readers often add personal remarks that form an alloy of American sentiments about September 11 – grief, anger, toughness, appreciation for first responders and the military, appeals to patriotism, hopes for peace, occasional political barbs, and poignant accounts of the graduations, weddings, births and daily lives that victims have missed.

Some relatives also lament that a nation which came together – to some extent – after the attacks has since splintered apart. So much so that federal law enforcement and intelligence agencies, which were reshaped to focus on international terrorism after 9/11, now see the threat of domestic violent extremism as equally urgent.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from World

The US Geological Survey has detected a 7.6 magnitude earthquake in north-eastern Papua New Guinea (Renagi Ravu/AP)
Strong earthquake hits north-eastern Papua New Guinea
Russian servicemen guard an area of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station, the largest in Europe (AP)
Final reactor at Ukraine nuclear plant shut down after power restored
Iga Swiatek kisses the US Open trophy (Charles Krupa/AP)
US Open win persuades Iga Swiatek the ‘sky is the limit’ for tennis career
British acting royalty Olivia Colman confirmed to join Marvel Cinematic Universe (Matt Crossick/PA)
Olivia Colman confirmed to join Marvel Cinematic Universe
Disney surprises fans at D23 with exclusive looks at snippets from the Avatar sequel (Yui Mok/PA)
Disney surprises fans with exclusive looks at snippets from Avatar sequel
Iga Swiatek was victorious at Flushing Meadows(Matt Rourke/AP)
Iga Swiatek claims second grand slam title of the season with US Open victory
Bayern Munich were left stunned as Stuttgart fought back to draw at the Allianz Arena (Peter Kneffel/dpa via AP)
Bayern Munich drop points once again as Stuttgart snatch late draw
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office)
Ukrainian president says Russian forces making ‘good decision’ by fleeing
Director Laura Poitras holds the Golden Lion award (Domenico Stinellis/AP)
Laura Poitras’s documentary wins top prize at Venice Film Festival
Ricky Martin (PA)
Ricky Martin faces sexual assault complaint

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Ewan Cameron. On the Beat - Inspector Lesley Clark, Kittybrewster Community Policing Team Picture shows; Inspector Lesley Clark, Kittybrewster Community Policing Team . N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
On the Beat: Dedicated police patrols in Kittybrewster to keep streets safer
Rab finds a great calm in music. It helped with the Godzilla the Goo incident.
RAB MCNEIL: Music helped me overcome Godzilla the Goo
0
FIT FOR A QUEEN: The Royal Train steams through Deeside to Ballater.
The Royal Rail: Why the former Deeside Railway was so important to the Royal…
0
Scotland Women could be just two games from a second consecutive Women's World Cup.
Rachel Corsie: The Scotland Women's group chat is buzzing after World Cup play-off draw…
0
The Steading at Hill Of Fechel has countryside views and landscaped gardens.
Six attractive properties for sale now in the north and north-east
0
The magic of Disney is still very much alive and well - for young and old alike.
Walt Disney World still casts a magical spell after 50 years
0