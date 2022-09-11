Final reactor at Ukraine nuclear plant shut down after power restored

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ukraine’s atomic power operator has said the last reactor at Europe’s largest nuclear power station has been shut down after the plant was reconnected to the electricity grid.

The six-reactor Zaporizhzhia plant was disconnected from the grid last week after all its power lines were cut off as a result of fighting in the area, and was operating in “island mode” for several days, generating electricity for crucial cooling systems from its only remaining reactor in operation.

Energoatom said one of the power lines was restored late on Saturday, allowing plant operators to shut down the last reactor.

The International Atomic Energy Agency, the United Nations nuclear watchdog which has staff at the plant, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.