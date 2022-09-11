Which sporting events have been affected following the death of the Queen?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sport’s governing bodies continue to review their fixture schedules following the announcement that the Queen’s funeral will take place on September 19.

Here, the PA news agency looks at matches and events which have been affected by Her Majesty’s death.

Football

While no further announcements have come from the FA or Premier League about resuming play, the National Police Chief’s Council (NPCC) said in a statement that it was in conversation with stakeholders about the possibility of staging games next weekend.

Policing has been cited as one factor that could determine whether or not football returns to action, with reinforcements likely to be required in London and elsewhere in the days leading up to the Queen’s funeral.

Issues surrounding policing were a factor in Rangers’ Champions League tie with Napoli, originally scheduled to be played on Tuesday, September 13, being rescheduled for Wednesday, September 14.

Away fans will not be permitted at either leg as UEFA urged supporters “not to travel and to respect this extraordinary situation”.

As a mark of respect to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, this weekend’s Premier League match round will be postponed. — Premier League (@premierleague) September 9, 2022

The National League announced plans to resume after its weekend matches were postponed, along with all Premier League, English Football League, Women’s Super League, Women’s Championship and Women’s FA Cup ties as a mark of respect.

A minute’s silence will be held prior to the National League games – a full round of matches is due to be played on Tuesday night as well as next Saturday – and players will wear black armbands.

The Scottish Football Association announced the postponement of all professional games over the course of the weekend, while all football in Northern Ireland and Wales was also off.

Cricket

Cricket resumed at the Oval on Saturday in the final Test between England and South Africa after Friday’s play was called off, while the women’s T20 between England and India also went ahead on Saturday.

The PA news agency understands all cricket will go ahead next week and next weekend.

Rugby Union

Following the decision by the Premiership Rugby board, #BristolBears can confirm that tonight’s fixture against Bath Rugby has been postponed. The game will now be rescheduled for Saturday, September 10th (5.30pm KO). Full details 👇 — Bristol Bears 🐻 (@BristolBears) September 9, 2022

The PA news agency understands all six of next weekend’s Gallagher Premiership matches will go ahead unless there is a directive from the Government.

Both games in the opening round of Gallagher Premiership fixtures on Friday night were postponed and played over the weekend instead, along with the other four top-flight fixtures. All senior rugby union in Wales this weekend did not take place.

The Scottish Rugby Union postponed all domestic competitive games this weekend and the women’s summer Test international between Scotland and Spain on Sunday was also called off.

Rugby League

The upcoming Betfred Super League play-off semi-finals will go ahead as planned. Wigan will play Leeds at the DW Stadium on Friday, September 16 and St Helens will face Salford at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Saturday, September 17.

A Super League statement added: “As a mark of respect to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the Betfred Super League Awards, which was scheduled to take place at Headingley Stadium on the evening of Monday September 19 will now take place at the same venue on Tuesday September 20.”

The RFL postponed last Friday’s Betfred Championship fixture between Sheffield Eagles and Dewsbury Rams, while an elimination play-off match scheduled for the day of the Queen’s funeral will be rearranged.

Golf

Screen on 1st tee scrolling through various pictures of the Queen and tributes from players @bmwpga pic.twitter.com/uF3nE95VdU — Phil Casey (@pcaseysafc) September 10, 2022

The PA news agency understands that the Italian Open scheduled for September 15 to 18 will be going ahead.

Play at the BMW PGA Championship restarted as a 54-hole event on Saturday morning, having been suspended on Thursday and cancelled on Friday.

Formula One

There is no Formula One racing on the calendar for next weekend, with the now-cancelled Russian GP originally scheduled for September 25.

Sunday’s Italian Grand Prix featured a minute’s silence before the race.

Horse racing

British racing not to go ahead on day of Her Late Majesty The Queen’s funeral: 🔗https://t.co/ltBk3hdJ02 This will give everyone involved in British racing the opportunity to mourn Her Late Majesty’s passing and offer thanks for her contribution to our sport and the nation. pic.twitter.com/WGiBFMvUIE — British Horseracing Authority (@BHAHorseracing) September 10, 2022

British horse racing is cancelled on the day of the Queen’s funeral, now a bank holiday, with meetings at Hamilton Park, Leicester, Warwick and Wolverhampton previously scheduled for that day.

A statement from the British Horseracing Authority read: “Racing will take place as scheduled throughout the remainder of the intervening period.”

The final day of the Cazoo St Leger Festival at Doncaster on Saturday was switched to Sunday.

Racing at Southwell and Chelmsford on Thursday evening was abandoned. The BHA also announced the meetings scheduled for Friday – including the third day of the St Leger meeting at Doncaster – were cancelled.

Athletics

Both the Great North Run and Parkrun events continued this weekend as scheduled. Organisers cancelled the Great North Run’s 5k sister event on Friday but Sunday’s half marathon went ahead.

Cycling

This afternoon we have published guidance for cycling events and activities in England during the period of National Mourning. Read more: https://t.co/Q5vG08EEnL — British Cycling (@BritishCycling) September 9, 2022

British Cycling promised to “provide further information on the implications for events and activities due to take place on (the day of the funeral) once those details have been published.”

All riders representing the Great Britain cycling team during the national mourning period will wear black armbands – something British Cycling advised organisers of events proceeding this week to do in keeping with Royal Household guidance, alongside gestures including holding a period of silence or playing the national anthem before events.

Friday’s Tour of Britain stage was cancelled and later on Thursday evening the rest of the tour, which was set to finish on the Isle of Wight on Sunday, was called off entirely.

Boxing

The women’s world middleweight title fight between Savannah Marshall and Claressa Shields on Saturday night was postponed after the British Boxing Board of Control cancelled all the weekend’s bouts as a mark of respect.

BOXXER CEO Ben Shalom confirmed a provisional date of Saturday October 15 was being worked on for the fight.

Tennis

Our Statement on the @DavisCup Group Stage to be hosted in Glasgow 13th – 18th September Guidance for recreational venues and players during the period of National Mourning can be found at https://t.co/dWnSqHtB1M pic.twitter.com/hKA0AWufUg — LTA (@the_LTA) September 9, 2022

Next week’s Davis Cup Finals tennis tournament in Glasgow will go ahead, the Lawn Tennis Association has confirmed.

The group stage event featuring Great Britain, the United States, the Netherlands and Kazakhstan is taking place at the Emirates Arena from September 13 to 18.

There will be a minute’s silence at the start of each day’s play, the national anthem will be played and the British team will wear black armbands or ribbons.