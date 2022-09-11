Which sporting events have been affected following the death of the Queen?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Which sporting events have been affected following the death of the Queen?

By Press Association
September 11, 2022, 11:34 am Updated: September 11, 2022, 9:14 pm
All of this weekend’s football fixtures were postponed following the Queen’s death (Barrington Coombs/PA)
All of this weekend’s football fixtures were postponed following the Queen’s death (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Sport’s governing bodies continue to review their fixture schedules following the announcement that the Queen’s funeral will take place on September 19.

Here, the PA news agency looks at matches and events which have been affected by Her Majesty’s death.

Football

While no further announcements have come from the FA or Premier League about resuming play, the National Police Chief’s Council (NPCC) said in a statement that it was in conversation with stakeholders about the possibility of staging games next weekend.

Policing has been cited as one factor that could determine whether or not football returns to action, with reinforcements likely to be required in London and elsewhere in the days leading up to the Queen’s funeral.

Issues surrounding policing were a factor in Rangers’ Champions League tie with Napoli, originally scheduled to be played on Tuesday, September 13, being rescheduled for Wednesday, September 14.

Away fans will not be permitted at either leg as UEFA urged supporters “not to travel and to respect this extraordinary situation”.

The National League announced plans to resume after its weekend matches were postponed, along with all Premier League, English Football League, Women’s Super League, Women’s Championship and Women’s FA Cup ties as a mark of respect.

A minute’s silence will be held prior to the National League games – a full round of matches is due to be played on Tuesday night as well as next Saturday – and players will wear black armbands.

The Scottish Football Association announced the postponement of all professional games over the course of the weekend, while all football in Northern Ireland and Wales was also off.

Cricket

Cricket resumed at the Oval on Saturday in the final Test between England and South Africa after Friday’s play was called off, while the women’s T20 between England and India also went ahead on Saturday.

The PA news agency understands all cricket will go ahead next week and next weekend.

Rugby Union

The PA news agency understands all six of next weekend’s Gallagher Premiership matches will go ahead unless there is a directive from the Government.

Both games in the opening round of Gallagher Premiership fixtures on Friday night were postponed and played over the weekend instead, along with the other four top-flight fixtures. All senior rugby union in Wales this weekend did not take place.

The Scottish Rugby Union postponed all domestic competitive games this weekend and the women’s summer Test international between Scotland and Spain on Sunday was also called off.

Rugby League

The upcoming Betfred Super League play-off semi-finals will go ahead as planned. Wigan will play Leeds at the DW Stadium on Friday, September 16 and St Helens will face Salford at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Saturday, September 17.

A Super League statement added: “As a mark of respect to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the Betfred Super League Awards, which was scheduled to take place at Headingley Stadium on the evening of Monday September 19 will now take place at the same venue on Tuesday September 20.”

The RFL postponed last Friday’s Betfred Championship fixture between Sheffield Eagles and Dewsbury Rams, while an elimination play-off match scheduled for the day of the Queen’s funeral will be rearranged.

Golf

The PA news agency understands that the Italian Open scheduled for September 15 to 18 will be going ahead.

Play at the BMW PGA Championship restarted as a 54-hole event on Saturday morning, having been suspended on Thursday and cancelled on Friday.

Formula One

There is no Formula One racing on the calendar for next weekend, with the now-cancelled Russian GP originally scheduled for September 25.

Sunday’s Italian Grand Prix featured a minute’s silence before the race.

Horse racing

British horse racing is cancelled on the day of the Queen’s funeral, now a bank holiday, with meetings at Hamilton Park, Leicester, Warwick and Wolverhampton previously scheduled for that day.

A statement from the British Horseracing Authority read: “Racing will take place as scheduled throughout the remainder of the intervening period.”

The final day of the Cazoo St Leger Festival at Doncaster on Saturday was switched to Sunday.

Racing at Southwell and Chelmsford on Thursday evening was abandoned. The BHA also announced the meetings scheduled for Friday – including the third day of the St Leger meeting at Doncaster – were cancelled.

Athletics

Both the Great North Run and Parkrun events continued this weekend as scheduled. Organisers cancelled the Great North Run’s 5k sister event on Friday but Sunday’s half marathon went ahead.

Cycling

British Cycling promised to “provide further information on the implications for events and activities due to take place on (the day of the funeral) once those details have been published.”

All riders representing the Great Britain cycling team during the national mourning period will wear black armbands – something British Cycling advised organisers of events proceeding this week to do in keeping with Royal Household guidance, alongside gestures including holding a period of silence or playing the national anthem before events.

Friday’s Tour of Britain stage was cancelled and later on Thursday evening the rest of the tour, which was set to finish on the Isle of Wight on Sunday, was called off entirely.

Boxing

The women’s world middleweight title fight between Savannah Marshall and Claressa Shields on Saturday night was postponed after the British Boxing Board of Control cancelled all the weekend’s bouts as a mark of respect.

BOXXER CEO Ben Shalom confirmed a provisional date of Saturday October 15 was being worked on for the fight.

Tennis

Next week’s Davis Cup Finals tennis tournament in Glasgow will go ahead, the Lawn Tennis Association has confirmed.

The group stage event featuring Great Britain, the United States, the Netherlands and Kazakhstan is taking place at the Emirates Arena from September 13 to 18.

There will be a minute’s silence at the start of each day’s play, the national anthem will be played and the British team will wear black armbands or ribbons.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Patrick Mahomes threw five touchdown passes (Matt York/AP)
Patrick Mahomes throws for five touchdowns as Chiefs down Cardinals
Ange Postecoglou is in contention to take over at Brighton (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Football rumours: Ange Postecoglou being considered for Brighton manager
England won the Ashes for the first time since 1987, on this day in 2005 (Rui Vieira/PA)
On this day in 2005: England win Ashes for first time since 1987 after…
Football is set to return this week (Zac Goodwin/PA).
Football set to restart but policing concerns could affect matches
Carlos Alcaraz holds the US Open trophy (John Minchillo/AP)
Carlos Alcaraz wins maiden grand slam title and claims world’s top rank
Carlos Alcaraz kisses the US Open trophy (John Minchillo/AP)
US Open day 14: Carlos Alcaraz reaches new heights with victory in New York
Carlos Alcaraz lies on the court after winning the US Open (Mary Altaffer/AP)
Carlos Alcaraz outlasts Casper Ruud to win maiden grand slam title
Union Berlin went top of the Bundesliga for the first time in their history with a win at Cologne (Federico Gambarini/dpa)
Union Berlin go top of the Bundesliga for first time in the club’s history
Former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel admits he is devastated his stay at the club was ended prematurely (Steven Paston/PA)
‘I felt at home’ – Thomas Tuchel ‘devastated’ by Chelsea dismissal
Zak Crawley and Alex Lees shared an unbeaten partnership to put England on the brink of victory (John Walton/PA)
Zak Crawley finishing summer with a flourish as England on brink of series win

More from Press and Journal

Her Majesty will be moved to St Giles' Cathedral on Monday. Picture by Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
King to arrive in Edinburgh as Queen's coffin moved to St Giles' Cathedral for…
0
Couple looking at energy bill.
What does the energy bill cap mean for you? Here's what you need to…
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Court Picture shows; Glen Wilcox was arrested in St Andrew's Square in Buckie.. Buckie. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Man hit with fine after flagging down police to report his own crime
Steve Anderson, left, and John Toet of Aberdeen Training Centre.
Six-figure investment in Aberdeen training centre expands reskilling and upskilling opportunities
0
CR0033921. Forres v Inverurie Locos - Pictured Forres manager Steven Macdonald. Picture by Scott Baxter 05/03/2022
Forres boss Steven MacDonald calls for five subs in Highland League
Amanda Nasser.
Amanda Nasser's optical boutique and eyecare business is thriving in Lossie
0